Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4600 on: November 14, 2023, 09:27:30 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 13, 2023, 04:25:14 pm
A CVA usually writes off a portion of debt too and you pay back the important elements (in the UK anyway), also means you are financially fucked (mortgages/loans etc) for 7 years i think


CVA is 'Company Voluntary Arrangement'. As you say, it normally involves creditors agreeing to a reduced portion of their debt and the proposal can be structured any way the debtor chooses (eg, They can propose to pay off 100% of certain debts but only a portion of another. Several years ago, what came to be known as 'Landlord CVAs' started appearing. Almost always done by retailers - although both Travelodge & Premier Inn have done one* - the proposal is generally to pay off all suppliers, HMRC, financiers, utilities but landlords to only receive xx% of what they owned and with lower rents going forward. As all creditors - even if they are to be paid in full - get to vote, and only two-thirds (by value) need to agree to pass the CVA, these are invariably passed.

A company applying for (or in) a CVA gets protection from their creditors being able to take action to collect the monies they're owned

Other countries have variations on this

IVA is the arrangement for individual people who have got into financial difficulty. Again, creditors vote on a proposal with regards to the debtor only paying back a percentage of the original debts, and over the course of normally 6 years. The IVA stays live on one's credit file for 6 years from the date of the agreement (after which, it's marked 'complete' and you need to write to credit reference agencies to get it scrubbed off completely)





* I was surprised to learn that these two don't own the majority of their hotels. Most are owned by *investors* and leased to TL/PI. Quite often, TL/PI will have one built to their own specifications, but with the investors funding the build and then owning it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4601 on: November 14, 2023, 09:40:12 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 13, 2023, 04:05:50 pm
So 777 have taken Genoa to the point of paying 35p on the pound. I'm sure the creditors are ecstatic.

I would think the warning flags for lenders to Everton are flapping heavily in the wind.

Evertonians should be outraged and getting demonstrations going.

You have late payments by multiple 777 clubs. Now this business with Genoa.

You can see the forest for the trees. But with Evertonians they're staring the other way.
To be fair to Everton's fans they're not helped by puff pieces like this from September...
Quote from: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/they-kept-promise-genoa-been-27765579
'They kept their promise' - why Genoa have been so impressed with 777 Partners takeover

ECHO Everton reporter Chris Beesley speaks to Filippo Grimaldi, who covers Genoa FC for Gazzetta dello Sport about 777 Partners' ownership of Italy's oldest club
Spoiler
They took a team that had spent 15 seasons in Serie A into Serie B but then got them promoted back again as runners up.  This season they've returned to their seemingly natural position of mid-to-lower table.  Bravo.
[close]
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4602 on: November 14, 2023, 09:43:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2023, 09:27:30 am



* I was surprised to learn that these two don't own the majority of their hotels. Most are owned by *investors* and leased to TL/PI. Quite often, TL/PI will have one built to their own specifications, but with the investors funding the build and then owning it

So basically a "franchise", no different from someone opening a Costa, Subway or Freddy Fazbear's.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4603 on: November 14, 2023, 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on November 14, 2023, 09:43:59 am
So basically a "franchise", no different from someone opening a Costa, Subway or Freddy Fazbear's.


That's not what I meant.

*Investors* own the building, and TL or PI lease the building and run it as a hotel. It's TL/PI being the hotel operator. It's like a retailer leasing a shop unit in a shopping centre and running it as a shop.

TL/PI do actually own some buildings outright as well, though.

And a minority of Travelodges are literally franchises (whereby a third party business effectively trades as TL, but isn't part of the group - and they could lease the hotel building from a landlord)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4604 on: November 14, 2023, 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 14, 2023, 11:12:14 am

That's not what I meant.

*Investors* own the building, and TL or PI lease the building and run it as a hotel. It's TL/PI being the hotel operator. It's like a retailer leasing a shop unit in a shopping centre and running it as a shop.

TL/PI do actually own some buildings outright as well, though.

And a minority of Travelodges are literally franchises (whereby a third party business effectively trades as TL, but isn't part of the group - and they could lease the hotel building from a landlord)

Ah right, fair enough.  8)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4605 on: November 14, 2023, 10:46:12 pm »
Basically they're going to be at the whims of the insurance market. 777 have been taking reinsurance premiums and gambling with it:

https://www.semafor.com/article/11/14/2023/the-money-behind-the-mystery-firm-buying-up-global-soccer

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 01:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November 14, 2023, 10:46:12 pm
Basically they're going to be at the whims of the insurance market. 777 have been taking reinsurance premiums and gambling with it:

https://www.semafor.com/article/11/14/2023/the-money-behind-the-mystery-firm-buying-up-global-soccer



When someone makes a pair of charts to compare some thing to something else, and does not use the same colours for the same things on the two different charts, I tend to think obfuscation is the goal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 02:58:14 pm »
New chant at Woodison: "Who read all the pie-charts? Who read all the pie-charts?..."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 04:58:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/SteveBrown_sb/status/1724797222137864393

Quote
EXCL: Everton set to receive -12 Points deduction by the end of this week due to a breach of financial fair play. Commissioners have decided. Everton will be bottom of the PL with 2 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm »
who is Steve Brown? worth paying attention to?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 05:02:57 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm »
Would be typical as they could lose 20 points this year and they'll still stay up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 05:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm
Would be typical as they could lose 20 points this year and they'll still stay up.
:lmao

Gotta hand it to you mate. You know what your audience expect, and you give it to them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm
who is Steve Brown? worth paying attention to?

