Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,823
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 11:17:38 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 01:15:31 am
Can't believe they have the nerve to bang on about corruption, when the Premier league gave them a points deduction during a season where it was clear they'd stay up

Plus it's another season they're staying up as a result of buying/paying players they can't afford.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,812
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 11:26:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:12:20 am
Even another 9 points deduction prob wouldnt send these down this season with the absolute shite at the bottom of the table. Must be the worst 3 teams ever to have been promoted to the PL in the same season. The good news is, they are never going to threaten the top half of the table in the foreseeable future.

I don't think relegation is the thing to "worry" about anymore, administration is the biggie, not sure how they avoid it no matter what happens
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,149
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 12:13:08 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:26:33 am
I don't think relegation is the thing to "worry" about anymore, administration is the biggie, not sure how they avoid it no matter what happens

Maybe their big worry is going into administration and getting another 9 point deduction on top of the 10 they've already had. Even with the tripe at the bottom of the table, Everton would struggle with a 19 point deduction. And they could still get docked more points on top of that if they violate the P&S rules again this year.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,812
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:13:08 pm
Maybe their big worry is going into administration and getting another 9 point deduction on top of the 10 they've already had. Even with the tripe at the bottom of the table, Everton would struggle with a 19 point deduction. And they could still get docked more points on top of that if they violate the P&S rules again this year.

Fingers crossed they do :D I can't see it though, I imagine someone will cave in somewhere and they'll end up with reduction in the 10 and if another it'll be suspended or something
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,149
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
I don't see why any further punishment should be suspended to be honest. A suspended punishment is in lieu of good behaviour - Everton's behaviour has been anything but.

The only decent thing they did was admit wrong doing - but even then they dragged it out to delay a punishment that would have seen them go down last year.
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 01:48:03 pm
FSG took over just before a poor Liverpool team were beaten 2-0 by Everton. At that point Everton had a better squad. After 8 games we had 6 points and were second from bottom.

Not wishing to reopen the FSG thread but the difference in where the two clubs are today is immense, showing how competent financial management can make the difference.
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?
moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 08:27:15 pm
There will be 12,000 empty seats once the admission price has nearly doubled from what they are currently paying at Goodison. Kids being born today will be pensioners before BMD is paid off in full.
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou.

Will be a new Camp Boo, though...
Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,672
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6769 on: Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm
^
I'm no financial expert either, but I feel that it's delusion talking. They are clearly in a dire financial position as it stands, and I'm yet to see them announce they've even got the funding in place to finish the build. Goodness only knows how they'll pay the debt back. It'll be a monumental millstone around their necks for a long, long time.

I've yet to hear of a single example in the world where a new ground, paid for by the club itself, has propelled a club from seemingly endless mediocrity and into genuine, consistent contenders.

Of course, they'll have more seats at higher cost to the fans. Better corporate facilities too. They'll also host some international games and concerts, but these aren't massive game changers that will propel them from rags to riches.

For some bizarre reason I cannot quite fathom, they seem to think a view across the river to the Wirral, and summer cruise ship passengers sailing past their ground will change everything.

It all comes over a lot like those people do who always believe their life will be better once they've acquired some sort of material possession. "I'll be happy once I've got money." "I'll be happy once I've got that expensive car and house." "I'll be happy once I get that girl." Basically, an awful lot of them think everything will be rosey once they have a new ground. The reality is that it will be a very expensive home to complete and maintain, and they'll still be just as hollow inside when they realise that all that doesn't make an iota of difference if their club continues to be so poorly run, so insular, so angry, so unwilling to take responsibility for its actions and so damn hostile to what they consider to be outsiders.

They need to look around a bit. Can they name one club anywhere in the world that has been propelled from mediocrity to stratosphere through building a new ground? Especially when the build has virtually bankrupt that club. I genuinely can't think of such a club. Also, if we acknowledge that good (any?) examples are thin on the ground, what makes them think that they'll become the exception?

