« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 180952 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,284
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:48 pm
It will get finished. But will they own it?

If they go into admin before I'm not sure it will. Council won't finish it. Will mean someone coming in to buy club and probably committing to finishing the stadium build.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,487
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:41 pm
The Esk speaks

 

Take a guess some of the deluded fuckers who want the takeover to happen are having a right go at him for telling some home truths.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,129
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,090
  • Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Everton are currently borrowing to stay afloat. Even if a takeover occurs they still have to find some way to balance the books so they stop losing money. That can only mean player sales.

Whether or not they enter administration in the coming years surely *IT* is inevitable very soon, if not this season?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,814
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm »
It seems as though the theory is , if 777 don't get to buy the club then Everton could go into administration. Which is a 9 point deduction. So let 777 buy the club.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,333
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Somehow the PL isn't going to punish them for this mess. They will claim the VAR review was too late. Nothing they can do now.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 12:01:33 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
It seems as though the theory is , if 777 don't get to buy the club then Everton could go into administration. Which is a 9 point deduction. So let 777 buy the club.
why? delay the inevitable?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,814
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3727 on: Today at 02:42:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:01:33 am
why? delay the inevitable?

Don't shoot the messenger..lol.

But there are a lot of ostriches who refuse to believe 777 would be trouble, for the club.

That John on Toffeetv who explain financials could give the Iraqi Defense Minister a run for his money.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 