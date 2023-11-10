Should they get a 12 point deduction, they would be on 2 points and bottom of the League.



What would that do? The other sides at the bottom might get some confidence that they can get out of the bottom three. They might buy in January.



Everton may feel, we're too good and will just get ourselves out of this. But, there are no guarantees. They may not be able to buy any new players if they also get a transfer ban. The negativity may affect the players. And like most teams near the bottom, all it takes is a few injuries to key players.



It is an unknown.