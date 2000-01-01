« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7480 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:24:14 am
Is Dyche calling Everton a small club here then?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/03/sean-dyche-everton-scrapping-winter-break-football-players


Of course!

I see his point, but the goal is to protect the best players from injury as much as possible. The best players play the most games. I dont think its a bad aspiration
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7481 on: Yesterday at 02:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:30:01 am
My Dad was a steward at Goodison (he really needed the money) and had to stand there and watch the whole season unfold.
But he did then "transfer" to Anfield and was a steward there through the Seventies and Eighties though.
oh god no - don't let the Transfer Thread guys hear about that!  it's chaotic enough as it is.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7482 on: Yesterday at 02:18:29 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 11:24:14 am
Is Dyche calling Everton a small club here then?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/03/sean-dyche-everton-scrapping-winter-break-football-players


Quote
Everton played eight games in 29 days in December but have three matches in 27 days this month

Everton would have had an extra 2 games in January had they knocked Fulham out of the league cup. And theyll have an extra game at the end of the month if they win their FA cup 3rd round match.

They should just lose their first 2 cup games each season, would only have to worry about 40 games then.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7483 on: Yesterday at 03:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 02:18:29 pm
Everton would have had an extra 2 games in January had they knocked Fulham out of the league cup. And theyll have an extra game at the end of the month if they win their FA cup 3rd round match.

They should just lose their first 2 cup games each season, would only have to worry about 40 games then.
Its amazing. They get something resembling a busy schedule and theres complaints. Evertons players have one of the lightest workloads of any establish top flight club. Havent played in Europe for years, no cup runs of any note. Theyre lucky if they play 42 games a season.
Ive said it for ages, but Everton is pretty much the sweet spot for the lazy unmotivated player that doesnt really like football. Top 10 wages for half the workload.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7484 on: Yesterday at 03:29:36 pm »
Will no one rid us of this troublesome team
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7485 on: Yesterday at 04:17:20 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:17:58 am
They did. It was Cattericks swan song, epitomised by losing to us in the 1971 FA Cup semi and the sale of Alan Ball to Arsenal.

They were then officially shite for more than a decade. :D

1971 was the emergence of the team that would go on to dominate Europe. Hughes Clemence Heighway were just the platform for winning the league two years later. We were on the rise. We battered them at Goodison themyear they won the league, partly due to Sandy.
As you say, Ball left and Kendal got old. West wasnt replaced. They had a brief excitement with Latchford, who never scored a Derby goal, but even he couldnt drag them to success.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7486 on: Yesterday at 04:18:13 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:57:44 am
Another transfer ban for a 777 owned club. Worrying times.

Which one ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7487 on: Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:18:13 pm
Which one ?
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:46:29 am
Standard Liege. Late on payments for two players. The usual guff about transferring the money shortly and confident the ban will be lifted. But the fact is, they should have the bans maintained in order to stop them perpetually shifting their dodgy cash from one club to another in order to keep the shit show running.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7488 on: Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:17:20 pm
1971 was the emergence of the team that would go on to dominate Europe. Hughes Clemence Heighway were just the platform for winning the league two years later. We were on the rise. We battered them at Goodison themyear they won the league, partly due to Sandy.
As you say, Ball left and Kendal got old. West wasnt replaced. They had a brief excitement with Latchford, who never scored a Derby goal, but even he couldnt drag them to success.

In the sixties we both had roughly the same success but our team was aging (Watford FA Cup 1970) and Everton had just won the league with the Holy Trinity.

Its amazing how quickly we overtook them in a season or so but maybe their brief flame of success in 1970 spurred us in to the heights of the 1970s and 1980s.

Everton that.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm
In the sixties we both had roughly the same success but our team was aging (Watford FA Cup 1970) and Everton had just won the league with the Holy Trinity.

Its amazing how quickly we overtook them in a season or so but maybe their brief flame of success in 1970 spurred us in to the heights of the 1970s and 1980s.

Everton that.  ;D
Since 1995 we have won all these.

League Title: 2019-20
European Cup/Champs League: 2004-05, 2018-19
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
FA Cups:  2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
League Cups: 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22
UEFA Cups: 2000-01
UEFA Super Cups: 2001, 2005, 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm
Since 1995 we have won all these.

League Title: 2019-20
European Cup/Champs League: 2004-05, 2018-19
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
FA Cups:  2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
League Cups: 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22
UEFA Cups: 2000-01
UEFA Super Cups: 2001, 2005, 2019


Quite lean years in some ways, for us (albeit better than the 90s)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 05:27:31 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm
In the sixties we both had roughly the same success but our team was aging (Watford FA Cup 1970) and Everton had just won the league with the Holy Trinity.

