BDO are my main employers auditors and I have to deal with them from an IT perspective every year - I hate it as they are so thorough, they don't let a thing go, they usually tie me up for at least 6 weeks. For them to refuse to sign the accounts off and walk away is very damning



I know we think the PL were in cahoots signing off the covid losses, but I think they realised that it was, no matter how we joke, unprecedented times. They were trying to keep an industry afloat and ultimately keep people in work. I presume BDO outdone have toothcombed the accounts previously, but ultimately would have only been able to work with figures provided by the club. Moshiri was a mobsters book keeper so would know how to hide stuff from view.As you say BDO walking away indicates theyve uncovered something which presumably affects their previous audits that puts their reputation at risk and have distanced themselves