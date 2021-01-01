I have been thinking about this tweet since the event and reading and contemplating the comments on here I can recognise both sides of the argument, both to be offended and also the advise to laugh it off. However, I have belatedly come to the conclusion where do we actually begin to draw the line of acceptability? What if it had been a referee posting that? Or another manager. I am pretty sure that it easily could have been. Is it these sort of comments that may subliminally influence others for us not having obvious penalties for handballs as we do not know who would be seeing his messages. We all complain about VAR, fouls slowing down play, lack of penalties etc, indeed on the main page there is a thread dedicated to it, but we seem to want to dismiss and laugh off this unfortunate but potentially influencing tweet as just being funny. I certainly know I called the VAR on the Tottenham game many strong words, so I can fully understand emotions in the moment, and how easy it is to lose your mind, but I do feel that this sort of thing probably likely has more impact and influence upon society and by default, probably our games than may be immediately obvious. You only need to look at events in America over the last couple of years to see how powerful a tool twitter (x) can be to those who are prepared to be influenced.