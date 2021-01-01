And that's while we'll never get anywhere. Too many people are so full of hatred towards LFC or other clubs that it always has and always will turn into a massive shitfest of whataboutery. And the PGMOL knows this.



It's not just the fans either. Dyche (and most managers) is just completely one eyed. If it was a Palace player he'd expect him sent off. All he does on the touchline is contest every single decision. That's the Everton mantra as well. Their fans would appeal the coin toss at the start of the game.Howe the other day said they should have had a pen but ours shouldn't have been a pen. Fans are the same. They want every decision their way and if a decision goes against them it's unacceptable - either VAR should have intervened or VAR shouldn't have intervened. It's beyond just VAR, but the first step is get rid of the utter monstrosity of VAR and live and die by the ref decisions, improve standards and hold them accountable, with PMGOL ripped up for starters