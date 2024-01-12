« previous next »
I have been thinking about this tweet since the event and reading and contemplating the comments on here I can recognise both sides of the argument, both to be offended and also the advise to laugh it off. However, I have belatedly come to the conclusion where do we actually begin to draw the line of acceptability? What if it had been a referee posting that? Or another manager. I am pretty sure that it easily could have been. Is it these sort of comments that may subliminally influence others for us not having obvious penalties for handballs as we do not know who would be seeing his messages. We all complain about VAR, fouls slowing down play, lack of penalties etc, indeed on the main page there is a thread dedicated to it, but we seem to want to dismiss and laugh off this unfortunate but potentially influencing tweet as just being funny. I certainly know I called the VAR on the Tottenham game many strong words, so I can fully understand emotions in the moment, and how easy it is to lose your mind, but I do feel that this sort of thing probably likely has more impact and influence upon society and by default, probably our games than may be immediately obvious. You only need to look at events in America over the last couple of years to see how powerful a tool twitter (x) can be to those who are prepared to be influenced.
Haven't there been players who have been called to account for their tweets? In some cases from years ago.

Yes. For questioning referees or making racist comments. None for calling opposition absolute c*nts. But McNulty isnt a player either so not really a fair comparison.
Fuck McNumpty.
He supports Everton.
Thats punishment enough.
Fuck McNumpty.
He supports Everton.
Thats punishment enough.
Yeah, pity rather than retribution
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.

Can people really learn from them if they refuse to even acknowledge them, if he doesn't get a bollocking all he will learn is to change accounts more carefully.
Everton certainly haven't learned from their mistakes. They deserve to be cancelled.
Everton certainly haven't learned from their mistakes. They deserve to be cancelled.
What mistakes? Everything is our fault, according to them.
Why would anybody want McNulty sacked when he can be a running joke everytime he pulls the veil over him self as a proper journalist. Every comments section, every Tweet, some soft bastard will pull him up. Delicious.

Why would anybody want McNulty sacked when he can be a running joke everytime he pulls the veil over him self as a proper journalist. Every comments section, every Tweet, some soft bastard will pull him up. Delicious.

Exactly, this will follow him for the next 5 years at least. It's hilarious.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Can people really learn from them if they refuse to even acknowledge them, if he doesn't get a bollocking all he will learn is to change accounts more carefully.

He'll never have a burner again (if he has one). He'll also be keen to overcompensate in his writing about us so he's not accused of bias. If he was burned for this, it would create general vitriol among journalists against the humourless scousers that got their mate sacked over some general nothingness.
I have been thinking about this tweet since the event and reading and contemplating the comments on here I can recognise both sides of the argument, both to be offended and also the advise to laugh it off. However, I have belatedly come to the conclusion where do we actually begin to draw the line of acceptability? What if it had been a referee posting that? Or another manager. I am pretty sure that it easily could have been. Is it these sort of comments that may subliminally influence others for us not having obvious penalties for handballs as we do not know who would be seeing his messages. We all complain about VAR, fouls slowing down play, lack of penalties etc, indeed on the main page there is a thread dedicated to it, but we seem to want to dismiss and laugh off this unfortunate but potentially influencing tweet as just being funny. I certainly know I called the VAR on the Tottenham game many strong words, so I can fully understand emotions in the moment, and how easy it is to lose your mind, but I do feel that this sort of thing probably likely has more impact and influence upon society and by default, probably our games than may be immediately obvious. You only need to look at events in America over the last couple of years to see how powerful a tool twitter (x) can be to those who are prepared to be influenced.

He's just a sports writer who called us absolute c*nts on what he thought was a personal account, he's got zero influence on our games. Read any of the comments sections under an LFC article and its nothing but digs, jibes and accusations of being favoured by VAR, some c*nt came up with LiVARpool ffs, as a club we're despised across the land, his tweet has no influence on the knuckledragging, flag shagging, thick as fuck Brexut c*nts who infest this country, they can and do say far worse about us.

Now if Tierney, Taylor or Kavanagh had tweeted that, I'd be screaming for them to get the boot, as its 100% confirmation of the bias we see when they ref our games.
He'll never have a burner again (if he has one). He'll also be keen to overcompensate in his writing about us so he's not accused of bias. If he was burned for this, it would create general vitriol among journalists against the humourless scousers that got their mate sacked over some general nothingness.

You have to wonder, when did people get so fucking sensitive that they cannot laugh and take the piss out of the dumb fuck? It's prime rip the piss material this, if he took up darts he's be Phil "The Absolute c*nts" McNulty, it's fucking funny that the soft c*nt tweeted it, just imagine him when he realised and his arse fell out, "oh fuck, I'm getting sacked, fcking red shiiiiitttteee" :lmao
Yup, when it happened I just imagined his panic. Poor aul c*nt probably didn't sleep.

As said above, if this was an official, I'd want it looked into properly. But in this case, it's just comedy. He'll be going into the weekend games just knowing that anything he posts is going to be reply-bombed with absolute c*nts.

