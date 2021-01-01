Iwobi off then. These lot are even weaker than last season.



Not surprised if they cash-in before the close of the window as he has 12 months left on his deal. But it seems like their strategy this summer is hope that Beto and Danjuma solve their scoring issues and that Dyche can get a tune out of Alli and have Harrison fix some of their issues in midfield. They're fortunate that the current crop of promoted sides look to be the weakest in some time