jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:21:07 pm
So it sounds as though it will be announced in the next two weeks who will be charged. It sounds as though Forest are heading for a charge but sounds as though Chelsea will escape any punishment due to them getting rid of players.
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:34:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:07:16 pm
We saw H&G dragging us down the same path and we fought them like mad to prevent the refinancing and get them out of the club, this lot stand there like Viv Nicholson shouting spend spend spend - they'll end up just like her, bankrupt

At least Viv Nicholson kept the fur coat.
Dougle

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:11:45 pm
Luton is the classic newly promoted side - almost every game is a big game, the fans are always buzzing and excited with the next opponent; playing against the big sides so that it's like a cup tie every other week.

It's the season after when the juice has worn off and the fatigue sets in - that's when a team like Luton becomes really vulnerable to the drop. Smart clubs try to plan for the future by investing smartly; I'm not sure how well Luton can plan. Given the state of their ground they'll be exclusively dependent on PL money, and that's not a reliable source for a club like that.

Reckon they are budgeting for a quick exit end of season. If they get another year or two they'll keep the same mentality. Young hungry athletes with a few older heads who have been dumped and have a point to prove. If they are smart it'll be the makings of them. Unlike another club that comes up frequently in this thread .....
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:07:58 pm
Jesse Lingard's name has been bandied about. And no one wants that name bandied about willy nilly.

(On a free of course)

Ammo for the kiddie treboooochet?
zero zero

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:33:31 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:54:00 pm
Ammo for the kiddie treboooochet?
;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything
And it will then be 2025 until their next chance of winning a trophy..
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
And it will then be 2025 until their next chance of winning a trophy..
30 years

 :hally :champ
MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
30 years

 :hally :champ
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.

Great to be honest, they were playing the mancs so wanted them to win

I wasn't that arsed about them not winning anything until it started getting close to 21 years then wanted them to hit that milestone and every one after ;D
courty61

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm
Yeah 1995 cup final I wanted them to win and remember celebrating their goal. I was 9 with a load of blue mates too

But my dad and his mates all wanted the blues to win too.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:55:53 pm
What was it like to see them win something? I'm just curious because they've never won anything in my lifetime.
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:23:00 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 08:45:09 pm
If Palace win Everton are the 1st PL team out of everything

Olise's out now thanks to test his resolve Hodgson, so Everton should be getting a result. Palace a one man team at the moment.
andy07

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.

Sadly they have become a laughing stock, a team so full of bitterness that they side with Mancs and betray everything Scouse. An absolute embarrassment for the City on and off the pitch.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:20:55 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:21:30 pm
I started going to games in 1971 as a 9 year old and had no knowledge of anything they'd won at that point. They were garbage in the 70s so I don't recall seeing them win anything until the 80s. By the 80s we were the best team in the world. When Everton got it right for a few years it didn't hurt. If it wasn't us, it was them, and that sort of felt ok.

Even by '95 I backed them in the cup final against the Mancs. My brother got married on Cup Final day. Our family all Liverpool Red. Most of hers Manchester Red. All the Scouse contingent were rooting for Everton and we raised a glass to their win later in the reception.

I can't remember the year they got to the cup final versus Chelsea but by then I wanted Chelsea to beat them even though I absolutely loathe Chelsea and always have done. I'd just become so sick of the bitterness and hatred across the park by then. I just went fishing on that cup final day and was happy to later find the bitters had lost.

Now, I think I'd vomit if they managed to win anything. I never want to see them win anything ever again.

They won the League title in 1970.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:28:27 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:55 am
They won the League title in 1970.
I know, but I have no recollection of it at all. I don't remember having any real awareness of them until later than that.