F365 had a hilarious chemical-ali type defence of McNulty on their site: https://www.football365.com/news/mediawatch-liverpool-fans-x-rated-two-word-post-hacker

I mean, it wasn't just liverpool fans that didn't believe him. No one who's ever used the internet believed the excuse.

EDIT: Some rawk comments from the villa thread when they lost their two goal lead to city:

"Useless c*nts."

"Fuck you"

"Fucking useless c*nts"

"Useless fucks"

"Fuck you, useless bottling pricks."

"At least I can continue thinking they are complete c*nts."

"Fuckin useless c*nts"

"Hope you go down you cnuts."

"Bottled it so pathetically, c*nts. Go down next season."

And while I wrote "Ultimately, the score didnt even reflect the gulf of class between the two teams. Villa gave it a good shot. Thats what city do, so we shouldnt be surprised."  I totally get what frustration does and have no issue with any of those comments.
I just find it hilarious. Of course he shouldnt have done it, hes deffo got a burner account and forgot to swap it over.

Lets just stop with the hysteria about getting him sacked though eh? If it was one of ours wed have all thought it was brilliant. Hes clearly just a passionate blue (stereotypically bitter as fuck) and thats fine.

Smack him on the wrist and lets all move on.
Everton find out on Monday if they're being charged under PSR rules for last year.
I can't see how they won't be, they're losing a Covid write-off year, and they haven't brought any money in really.
Like Terry suggested, can we keep this for the piss take thread and put all the other stuff which some want to go on about on the other thread please. Some of us just want to get away from stuff like this, ain't life stressful enough?
Like Terry suggested, can we keep this for the piss take thread and put all the other stuff which some want to go on about on the other thread please. Some of us just want to get away from stuff like this, ain't life stressful enough?

Absolutely! I'll keep it to the other thread.
Absolutely! I'll keep it to the other thread.

 :thumbup
Like Terry suggested, can we keep this for the piss take thread and put all the other stuff which some want to go on about on the other thread please. Some of us just want to get away from stuff like this, ain't life stressful enough?

Ma'am, yes Ma'am ;)
Everton find out on Monday if they're being charged under PSR rules for last year.
I can't see how they won't be, they're losing a Covid write-off year, and they haven't brought any money in really.

Theyll have some sort of deal with the PL on the lines of. - dont charge us for this year, well drop the appeal, but, oh fuck, what about next year.
Lets just stop with the hysteria about getting him sacked though eh?

How about we drop the hyperbole about there being hysteria, a few think he should be sacked for what he's said, while most of us think he should get a bollocking from his boss for being a dozy c*nt and lying about being a dozy c*nt, nobody is being hysterical about it and any such claim is a bit of a strawman.
Theyll have some sort of deal with the PL on the lines of. - dont charge us for this year, well drop the appeal, but, oh fuck, what about next year.

The whole reason they're in this mess is because they cut a deal with the PL and then welched on their end of it. I doubt the PL will be interested in doing any more deals with them.

Everton can drop their appeal any time they like. They didn't have to launch it to begin with. In the one season a 10 point deduction likely wouldn't relegate them, the only conclusion to draw is that they feared further sanctions - get the first deduction reduced as a means of reducing the second one before its applied.
Everton find out on Monday if they're being charged under PSR rules for last year.
I can't see how they won't be, they're losing a Covid write-off year, and they haven't brought any money in really.

I think they sold Gordon for 40 mil, so they might sneak by.
The whole reason they're in this mess is because they cut a deal with the PL and then welched on their end of it. I doubt the PL will be interested in doing any more deals with them.

Everton can drop their appeal any time they like. They didn't have to launch it to begin with. In the one season a 10 point deduction likely wouldn't relegate them, the only conclusion to draw is that they feared further sanctions - get the first deduction reduced as a means of reducing the second one before its applied.

If the deal has to approved by the end of January due to 777 cutting off the loans, the PL may be waiting to see the outcome of the accounts before then seeing 777 response to them, as in how are you going to fund the debt.
They must be paying an eye watering amount of repayments on these different loans.
Someone on here mentioned them leveraging the buy out and then loading the debt onto the club, basically consolidating the different loans into one big one, probably secured on the BMD
If the deal has to approved by the end of January due to 777 cutting off the loans, the PL may be waiting to see the outcome of the accounts before then seeing 777 response to them, as in how are you going to fund the debt.
They must be paying an eye watering amount of repayments on these different loans.
Someone on here mentioned them leveraging the buy out and then loading the debt onto the club, basically consolidating the different loans into one big one, probably secured on the BMD

The whole of Evertons accounting procedures and finance are a prime example of darkness visible, with a hint of robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Hmmm .the plot thickens. Burnham reckons there has been a major development in the points deduction.

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/23-24/news/44380.html

Whilst Burnham is a Blue surely they cant be relying on the support of Rotherham the Redshite?

Or is Steve just there for the boos?
