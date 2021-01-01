They've got a taste for cheating and they think this will be to their benefit. What they fail to see, as per usual, is the bigger picture. All the years they have cheered on City's cheating, they've never once stopped to ask if it was also affecting them. If multi-club ownership is the key to winning, there are bigger multi-club owners than 777 and they could simply end up swapping one poor player for another.
When is this PL anthem they're on about played? I've literally never heard it at Anfield and I'm there every game.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]