Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 05:08:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:07:13 pm
Or hes furiously masturbating to overcome his half time trauma?
post above yours  :)
Logged

Offline zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 05:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 04:25:22 pm
Do the stars on his left arm signify European Cups?
Manager's sacked under Moshi-la
Logged

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 06:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 04:25:22 pm
Do the stars on his left arm signify European Cups?


Number of corners won v the redshite.
Logged


Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 04:25:22 pm
Do the stars on his left arm signify European Cups?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:12:45 pm

Number of corners won v the redshite.
Number of toddlers launched at oppo players per match.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 06:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm
Number of toddlers launched at oppo players per match.

 :lmao

It's a little known medical fact that when babies are born to Evertonians , the don't cry when slapped on the arse but boo.

Scientist hypophesise that it's due to a strange genetic mutation .
Logged


Online Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 06:25:52 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:58:17 pm
So weird the way he flings his arms out like he's singing along at a pop concert.

Nice of Gravesen to go back and support his old team though.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 07:15:19 pm »
Scraped a win against the Mighty Doncaster. They've conceded in every game they've played so far this season. If they're hoping to simply outscore their opponents, then I think they're going to struggle.
Logged




Offline DonkeyWan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm »
Can someone photoshop a baby being launched from his arms please?
Logged


Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:38:42 pm
Can someone photoshop a baby being launched from his arms please?

 ;D
Logged


Offline Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm »
Guy next to him - 'NO! NOT THE KETCHUP!!!'
Logged






Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm
Guy next to him - 'NO! NOT THE KETCHUP!!!'

He's shouting for the Blue Ketchup..  :P

Logged


Online Mahern

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm »
Logged

Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 09:28:55 pm »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
Pickford at the races. He's the Blue one... :lmao


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUwxDkmjpqE
Logged


Offline Anthony

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:15:41 pm
He's shouting for the Blue Ketchup..  :P



Blooooooooooooooo Ketchup? Tastes like Toilet Cleaner... ;)
Logged






Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:00:49 am »
Logged

Offline Carras Left Foot

  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 10:31:03 am »
Iwobi off then. These lot are even weaker than last season.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 10:42:17 am »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 10:31:03 am
Iwobi off then. These lot are even weaker than last season.

Not surprised if they cash-in before the close of the window as he has 12 months left on his deal. But it seems like their strategy this summer is hope that Beto and Danjuma solve their scoring issues and that Dyche can get a tune out of Alli and have Harrison fix some of their issues in midfield. They're fortunate that the current crop of promoted sides look to be the weakest in some time
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 10:47:08 am »
Have they got the money to play Alli?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 10:31:03 am
Iwobi off then. These lot are even weaker than last season.
I mean, they all hate him, but wasnt he their best outfield player last season?
Logged




Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:47:08 am
Have they got the money to play Alli?

Who knows. He's probably quite far off getting back into consideration for the first team anyway with Dobbin and Garner ahead of him
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:48 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:58 am
I mean, they all hate him, but wasnt he their best outfield player last season?

He's one of the few midfielders they have that can run. Granted he's likely out for a bit with a hamstring injury, but their options are very much defensive minded (Gueye, Onana, Doucoure). I'd also imagine Gbamin and Gomes will probably be loaned out at least as well
Logged

Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 12:00:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:58 am
I mean, they all hate him, but wasnt he their best outfield player last season?

I'd argue Doucoure was better as he tends to be everywhere at once trying to hold their midfield together, but Iwobi was pretty solid for them too, the pair at least made their midfield quite athletic.

Doucoure is another one out of contract next summer.
Logged
