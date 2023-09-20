« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 136574 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:04:35 pm
Were the club lying when they said theyd negotiated a fixed cost of £500m for the stadium completion.
I didnt believe it at the time but Evertonians I knew were adamant this was the case.


Wasn't the first estimate £350m ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm »
I don't see what 777 have to gain from this deal anymore.

They could take over an unfinished stadium that doesn't have a club to play in it. There's no way they can keep Everton financially afloat in the PL, if their record with other teams is anything to go by. And whilst Everton dropping a division might mean they pay Moshi-La less money, there's only so far down the ladder you can drop before a 52k seater stadium becomes unviable. Fans aren't going to pay PL prices to watch a team in League One, and boosting the commercial side of the club becomes increasingly difficult the further Everton slide.

If Everton were a person, they'd be in a brain dead coma right about now. There is absolutely no upside in this deal for 777.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:06:49 pm

Wasn't the first estimate £350m ?

Something like that, but he's on about the fixed cost they announced when anybody with more than half a brain cell could work out there was no way they'd get it built for £500m with the way the world was going, but then earlier this year Moshiri was talking about it being in the region of £760m
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:10:35 pm
Something like that, but he's on about the fixed cost they announced when anybody with more than half a brain cell could work out there was no way they'd get it built for £500m with the way the world was going, but then earlier this year Moshiri was talking about it being in the region of £760m

especially after spurs original 500m estimate ballooned to +1B
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 07:14:31 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:20:38 pm
It's 20m to tie them over until the takeover. If the takeover doesn't happen, or approval is not granted in time, then they're in deeper shit
That will pay for about a months wages and costs

Average player wage of lets say £200k a week is £800k a month. 20 players in a squad plus managers team. Employers National insurance contributions on that?
Then you look at the rest of the staff. Many on zero hours admittedly. But training ground academy staff. Rents at Finch Farm
Not much change.
They have to get the deal over the line within a month otherwise they need another 20m.
I cant see the process of takeover happening that soon. How long did it take to clear the Chelsea/Newcastle sales?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 01:31:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/2023/09/20/opinion-the-harsh-reality/

Worrying Times.

Some of them doubt that the crisis is real, preferring to slag of the prophets of doom like the Esk who has been telling them they were in shit for two years and more. 
The football section of the antivax 5g anti speed limit internet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
That will pay for about a months wages and costs

Average player wage of lets say £200k a week is £800k a month. 20 players in a squad plus managers team. Employers National insurance contributions on that?
Then you look at the rest of the staff. Many on zero hours admittedly. But training ground academy staff. Rents at Finch Farm
Not much change.
They have to get the deal over the line within a month otherwise they need another 20m.
I cant see the process of takeover happening that soon. How long did it take to clear the Chelsea/Newcastle sales?

Presumably most of their running costs are covered by their turnover, so it'll only be a portion of their costs that the loan will need to cover.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm
Where would they put the retractable pitch ?

Saw a drone shot of the current state of build and it is an absolute health and safety disaster waiting to happen. Getting 40k fans of the site is going to be a nightmare. If we say each stand holds 10k then normall those 10k would more away from the ground at the end they exit from. Eg people in the park end would move out towards the park and then disperse either Down Priory Road or towards Scottie.
All 4 sides of the ground will have to exit via the limited gates on the dock road -remember the large vehicle access gate now has to be blocked up as the wall is listed and has to be reinstated as part of the planning permission. The crowd on the river side of the ground will have to join those leaving the side and jostle with the dock road fans to exit. Once out on the dock road its isnt much better. Unless they block the dock road on March days to facilitate park and ride buses, (imagine the queues) there will be chaos. Sandhills station will be rammed and no doubt will have to have queues for access.
God forbid there is an incident requiring access to the immediate area at full time.
No one seems to have considered this
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 07:45:45 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm
I think Spurs' pitch slides under the car park outside. The new one at Real Madrid all gets stacked on-top of itself in sections under the pitch though.
there is no car park at BMD worth mentioning.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 07:57:58 pm »
It's either crackers or we're missing something obvious.

