Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 11:29:57 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 08:31:39 am
They've got a taste for cheating and they think this will be to their benefit. What they fail to see, as per usual, is the bigger picture. All the years they have cheered on City's cheating, they've never once stopped to ask if it was also affecting them. If multi-club ownership is the key to winning, there are bigger multi-club owners than 777 and they could simply end up swapping one poor player for another.

We should buy a couple of feeder clubs just to see them flip flop.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:36 am
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.
Played when the two sets of players lineup in front of the Main, before/during the handshakes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 11:40:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:26:36 am
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.

Still in the pub I take it?  :lmao
