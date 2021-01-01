I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.



Over the first 5 rounds, only Luton have proven to be worse than Everton. Of course, Everton might pick up their act and finish above Sheffield Utd and Burnley, but so far that doesn't seems to be the case ...