As for the pitch, maybe they could slide it under the shitworks, think of the money they'd save on fertiliser, would pay for itself after a couple of hundred years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm »
https://youtu.be/ehz6z42t-1E?si=YdyW_Qdw5wY-0hsX
If this is anything to go by 777 won't pass the PL fit and proper management test
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2972 on: Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:35:09 pm
Presumably most of their running costs are covered by their turnover, so it'll only be a portion of their costs that the loan will need to cover.

Not that they have players in 200k a week , dont forget they have a very high percentage of season ticket holders who will all have payed earlier this year in full so presume thats gone so turnover is relying on small gate receipts, sponsorship money and tv money ( if they havent already had some off that ) cash flow Is killing them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2973 on: Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm »
If stories are true that other PL owners are asking questions about 777 and their suitability, then don't see how they can hurry the process.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2974 on: Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm
Not that they have players in 200k a week , dont forget they have a very high percentage of season ticket holders who will all have payed earlier this year in full so presume thats gone so turnover is relying on small gate receipts, sponsorship money and tv money ( if they havent already had some off that ) cash flow Is killing them
Even the blue loons are saying they have to find a million a week in running costs which is not far fetched. Add in that they have converted next years tv revenue into a loan, so presumably this years were hocked for a loan last year. The season ticket cash was long spent. Beto and the other lad are on 12months interest free credit because they dont have the readies.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2975 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:46:25 pm
If stories are true that other PL owners are asking questions about 777 and their suitability, then don't see how they can hurry the process.

Maybe other clubs down the bottom want them in administration so they get the points deduction they deserve, that the complicit and corrupt PL won't give them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2976 on: Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm
Maybe other clubs down the bottom want them in administration so they get the points deduction they deserve, that the complicit and corrupt PL won't give them.

As distasteful as I find that, it's no more than Everton deserve, really. They've been trading off of thin air for years, and any number of clubs have gone down in their place. Potentially having relegation rivals force Everton into administration by vetoing a takeover would be chickens coming home to roost.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2977 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
The moment you allow for the fans to determine the transfer budget, you are in trouble. That is why Everton are on the brink of administration, and Man Utd are over £1billion in debt. But of course, no transfer addict would ever accept the reality, even though they love to proclaim themselves as "realists" ...

Again you break out a strawman that isn't what people are asking for, the only thing most people want is for FSG to not be so overly conservative and for them to recognise that once in a while, a strict spend what you earn approach is too shortsighted and can end up costing them more in the long run by causing the team to miss out on CL qualification etc.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2978 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
Saw a drone shot of the current state of build and it is an absolute health and safety disaster waiting to happen. Getting 40k fans of the site is going to be a nightmare. If we say each stand holds 10k then normall those 10k would more away from the ground at the end they exit from. Eg people in the park end would move out towards the park and then disperse either Down Priory Road or towards Scottie.
All 4 sides of the ground will have to exit via the limited gates on the dock road -remember the large vehicle access gate now has to be blocked up as the wall is listed and has to be reinstated as part of the planning permission. The crowd on the river side of the ground will have to join those leaving the side and jostle with the dock road fans to exit. Once out on the dock road its isnt much better. Unless they block the dock road on March days to facilitate park and ride buses, (imagine the queues) there will be chaos. Sandhills station will be rammed and no doubt will have to have queues for access.
God forbid there is an incident requiring access to the immediate area at full time.
No one seems to have considered this

Yeah this has bothered me the entire time and I've had this discussion with friends who all agree having a ground with its main entry and exit points on one side is a recipe for disaster, particularly when you consider a significant portion is surrounded by the Mersey
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2979 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
That will pay for about a months wages and costs

Average player wage of lets say £200k a week is £800k a month. 20 players in a squad plus managers team. Employers National insurance contributions on that?
Then you look at the rest of the staff. Many on zero hours admittedly. But training ground academy staff. Rents at Finch Farm
Not much change.
They have to get the deal over the line within a month otherwise they need another 20m.
I cant see the process of takeover happening that soon. How long did it take to clear the Chelsea/Newcastle sales?

Cant imagine anyone at Everton is on 200k a week. Average player salary I reckon would be around 60k.

Some of their highest paid players will be ones that dont contribute at all, like Andre Gomes and Dele Ali.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2980 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm
Cant imagine anyone at Everton is on 200k a week. Average player salary I reckon would be around 60k.

