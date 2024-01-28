

A lot in that, Goodison Park has some good memories for me (not just when Liverpool won there), Everton in the community is fantastic, I think Bill genuinely loved his club (how many chairmen actually do), some of my best friends are Evertonians (despite the fact I avoid talking football) and Everton knows how to get stuff off the pitch right (except buying players and doing the books).





I'll miss them but i think they should go, at least they can enjoy winning something (the Championship, or even league one) that we are not bothered about. Wrexham derby should be great.



As an attending Liverpool fan I have no bad memories of Goodison. I've never seen us lose there. I've never had an affection for the ground though. I first went to see them there in an FA Cup fifth round game against Fulham. I went with a couple of blue mates. Their sister is still one of my best friends today.We went on the lower Gwladys, and I couldn't believe that it had wooden floorboards at the back. I know Anfield was no palace back then, but I thought Goodison was a dump and I was shocked at how poor it was. Also, after Anfield, their crowd seemed uninspiringly awful. Moaning, dour and nothing like the Spion Kop. They lost 1-2 and Viv Busby scored twice for Fulham. I was never so glad to get back to Anfield after that experience.I think the next time I was back there was with Liverpool, in the Park End. Again, I couldn't believe the state of the place. By this time the lower Park End had been condemned and closed off under the upper. The upper was a tinderbox of wood, with wooden benches for seating. That should have been condemned too. We won. I've since been in all parts of their ground and always found it shockingly poor.I've enjoyed us winning there, but never had any affection for the place. I've always had the impression that even Evertonians don't enjoy being there.