I'm no financial expert either, but I feel that it's delusion talking. They are clearly in a dire financial position as it stands, and I'm yet to see them announce they've even got the funding in place to finish the build. Goodness only knows how they'll pay the debt back. It'll be a monumental millstone around their necks for a long, long time.



I've yet to hear of a single example in the world where a new ground, paid for by the club itself, has propelled a club from seemingly endless mediocrity and into genuine, consistent contenders.



Of course, they'll have more seats at higher cost to the fans. Better corporate facilities too. They'll also host some international games and concerts, but these aren't massive game changers that will propel them from rags to riches.



For some bizarre reason I cannot quite fathom, they seem to think a view across the river to the Wirral, and summer cruise ship passengers sailing past their ground will change everything.



It all comes over a lot like those people do who always believe their life will be better once they've acquired some sort of material possession. "I'll be happy once I've got money." "I'll be happy once I've got that expensive car and house." "I'll be happy once I get that girl." Basically, an awful lot of them think everything will be rosey once they have a new ground. The reality is that it will be a very expensive home to complete and maintain, and they'll still be just as hollow inside when they realise that all that doesn't make an iota of difference if their club continues to be so poorly run, so insular, so angry, so unwilling to take responsibility for its actions and so damn hostile to what they consider to be outsiders.



They need to look around a bit. Can they name one club anywhere in the world that has been propelled from mediocrity to stratosphere through building a new ground? Especially when the build has virtually bankrupt that club. I genuinely can't think of such a club. Also, if we acknowledge that good (any?) examples are thin on the ground, what makes them think that they'll become the exception?



Now don't get me wrong, I love Liverpool. I love the Dock Road for what it once was. But the Mersey is not a sunkissed Riviera. The docklands are cold, harsh and inhospitable for the majority of the year, and the football season is mostly an autumn and winter experience. Views of a sewage farm, the Wirral and industrial backstreets are not quite Rio de Janeiro, Copacabana beach and Sugar Loaf Mountain.



Will it be better than their current, crumbling home? Of course. Will they love it? Most probably, and why not. Will it bring them more revenue than they currently bring in? Definitely, but that wouldn't be difficult given the comparative pittance they earn now. But are their expectations also absurdly high? Absolutely.



