Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Cohiba
Yesterday at 04:39:14 pm
I have been thinking about this tweet since the event and reading and contemplating the comments on here I can recognise both sides of the argument, both to be offended and also the advise to laugh it off. However, I have belatedly come to the conclusion where do we actually begin to draw the line of acceptability? What if it had been a referee posting that? Or another manager. I am pretty sure that it easily could have been. Is it these sort of comments that may subliminally influence others for us not having obvious penalties for handballs as we do not know who would be seeing his messages. We all complain about VAR, fouls slowing down play, lack of penalties etc, indeed on the main page there is a thread dedicated to it, but we seem to want to dismiss and laugh off this unfortunate but potentially influencing tweet as just being funny. I certainly know I called the VAR on the Tottenham game many strong words, so I can fully understand emotions in the moment, and how easy it is to lose your mind, but I do feel that this sort of thing probably likely has more impact and influence upon society and by default, probably our games than may be immediately obvious. You only need to look at events in America over the last couple of years to see how powerful a tool twitter (x) can be to those who are prepared to be influenced.
thejbs
Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:00:14 pm
Haven't there been players who have been called to account for their tweets? In some cases from years ago.

Yes. For questioning referees or making racist comments. None for calling opposition absolute c*nts. But McNulty isnt a player either so not really a fair comparison.
lobsterboy
Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Fuck McNumpty.
He supports Everton.
Thats punishment enough.
Black Bull Nova
Yesterday at 07:32:37 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Fuck McNumpty.
He supports Everton.
Thats punishment enough.
Yeah, pity rather than retribution
Skeeve
Today at 06:58:27 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:45:36 am
People are not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

Also, cancel culture is very dangerous because it actively excludes the possibility of someone learning from their mistakes and becoming better because of them.

Can people really learn from them if they refuse to even acknowledge them, if he doesn't get a bollocking all he will learn is to change accounts more carefully.
Red Beret
Today at 08:15:20 am
Everton certainly haven't learned from their mistakes. They deserve to be cancelled.
Son of Spion
Today at 09:03:04 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:15:20 am
Everton certainly haven't learned from their mistakes. They deserve to be cancelled.
What mistakes? Everything is our fault, according to them.
JamesG L4
Today at 09:24:32 am
Why would anybody want McNulty sacked when he can be a running joke everytime he pulls the veil over him self as a proper journalist. Every comments section, every Tweet, some soft bastard will pull him up. Delicious.

FlashGordon
Today at 09:28:57 am
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 09:24:32 am
Why would anybody want McNulty sacked when he can be a running joke everytime he pulls the veil over him self as a proper journalist. Every comments section, every Tweet, some soft bastard will pull him up. Delicious.

Exactly, this will follow him for the next 5 years at least. It's hilarious.
