Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 367994 times)

I was reading the paper this morning and saw Spurs had won a game last night. For some reason it got me thinking, and I realised that I have no memory whatsoever of the last time they actually won anything. I honestly cannot remember their last trophy. Considering the hype they get, it's amazing how they fly under the radar when criticism is handed out over under performing. Personally, I never expect Everton to ever win anything. They are wallpaper. Water treaders. Spurs a wallpaper too, although a bit more flowery.

They won best team over a calendar year or something...

Also that Kane pass on 42 minutes
