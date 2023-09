They put that thug on a pedestal as if he's some sort of warrior or dragon slayer, when the fact is he's nothing but a bully who always picked on the smaller, non-aggressive players.



Would have loved to have seen him try to tangle with someone like Konate who's built like the proverbial brick shithouse.



Have you seen the mural on the side of the Hot Wok restaurant by the ground? Embarrassing.