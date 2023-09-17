BDO are my main employers auditors and I have to deal with them from an IT perspective every year - I hate it as they are so thorough, they don't let a thing go, they usually tie me up for at least 6 weeks. For them to refuse to sign the accounts off and walk away is very damning
I know we think the PL were in cahoots signing off the covid losses, but I think they realised that it was, no matter how we joke, unprecedented times. They were trying to keep an industry afloat and ultimately keep people in work. I presume BDO outdone have toothcombed the accounts previously, but ultimately would have only been able to work with figures provided by the club. Moshiri was a mobsters book keeper so would know how to hide stuff from view.
As you say BDO walking away indicates theyve uncovered something which presumably affects their previous audits that puts their reputation at risk and have distanced themselves