Some of their highest paid players will be ones that dont contribute at all, like Andre Gomes and Dele Ali.

Pickford will be on a good wedge as will Calvert Lewin.
Remember they were throwing money around like a drunken sailor when they were buying. A lot have had contracts renewed as well.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2981 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm »
The Esk today reminding us that Moshi La had a loan for the entire project lined up but didnt go for it as he thought 4% interest was too high.

:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2982 on: Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
Again you break out a strawman that isn't what people are asking for, the only thing most people want is for FSG to not be so overly conservative and for them to recognise that once in a while, a strict spend what you earn approach is too shortsighted and can end up costing them more in the long run by causing the team to miss out on CL qualification etc.

Well, I am sure that the owner of your favorite shop allows you to tell him how to run his business ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2983 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
Saw a drone shot of the current state of build and it is an absolute health and safety disaster waiting to happen. Getting 40k fans of the site is going to be a nightmare. If we say each stand holds 10k then normall those 10k would more away from the ground at the end they exit from. Eg people in the park end would move out towards the park and then disperse either Down Priory Road or towards Scottie.
All 4 sides of the ground will have to exit via the limited gates on the dock road -remember the large vehicle access gate now has to be blocked up as the wall is listed and has to be reinstated as part of the planning permission. The crowd on the river side of the ground will have to join those leaving the side and jostle with the dock road fans to exit. Once out on the dock road its isnt much better. Unless they block the dock road on March days to facilitate park and ride buses, (imagine the queues) there will be chaos. Sandhills station will be rammed and no doubt will have to have queues for access.
God forbid there is an incident requiring access to the immediate area at full time.
No one seems to have considered this

I took these on my lads flying lesson, its an horrendous site







Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2984 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:05:15 pm
Well, I am sure that the owner of your favorite shop allows you to tell him how to run his business ...


You don't half talk some shite Peter.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2985 on: Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm »
Can you ever expand that stadium? (settle down - I'm asking seriously)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2986 on: Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
I took these on my lads flying lesson, its an horrendous site



Maybe they'll give out a free pair of flippers with every ticket.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2987 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm
Can you ever expand that stadium? (settle down - I'm asking seriously)

Sure, they've no main roads or houses to worry about.  :P
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2988 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:21:49 am

More likely get Brian Potter
Well their only chance of survival is to become a Phoenix Club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2989 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
I took these on my lads flying lesson, its an horrendous site







Right next door is a sewage treatment works, answers on a postcard who's going to stink the place out more.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2990 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: driftinwest on Yesterday at 08:06:19 pm
https://youtu.be/ehz6z42t-1E?si=YdyW_Qdw5wY-0hsX
If this is anything to go by 777 won't pass the PL fit and proper management test

Yeesh, they certainly freaking shouldn't. Can Everton supporters file a class action suit against the PL for letting a deal with obvious scam artists go through?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2991 on: Yesterday at 10:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm
I don't see what 777 have to gain from this deal anymore.

They could take over an unfinished stadium that doesn't have a club to play in it. There's no way they can keep Everton financially afloat in the PL, if their record with other teams is anything to go by. And whilst Everton dropping a division might mean they pay Moshi-La less money, there's only so far down the ladder you can drop before a 52k seater stadium becomes unviable. Fans aren't going to pay PL prices to watch a team in League One, and boosting the commercial side of the club becomes increasingly difficult the further Everton slide.

If Everton were a person, they'd be in a brain dead coma right about now. There is absolutely no upside in this deal for 777.

I said earlier on.

I think 777 are only interested in the new stadium, they're not interested in owning the football club, they just want the new stadium because they can see a money earner in the new stadium.

If 777 do get to own Everton, it wouldn't surprise me if they keep the new stadium in their portfolio of companies, then get rid of the football club side of things, then end up charging Everton [if Everton still exist] rent to play in the new stadium, alla similar to what happened to Coventry City & The Ricoh [now known as Coventry Building Society Arena].
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2992 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm
I don't see what 777 have to gain from this deal anymore.

