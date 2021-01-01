« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:53 pm
The guy on top looks like a cross between Hitler and a circus-clown.


(no not Duncan).


 :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Proper gutted Sheff Utd couldn't just cling on for the win (double-annoying that that horrible twat Pigeonboy got Spursy off the hook)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:53 pm
The guy on top looks like a cross between Hitler and a circus-clown.


(no not Duncan).

:lmao

That's Howard Kendall
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:38:31 pm
230 appearances for the blueshite and 58 goals.

He's lauded by them like he's Van Basten at Milan or Batistuta at Fiorentina.

Graeme Sharp and Andy Gray must love the adulation the barlinnie brawler gets
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
Talk they've approached Potter to take over from Dyche and he's knocked them back

He's too busy running the Phoenix Club.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:56:02 pm
Talk they've approached Potter to take over from Dyche and he's knocked them back

He's too busy running the Phoenix Club.

Wayne Rooney will be the manager of Everton Football Club at some point this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:52:42 pm
:lmao

That's Howard Kendall

:D

I kind of figured - but what a terrible picture. Reminds me of the Ronaldo statue.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:55:57 pm
I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.

Over the first 5 rounds, only Luton have proven to be worse than Everton. Of course, Everton might pick up their act and finish above Sheffield Utd and Burnley, but so far that doesn't seems to be the case ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:46:33 pm
It's the comedian Mick Miller.

I thought it was Kevin from The Office (US)
