Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:14:44 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:01:50 pm
Frying pan to fire?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/777-partners-takeover-everton-moves-28340713

How many of their clubs are now under some sort of sanction? 2, 3?

If the PL approve them as fit owners then they're a mockery. So they likely will.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:20:40 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:29:48 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:30:04 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 08:25:36 pm
Cant be a very high bar to pass the FCA test then can it? Getting approval from the Financial Conduct Authority whilst in the same week having a transfer embargo slapped on another of your clubs for numerous non-payment issues.
surely the other clubs would phone someone up at the FCA today and ask "WTF are you lot smoking?"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:19:50 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:47:48 am
A Premier League decision EITHER way will provide solid PROOF once and for all that the Premier League is corrupt. It will be a lose-lose situation for the Bitter fans which is how they like it and provide them with someone else to blame rather than them taking any personal responsibility for their own self inflicted mess. I haven't heard any of them yet declare 'We're fucking Skint'.

You've hit the nail on the head. There are some rational Blues replying to The Esks tweet about 777 and Standard Liege who would rightly not want them within spitting distance of the Blues.


Feels like the more rabid wing of The EVs support will lean into the "corrupt as fuck, the sly Seven" etc
