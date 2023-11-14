A CVA usually writes off a portion of debt too and you pay back the important elements (in the UK anyway), also means you are financially fucked (mortgages/loans etc) for 7 years i think



CVA is 'Company Voluntary Arrangement'. As you say, it normally involves creditors agreeing to a reduced portion of their debt and the proposal can be structured any way the debtor chooses (eg, They can propose to pay off 100% of certain debts but only a portion of another. Several years ago, what came to be known as 'Landlord CVAs' started appearing. Almost always done by retailers - although both Travelodge & Premier Inn have done one* - the proposal is generally to pay off all suppliers, HMRC, financiers, utilities but landlords to only receive xx% of what they owned and with lower rents going forward. As all creditors - even if they are to be paid in full - get to vote, and only two-thirds (by value) need to agree to pass the CVA, these are invariably passed.A company applying for (or in) a CVA gets protection from their creditors being able to take action to collect the monies they're ownedOther countries have variations on thisIVA is the arrangement for individual people who have got into financial difficulty. Again, creditors vote on a proposal with regards to the debtor only paying back a percentage of the original debts, and over the course of normally 6 years. The IVA stays live on one's credit file for 6 years from the date of the agreement (after which, it's marked 'complete' and you need to write to credit reference agencies to get it scrubbed off completely)* I was surprised to learn that these two don't own the majority of their hotels. Most are owned by *investors* and leased to TL/PI. Quite often, TL/PI will have one built to their own specifications, but with the investors funding the build and then owning it