Yup, when it happened I just imagined his panic. Poor aul c*nt probably didn't sleep.
As said above, if this was an official, I'd want it looked into properly. But in this case, it's just comedy. He'll be going into the weekend games just knowing that anything he posts is going to be reply-bombed with absolute c*nts.
F365 had a hilarious chemical-ali type defence of McNulty on their site: https://www.football365.com/news/mediawatch-liverpool-fans-x-rated-two-word-post-hacker
I mean, it wasn't just liverpool fans that didn't believe him. No one who's ever used the internet believed the excuse.
EDIT: Some rawk comments from the villa thread when they lost their two goal lead to city:
"Useless c*nts."
"Fuck you"
"Fucking useless c*nts"
"Useless fucks"
"Fuck you, useless bottling pricks."
"At least I can continue thinking they are complete c*nts."
"Fuckin useless c*nts"
"Hope you go down you cnuts."
"Bottled it so pathetically, c*nts. Go down next season."
And while I wrote "Ultimately, the score didnt even reflect the gulf of class between the two teams. Villa gave it a good shot. Thats what city do, so we shouldnt be surprised." I totally get what frustration does and have no issue with any of those comments.