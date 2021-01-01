It will get finished. But will they own it?
The Esk speaks
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.
It seems as though the theory is , if 777 don't get to buy the club then Everton could go into administration. Which is a 9 point deduction. So let 777 buy the club.
why? delay the inevitable?