They could take over an unfinished stadium that doesn't have a club to play in it. There's no way they can keep Everton financially afloat in the PL, if their record with other teams is anything to go by. And whilst Everton dropping a division might mean they pay Moshi-La less money, there's only so far down the ladder you can drop before a 52k seater stadium becomes unviable. Fans aren't going to pay PL prices to watch a team in League One, and boosting the commercial side of the club becomes increasingly difficult the further Everton slide.

If Everton were a person, they'd be in a brain dead coma right about now. There is absolutely no upside in this deal for 777.

Its ludicrous, you're right it doesn't make sense, too good to be true etc. There has to be something in it for them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2993 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:25:39 pm
I said earlier on.

I think 777 are only interested in the new stadium, they're not interested in owning the football club, they just want the new stadium because they can see a money earner in the new stadium.

If 777 do get to own Everton, it wouldn't surprise me if they keep the new stadium in their portfolio of companies, then get rid of the football club side of things, then end up charging Everton [if Everton still exist] rent to play in the new stadium, alla similar to what happened to Coventry City & The Ricoh [now known as Coventry Building Society Arena].

To be fair, the stadium is about the only thing of value in the purchase.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2994 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:21:49 am

More likely get Brian Potter
Or Beatrix Potter.

They already have Squirrel Nutkin in goal.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2995 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm »
c*nts can't even pay the leccy bills

Worrying Times
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2996 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
Shite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:43:53 pm
Saw a drone shot of the current state of build and it is an absolute health and safety disaster waiting to happen. Getting 40k fans of the site is going to be a nightmare. If we say each stand holds 10k then normall those 10k would more away from the ground at the end they exit from. Eg people in the park end would move out towards the park and then disperse either Down Priory Road or towards Scottie.
All 4 sides of the ground will have to exit via the limited gates on the dock road -remember the large vehicle access gate now has to be blocked up as the wall is listed and has to be reinstated as part of the planning permission. The crowd on the river side of the ground will have to join those leaving the side and jostle with the dock road fans to exit. Once out on the dock road its isnt much better. Unless they block the dock road on March days to facilitate park and ride buses, (imagine the queues) there will be chaos. Sandhills station will be rammed and no doubt will have to have queues for access.
God forbid there is an incident requiring access to the immediate area at full time.
No one seems to have considered this
But this was passed by the council a few years ago. Surely there was no-one at the council at that time that facilitated any bad decision making purely for Everton's sake



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/joe-anderson-reveals-dream-location-11400777

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/sep/26/joe-anderson-liverpool-mayor-everton-new-stadium-on-the-brink-book-extract
Anderson  an outspoken Evertonian  had helped broker the deal between the club he supports and Peel Holdings, the owner of the land; especially when it emerged that Liverpool city council would act as guarantors for the financing of the new stadium.

I never thought Id be able to have an active role in helping co-ordinate the future of the club I love, he concludes, looking out through his office window where there are views across the Mersey  a passage of water that will welcome 63 cruise liners in 2017. By 2021, we hope that figure will be double. By then, Bramley-Moore will be built and Liverpool will have a new skyline.
https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/everton_fc_romal_capital_mr_malo
The last one is quite interesting, it is 2 years overdue
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/derek-hatton-world-heritage--16524540

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2998 on: Today at 04:15:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:25:39 pm
I said earlier on.

I think 777 are only interested in the new stadium, they're not interested in owning the football club, they just want the new stadium because they can see a money earner in the new stadium.

If 777 do get to own Everton, it wouldn't surprise me if they keep the new stadium in their portfolio of companies, then get rid of the football club side of things, then end up charging Everton [if Everton still exist] rent to play in the new stadium, alla similar to what happened to Coventry City & The Ricoh [now known as Coventry Building Society Arena].

But even then, it still barely makes sense.

The stadium is unfinished. They need to.spend £350m at least on it. Where are they getting that money from? How are they getting it back? From Everton paying rent? They might not even exist by May. Concerts? You'd need an awful lot of those. A Phoenix club? They'll have the best stadium in non league football.

This does not make any sense to me, no matter how I  look at it. Either 777 doesn't know how the English game works, or there's something they know that we don't. It's not even a prime location ffs. Not like you can tear the stadium down and build a casino. It's literally next door to a shit hole.

You would get a better return building a multi storey car park.