Not even a hack writer, it's just a fake account. I saw somebody commenting that the avi is a picture of their old school headmaster.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:02:14 pm
who is Steve Brown? worth paying attention to?

I think he played Glen Ponder in Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 05:18:16 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 05:23:41 pm »
Luton 6 points
Sheff U 5 points
Burnley 4 points

They will well take over this load of shite.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm »
If they're going to take 12 whilst giving Everton a fighting chance to stay up, this would be the season to do it. Last two seasons it would have ended them. Leicester, Leeds and the rest will love that!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 05:39:19 pm »
Of all the seasons to dock them points they are going to pick the one with so many dogshit teams giving them a chance.  :wanker
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:58:25 pm
https://twitter.com/SteveBrown_sb/status/1724797222137864393
This clearly a parody/fake account when you scroll down their timeline
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:07:26 pm
:lmao

Gotta hand it to you mate. You know what your audience expect, and you give it to them

It's true though, most would say the same. I doubt they'll even get a deduction but it'd be typical if they did in a year when the promoted teams can't buy a win between them.

They aren't doing badly either (thanks to the PL refusing to issue them with transfer bans in recent years). They're playing at a better level than last season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 05:58:14 pm »
The real fun starts when Everton fans realise they're not in danger of relegation anymore and start demanding Dyche's head for not getting them top four. There isn't a more bipolar fanbase in the country.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 06:37:06 pm »
Liverpool could get a 12 point reduction and still be a point ahead of Ev.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4624 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm »
The timing is perfect for them because they are up against the worst bottom 3 in a while and they're playing well. Imagine if they got it during their run-in in the last few seasons.

They won't get relegated.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4625 on: Yesterday at 08:53:00 pm »
People taking the reports of them having a 12 point deduction seriously  :o

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4626 on: Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm »
Everton can;t afford pants mate.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4627 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
Ignoring Everton's plight a 12 point deduction would set a precedent and one I hope is seen through when City get their comeuppance.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4628 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:56:34 pm
Everton can;t afford pants mate.
Everton are pants.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4629 on: Yesterday at 09:38:08 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm
Ignoring Everton's plight a 12 point deduction would set a precedent and one I hope is seen through when City get their comeuppance.
Demoted into the Moss Side Sunday Park League?   ::)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4630 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:38:08 pm
Demoted into the Moss Side Sunday Park League?   ::)

If life was fair, then absolutely that's where they belong - but a points deduction for clubs in the PL who have breached financial rules is the precedent and a step in the right direction in preparation for their day in "court"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4631 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Theyll survive even with a 12 point deduction sadly and well never hear the end of it. Another first
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4632 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
Theyll survive even with a 12 point deduction sadly and well never hear the end of it. Another first

I can't see them ever getting relegated, but at least if they did get a points deduction it's a punishment for cooking the books and everyone knows they're cheats. They shouldn't be in the Premier League.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4633 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
They arent going to get a 12 point deduction, dont do it to yourselves
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4634 on: Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:14:41 pm
I think he played Glen Ponder in Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge.

They need Lazarus like power of recoveries to beat the drop after a 12 point deduction.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4635 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
They arent going to get a 12 point deduction, dont do it to yourselves
I think since that was posted by Samie this morning there's been 4-5 posts pointing out that it's bogus.
I dunno if ppl aren't seeing them, or just want to see it happen so much they're ignoring the warnings.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4636 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm »
It's obvious that the bogus twitter account saw the PL's 12 point deduction recommendation and decided to run with it as a genuine punishment for clicks.

I'll be gobsmacked if such a punishment is applied in full this season - but even if it is, their odds of staying up are still better than 50/50
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4637 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm
It's obvious that the bogus twitter account saw the PL's 12 point deduction recommendation and decided to run with it as a genuine punishment for clicks.

I'll be gobsmacked if such a punishment is applied in full this season - but even if it is, their odds of staying up are still better than 50/50
Given how things are going this year and the teams coming up might be stronger than last year, I'd hope for a deduction that starts next season and a transfer ban until summer 2025, that should cook them alongside the guilty verdict which allows some clubs to sue them. They can probably only afford, Crooked, Bitter and Useless ltd as their solicitors anyway.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 12:05:35 am »
Points deduction or not if these new owners get approved they seem kind of fucked regardless. That chart was their own presentation, they are basically highlighting how they are taking insurance premiums and flowing it into these football clubs and other assorted investments. If they actually have to pay out on a loss then the money is no longer there. Everton as is are hemorrhaging money, there's no way these clowns have the ability to actually keep their spending at this level and in fact they probably need to turn this into a net positive cash flow situation. So how are they going to pull that off?
