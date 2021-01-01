Love how Luton winning games and nearly coming back today, while Sheffield United draw with Villa - at a time Everton have been losing
.is giving us false hope.Give it by mid January, we will be back to Everton getting clear of the relegation zone, and Luton and Sheffield United being absolutely tanked again.
These are shit arent they?Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three
These are shit arent they?Going on current form, plus upcoming fixtures, it wont be long before these are in back in the bottom three
Don't forget they have to have their accounts in tomorrow, no idea how bad they'll be but the Esk estimated a £49m loss**Usual caveats apply
Everton will be lucky to fluke 3 points from that sett of fixtures.
The Brighton game, right?#stillnotoverit
No doubt the scorer will be kissing the badger
Effes plays for Everton!?
I don't think kissing quite cuts it for Effes
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.71]