Its amazing how quickly we overtook them in a season or so but maybe their brief flame of success in 1970 spurred us in to the heights of the 1970s and 1980s.

Everton that.  ;D

Are you saying Everton's success awakened the LFC revenge seeking beast?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 05:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm

Quite lean years in some ways, for us (albeit better than the 90s)

Thought that too, robbed of 3 titles and should have won in 1996 and 08/09
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 07:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:08:08 pm
Its amazing. They get something resembling a busy schedule and theres complaints. Evertons players have one of the lightest workloads of any establish top flight club. Havent played in Europe for years, no cup runs of any note. Theyre lucky if they play 42 games a season.
Ive said it for ages, but Everton is pretty much the sweet spot for the lazy unmotivated player that doesnt really like football. Top 10 wages for half the workload.

Is his complaint not about reducing the excessive amount of games over the xmas to new year period more than December in general?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 07:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:58:07 pm
Since 1995 we have won all these.

League Title: 2019-20
European Cup/Champs League: 2004-05, 2018-19
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019
FA Cups:  2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
League Cups: 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22
UEFA Cups: 2000-01
UEFA Super Cups: 2001, 2005, 2019
For most clubs this list would be a dream over their clubs lifetime...but as both Black Bull and Rob point out, for us...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 07:36:21 pm
For most clubs this list would be a dream over their clubs lifetime...but as both Black Bull and Rob point out, for us...
Works out a trophy about every 2 years.
I know in the 70's and 80's we owned loads of them, but still a decent record, IMO
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
So how many players will Everton lose for some important league games?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
These have got a helluva run of games coming up. Without McNeil and the model I doubt they will be getting a goal, never mind a point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 10:10:58 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7499 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:36:34 pm
Thought that too, robbed of 3 titles and should have won in 1996 and 08/09

Do you mean 1997 ?  A game in hand ( I think ) , a few games left and a few points ahead ....  enter David James.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7500 on: Yesterday at 10:41:39 pm »
That was vintage Everton  :lmao :lmao

More of that, please (presume GOT and twatter are full of conspiracy bullshit from our angry and embittered cousins)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7501 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:27:31 pm
Are you saying Everton's success awakened the LFC revenge seeking beast?

Still waiting on their complacent beast being awakened after the 4-0 drubbing we subjected them to a decade ago.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7502 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm »
Calvert lewin red is one of the most hilariously shit decisions i've ever seen
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7503 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Still waiting on their complacent beast being awakened after the 4-0 drubbing we subjected them to a decade ago.

I recall someone like Catcherintherye waxing lyrical of how they were going to use the lessons of that hammering to fuel a resurgence of the hibernating behemoth.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7504 on: Yesterday at 11:07:28 pm »
Bet the Everton board are delighted to get the replay. They need the extra revenue.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7505 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
DCL will miss Villa home, Fulham away, and the replay.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7506 on: Yesterday at 11:16:51 pm »
They will be in the draw for the 4th round.
The power shift is happening.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7507 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
Apparently it's our fault the ref sent DCL off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7508 on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
Apparently it's our fault the ref sent DCL off.
good  :)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7509 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
Apparently it's our fault the ref sent DCL off.
Incredible foresight by Klopp to release Clyne knowing that he would become Palace's back-up right back and therefore play in the FA Cup third round where they would meet Everton and that Clyne would sucker Calvert-Lewin into a lunge for the ball that he could overreact to triggering the VAR to recommend a red card.

They've got Fulham and Harry Wilson at the end of the month.  I wonder what Klopp's planned for that one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 12:33:42 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
Apparently it's our fault the ref sent DCL off.
Without a doubt. What color was the card?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Never a red for DCL.

Beto should have had a penalty.

Conspiracy.

The three talking points.... ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 01:35:25 am »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm
Apparently it's our fault the ref sent DCL off.

Here is me thinking that going over the ball, with a straight leg, high, studs up and catching the player may have had something to do with it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 05:04:39 am »
All the whinging over it shouldn't be a Red card. Dyche claiming he doesn't know anymore.

Ok, cool.

How about we change the LOTG to: if a player injures another player through his/her actions on the pitch, that player sits out until the injured player comes back.

As an example, Pickford takes out VVD. Causing knee surgery. Then Pickford is out until VVD comes back.

Another example, Saka knocks down Kostas. Breaks his collarbone. Saka can't come back until Kostas does. No card, strangely enough, was issued on that challenge.


Does a player have to be injured before a Red card is issued? Or a yellow. Or any card.

Maybe that would stop players from certain challenges.
