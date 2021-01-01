« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 363448 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7520 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:57:24 am
Dyche doesn't want slow motion replies.

Must be tough to be the first time that's happened

He's a fairly slow talker to be fair.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7521 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January  4, 2024, 11:12:09 pm
DCL will miss Villa home, Fulham away, and the replay.

I'm fairly sure it will get rescinded. There has been too much media backlash for it not to happen. And to be fair, it absolutely should be.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7522 on: Yesterday at 09:48:02 am »
Here's hoping Palace have Olise back by the time of the replay.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7523 on: Yesterday at 11:08:48 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:58:25 am
I can't be arsed with all their crying. And it's starting to spread now. Almost every fan base seems to be at it. They've all turned into crying, little victims. There is no such thing as bad decisions anymore. It's all just one massive conspiracy. ::) Yet these same people will fire the "always the victims" slur at us at every opportunity. Bellends.

To be fair we have a very active thread detailing the conspiracy against us. :D
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355309.0
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7524 on: Yesterday at 01:35:29 pm »
Another 9 days before we know if they will face more charges.

Tick tock.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7525 on: Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm »
At some point, clubs and supporters have to unite against this crap. And that's why I was so disappointed that the Liverpool VAR incident was greeted by mockery of them rather than global condemnation.

That was a pivotal moment that finally proved that the right decision was far from the priority and they were prepared to collude to cover their backs. It should have been a pivotal moment  but fans and clubs were just happy it wasn't them and laughed it off.

Believe it or not that was posted on Toffeeweb.

However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,095
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7526 on: Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January  4, 2024, 11:12:09 pm
DCL will miss Villa home, Fulham away, and the replay.

On the bright side for Everton, as injury prone as he is, he could probably use a winter break. Villa and Fulham away are tall orders, and they have 0 chance of winning the FA cup. Keeps him fresh for the more important bottom half of table battles coming in the Spring.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,326
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.

And that's while we'll never get anywhere. Too many people are so full of hatred towards LFC or other clubs that it always has and always will turn into a massive shitfest of whataboutery. And the PGMOL knows this.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 02:28:22 pm
At some point, clubs and supporters have to unite against this crap. And that's why I was so disappointed that the Liverpool VAR incident was greeted by mockery of them rather than global condemnation.

That was a pivotal moment that finally proved that the right decision was far from the priority and they were prepared to collude to cover their backs. It should have been a pivotal moment  but fans and clubs were just happy it wasn't them and laughed it off.

Believe it or not that was posted on Toffeeweb.

However the rest of the thread is inundated with examples of us being advantaged by refs and VAR,.
A rare moment of clarity there, eh.
He or She is right, of course. While we're all too busy laughing at each other, VAR and the wholly incompetent PGMOL are laughing at us all.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 06:10:23 pm »
Divide and rule. Happy to laugh at us, but then when the shit happens to them they suddenly think maybe they should have backed us instead of taking the piss.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,368
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:08:48 am
To be fair we have a very active thread detailing the conspiracy against us. :D
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355309.0


actually that thread is really good - we have discussion from all sides.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,300
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm
And that's while we'll never get anywhere. Too many people are so full of hatred towards LFC or other clubs that it always has and always will turn into a massive shitfest of whataboutery. And the PGMOL knows this.

It's not just the fans either. Dyche (and most managers) is just completely one eyed. If it was a Palace player he'd expect him sent off. All he does on the touchline is contest every single decision. That's the Everton mantra as well. Their fans would appeal the coin toss at the start of the game.

Howe the other day said they should have had a pen but ours shouldn't have been a pen. Fans are the same. They want every decision their way and if a decision goes against them it's unacceptable - either VAR should have intervened or VAR shouldn't have intervened. It's beyond just VAR, but the first step is get rid of the utter monstrosity of VAR and live and die by the ref decisions, improve standards and hold them accountable, with PMGOL ripped up for starters
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
It's not just the fans either. Dyche (and most managers) is just completely one eyed. If it was a Palace player he'd expect him sent off. All he does on the touchline is contest every single decision. That's the Everton mantra as well. Their fans would appeal the coin toss at the start of the game.

Howe the other day said they should have had a pen but ours shouldn't have been a pen. Fans are the same. They want every decision their way and if a decision goes against them it's unacceptable - either VAR should have intervened or VAR shouldn't have intervened. It's beyond just VAR, but the first step is get rid of the utter monstrosity of VAR and live and die by the ref decisions, improve standards and hold them accountable.