Now don't get me wrong, I love Liverpool. I love the Dock Road for what it once was. But the Mersey is not a sunkissed Riviera. The docklands are cold, harsh and inhospitable for the majority of the year, and the football season is mostly an autumn and winter experience. Views of a sewage farm, the Wirral and industrial backstreets are not quite Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana beach and Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Will it be better than their current, crumbling home? Of course. Will they love it? Most probably, and why not. Will it bring them more revenue than they currently bring in? Definitely, but that wouldn't be difficult given the comparative pittance they earn now. But are their expectations also absurdly high? Absolutely.

Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,987
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6770 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 08:27:15 pm
There will be 12,000 empty seats once the admission price has nearly doubled from what they are currently paying at Goodison. Kids being born today will be pensioners before BMD is paid off in full.
I wonder if they install a few launching pads for toddlers to be fired at oppo players.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6771 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?
It's highly unlikely.  In 2022 Everton's total revenue was 180m odd. That was 30% of Liverpools, approx (594m). Of that £115m was TV income (in contrast, LFC was 260m for media, which was mostly broadcasting). For Everton 15.5m came from gate receipts, 35m from commercial and 15m from 'other', not sure what other is, but it was as important as the gate receipts. Here's the thing: unless they gouge the fans, they really cannot expect much of increase is ticket revenues, 5-7m at most. Their big hope is that a shiney new stadium will generate other forms of income, mainly commercial. but they would need another 300m to compete with Liverpool in terms of revenue, and that is after they service all the massive debts they have accrued building the new stadium.

They really should have gone for a renovation, the new stadium is stupidly expensive, might never get finished and will likely not give a return for decades.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,286
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 01:48:03 pm
FSG took over just before a poor Liverpool team were beaten 2-0 by Everton. At that point Everton had a better squad. After 8 games we had 6 points and were second from bottom.

Not wishing to reopen the FSG thread but the difference in where the two clubs are today is immense, showing how competent financial management can make the difference.

How did Everton have a better squad?
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,474
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6773 on: Yesterday at 09:25:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
How did Everton have a better squad?

Well, they didn't have Poulsen,Konchesky, Cole or Jovanovich ;)
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6774 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
How did Everton have a better squad?

If you look at the squads in October 2010 Evertons was, albeit marginally, better than ours.

Since then weve progressed having a very good squad under Rodgers, a great squad under Klopp and potentially another great squad.

Despite bankrupting themselves Everton have regressed.
IanburnstheChristmasturkeyagain

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6775 on: Today at 12:01:48 am
Had our Sunday League Xmas drinks the other day and for Secret Santa one of the lads had gotten another the Everton DVD from 2006 when they beat us 3-0

Funny as fuck and also a reminder of just how small time they are!
Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,139
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #6776 on: Today at 02:52:05 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 07:38:09 pm
Ok, can anyone with more knowledge of football finances clear something up for me? I keep seeing quoted comments from Everton supporters along the lines of "our new stadium is going to launch us into the stratosphere." Obviously they're delusional in all sorts of ways...but what exactly is the justification there? It's going to have 12,000 seats more than Goodison. That's obviously not a tiny number, but it's not as though they're building a new Camp Nou. Can 12,000 extra seats really make that much of a difference, especially weighed against the cost of the thing? And adding to that, the fact that 777 is likely going to use it as a piggy bank for themselves?


Your last sentence is key.

777 will leverage it to eh skies.

I think one of the first things 777 do is hive off the stadium into a separate ownership. They'll either sell it to a third party (most likely*) who will lease it back to Everton as a high cost; or they will retain ownership of the company they hive the stadium asset off to, and themselves lease the stadium to the club.

Either way, I don't see the BMD stadium remaining in possession of the club itself.

They're lucky, actually, that Moshiri seems happy to write-off a few hundred million in terms of what he's invested into Everton; imagine if his selling price was not a penny less than he'd sunk into the club? That is, of course, assuming he's not got some tricksy plan he's implementing here - which I really wouldn't rule out.




* there will already be debt secured on it, so that would need to be cleared first, with 777 able to pocket the remainder
