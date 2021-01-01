« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 346108 times)

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 05:04:23 pm »
"You bellends!"
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 05:14:21 pm »
No shots on target today.
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 05:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm
Love how Luton winning games and nearly coming back today, while Sheffield United draw with Villa - at a time Everton have been losing.is giving us false hope.

Give it by mid January, we will be back to Everton getting clear of the relegation zone, and Luton and Sheffield United being absolutely tanked again.

And raising their game when they play us.
Offline JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm »
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three

Luton have Burnley and Sheff Utd in their next 5, the shite have 5 tough games, so they could be dragged back in by mid Feb
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
These are shit arent they?
Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three

Thought I was in the United thread for a sec then. Both are equally shit.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 06:40:25 pm »
Don't forget they have to have their accounts in tomorrow, no idea how bad they'll be but the Esk estimated a £49m loss*

*Usual caveats apply
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 07:25:23 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:40:25 pm
Don't forget they have to have their accounts in tomorrow, no idea how bad they'll be but the Esk estimated a £49m loss*

*Usual caveats apply

Everton economics will find a way of spinning that £49m as profit as they havent bought any more shite - or something.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 07:44:34 pm »


Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm »
Toffee TV was complaining about a small squad and wearing themselves out.

I'd suggest getting beat away to Palace and get out of the FA Cup to concentrate on the League.

1995
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
The Brighton game, right?



#stillnotoverit
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 07:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm
The Brighton game, right?



#stillnotoverit

Was thinking more of the Man United game actually. Guess they might scab a draw against Fulham as well though mind. ;D
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7333 on: Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures. ;D
No doubt the scorer will be kissing the badger
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7334 on: Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
No doubt the scorer will be kissing the badger

Effes plays for Everton!?
Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7335 on: Yesterday at 08:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Effes plays for Everton!?
Little Efes is a shop near where I grew up.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/H7FLHBYfCtNCAz3x7?g_st=ic

I cant go in. What would they sell?  #shudders#
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7336 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:02:55 pm
Effes plays for Everton!?

I don't think kissing quite cuts it for Effes
Online newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #7337 on: Today at 12:00:26 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:21:22 pm
I don't think kissing quite cuts it for Effes
It sounds like cuts don't even cut it for Effes.