Remember Dyche went ballistic when Ashley Young was booked in the Derby.
And Im old enough to remember him dismissing people when they asked about his grock breaking Joe Gomez ankle at Burnley. Tarkowski wasnt it?
Basically said that because it wasnt a foul, Klopp was whinging.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 07:24:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:54:16 pm
Remember Dyche went ballistic when Ashley Young was booked in the Derby.
And Im old enough to remember him dismissing people when they asked about his grock breaking Joe Gomez ankle at Burnley. Tarkowski wasnt it?
Basically said that because it wasnt a foul, Klopp was whinging.

Ben Mee?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:42:52 pm
actually that thread is really good - we have discussion from all sides.

There is discussion but one group are absolutely convinced that there is a total conspiracy against us.

As there are at Everton. That is the conspiracy is aimed at Everton and everything falls in our favour. ;D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm
There is discussion but one group are absolutely convinced that there is a total conspiracy against us.

As there are at Everton. That is the conspiracy is aimed at Everton and everything falls in our favour. ;D

I think that's a harsh assessment. I don't want that discussion spilling over into this one, but whilst I understand many want to see hard evidence of corruption/bias/whatever, to dismiss the concerns of many supports as some kind of crank, flat Earth nonsense is somewhat patronising.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7536 on: Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm
I think that's a harsh assessment. I don't want that discussion spilling over into this one, but whilst I understand many want to see hard evidence of corruption/bias/whatever, to dismiss the concerns of many supports as some kind of crank, flat Earth nonsense is somewhat patronising.

I think youve got the wrong end of the stick.

Im simply  pointing out that fans of another club considers that there is a conspiracy against them. And equally that there is a conspiracy to ensure that we get decisions in our favour - Konate not getting a second yellow, penalty decisions, Clive Thomas the list is endless.

Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,685
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7537 on: Yesterday at 08:43:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
I think youve got the wrong end of the stick.

Im simply  pointing out that fans of another club considers that there is a conspiracy against them. And equally that there is a conspiracy to ensure that we get decisions in our favour - Konate not getting a second yellow, penalty decisions, Clive Thomas the list is endless.

Sorry, I thought your first line was relating to the discussion on here and saying people think there is a conspiracy against Liverpool, whilst Everton think there's a conspiracy against them. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,326
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7538 on: Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:54:16 pm

And Im old enough to remember him dismissing people when they asked about his grock breaking Joe Gomez ankle at Burnley. Tarkowski wasnt it?
Basically said that because it wasnt a foul, Klopp was whinging.


 No, that was Ben Mee.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,300
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7539 on: Yesterday at 10:11:23 pm »
One of our lads legs being broken and Dyche basically telling Klopp to fuck off over it, helped give him the Bullens Wall seal of approval that Lampsy got after arguing with Klopp.

Although not quite the 'he gets us' approval given Dyche was a red.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7540 on: Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:07:14 pm
No, that was Ben Mee.
Remember him also putting an Aston Villa player, Wesley, out of the game for well over a year. Dyche is the biggest fucking hypocrite in the game. He sends his players out to be reckless yet complains about any decision that goes against him.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,300
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7541 on: Yesterday at 10:14:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm
Remember him also putting an Aston Villa player, Wesley, out of the game for well over a year. Dyche is the biggest fucking hypocrite in the game. He sends his players out to be reckless yet complains about any decision that goes against him.

He really hates diving as well, just don't breathe on any of his players or they'll go down and god forbid the ref doesn't give the free kick.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,531
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 12:09:04 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
I think youve got the wrong end of the stick.

Im simply  pointing out that fans of another club considers that there is a conspiracy against them. And equally that there is a conspiracy to ensure that we get decisions in our favour - Konate not getting a second yellow, penalty decisions, Clive Thomas the list is endless.

The difference is that there is actually some statistical evidence to back up claims of bias and/or actual corruption, the pundits like to trot out that old line about decisions evening out in the long run, but when it is so far away from doing so every season in so many categories then at best there's some bias involved.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7543 on: Today at 09:53:34 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,285
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7544 on: Today at 09:54:58 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
I think youve got the wrong end of the stick.

Im simply  pointing out that fans of another club considers that there is a conspiracy against them. And equally that there is a conspiracy to ensure that we get decisions in our favour - Konate not getting a second yellow, penalty decisions, Clive Thomas the list is endless.

The whackiest one was Collina being brought out of retirement to stop them from reaching the groups stages in 2005.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 