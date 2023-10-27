« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 04:59:06 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm
She does.

She's probably got a check list on the wall at home will his milestones on it.

Angry scowl of face. ✅
First words were "Ifithadnerbinfer." ✅
Hates the 'RS'.  ✅
Has a 'I go the game' sticker on his bike. ✅
Been thrown at an opposition player by his normally absent dad. (Pending)
;D
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 07:16:07 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 09:21:42 am
The tweet that was posted in here from Alan Myers. A series of tweets, to be exact, designed to reassure Everton fans.
https://twitter.com/alanmyersmedia/status/1717826296808427953?s=46
I'm not a member of twitter so all i can see there is one tweet about 777 having given them 80m. Nothing there about converting to equity if they don't buy. Can you post the tweets? It seems really odd to me that the conversion to equity would happen if the takeover DOESN'T go ahead
No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4402 on: Yesterday at 07:33:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:16:07 pm
I'm not a member of twitter so all i can see there is one tweet about 777 having given them 80m. Nothing there about converting to equity if they don't buy. Can you post the tweets? It seems really odd to me that the conversion to equity would happen if the takeover DOESN'T go ahead

Everton's potential new owners 777 Partners have, as of last week, provided funds to the club of £80M ahead of gaining regulatory approval to purchase Farhad Moshiri's majority shareholding.


Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA

·
Oct 27
The input from the Miami based group is helping to support the clubs working capital requirements until a deal is completed but is also an integral part of the acquisition

Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA

Should the deal not get the necessary approval it's understood the funds would be turned into equity.
9:51 AM · Oct 27, 2023
·
14.3K
Views

 




 Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Oct 27
As per
@Paddy_Boyland
and
@TheAthleticFC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4403 on: Yesterday at 07:34:15 pm
Buying without buying?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4404 on: Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
How are this lot on the telly again?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4405 on: Yesterday at 07:49:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
How are this lot on the telly again?
Got to have some comedy Jill, cant all be thrillers or dramas
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4406 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:49:02 pm
Got to have some comedy Jill, cant all be thrillers or dramas

They're actually winning the occasional game now, so it's not even funny.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4407 on: Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
How are this lot on the telly again?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4408 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 pm
Feckin Blues!  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4409 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Please excuse my ignorance but i don't understand this £80m 777 stuff.

If the deal doesn't go through the £80m is converted to equity????

How does that work FFS!? Surely, if the deal doesn't go through, the £80m becomes a debt the club owes to 777??!!

Or are this company, with a spotty record on liquidity and making payments, happy to just lose £80m without getting anything for it?

Can anyone explain this? Is it even possible?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4410 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Please excuse my ignorance but i don't understand this £80m 777 stuff.

If the deal doesn't go through the £80m is converted to equity????

How does that work FFS!? Surely, if the deal doesn't go through, the £80m becomes a debt the club owes to 777??!!

Or are this company, with a spotty record on liquidity and making payments, happy to just lose £80m without getting anything for it?

Can anyone explain this? Is it even possible?

Well, the short answer is that it's insane bullshit, but possibly a method of worming their way into a 15-20% ownership stake no matter what happens.

The long answer, based on some of the stuff that's been posted about 777's financial shenanigans, is that the money can probably be traced through a series of loans something like this:

Everton < 777 Partners < Blue Miami LLC (555 Smith St, Apt 2) < Some sleazebag American billionaire < Miami Blue LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 3) < 777 Partners < a mail slot in the door of an apartment in Trump Tower < Mibluemi LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 1) < a napkin scrawled with the statement: "I declare this to be worth £80m" along with an illegible signature. And all technically legal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4411 on: Yesterday at 10:14:19 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Well, the short answer is that it's insane bullshit, but possibly a method of worming their way into a 15-20% ownership stake no matter what happens.

The long answer, based on some of the stuff that's been posted about 777's financial shenanigans, is that the money can probably be traced through a series of loans something like this:

Everton < 777 Partners < Blue Miami LLC (555 Smith St, Apt 2) < Some sleazebag American billionaire < Miami Blue LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 3) < 777 Partners < a mail slot in the door of an apartment in Trump Tower < Mibluemi LLC (address 5 Smith St, Apt 1) < a napkin scrawled with the statement: "I declare this to be worth £80m" along with an illegible signature. And all technically legal.

Thanks for trying pal.

The type of deal that makes you pray for the day when an independent regulator is finally appointed.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4412 on: Today at 02:29:23 am
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:14:19 pm
Thanks for trying pal.

The type of deal that makes you pray for the day when an independent regulator is finally appointed.

Joking aside, it's likely that any of the money they're throwing around is not just questionable, but questionably existent. Someone posted an article a bunch of pages back (I did a cursory search but couldn't find it) that outlined a transaction in which a big chunk of money they used to buy property went through two separate shell companies owned by 777 (and housed at the same address) and a wealthy financier who isn't technically part of the organization. I'm sure I have the technical details wrong but it's certainly not far off. It just seems like nearly all of 777's money is conjured out of the aether via a complex system of loans, which to my uneducated eye makes me think of a sort of self-targeted Ponzi scheme.

What they did with Hertha seems like a miniature version of what they're trying to do with Everton.

During a court hearing in London earlier this month, Windhorst revealed that he had sold the German club for a 65 million (US$72.02 million) purchase price, which was offset against a loan previously made by the US investment firm valued at 50 million (US$55.4 million). A performance-related payment was also included in the transaction, which could be worth up to 35 million (US$38.77 million).

The 46-year-old also stated that 777 had yet to pay the entirety of the 15 million (US$16.62 million) owed, admitting that he could not remember how much he had been paid up to now. In spite of this, he took issue with the barristers assertion that 777 had defaulted on the deal, which was agreed in March.

So they loaned the club 50 million, then bought it for 65 million, thus only paying 15 million for the actual sale...in installments, no less. And who the hell knows where that loan money went, since this Windhorst guy seems like a real gem as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #4413 on: Today at 02:42:28 am
Evertonians protested against the Board.

Protested against Moshiri.

And they are sitting silent about 777 being the choice to own the club.

If they can't read, someone should read to them because 777 won't be taking Everton forward. Won't be spending money in the transfer market ( just check the other clubs they own ). They'll put more debt on the club and new stadium.

And they are silent about it. They're going to bend over and just take it.

You reap what you sew.
