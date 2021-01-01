Or hes furiously masturbating to overcome his half time trauma?
Do the stars on his left arm signify European Cups?
Number of corners won v the redshite.
Number of toddlers launched at oppo players per match.
So weird the way he flings his arms out like he's singing along at a pop concert.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can someone photoshop a baby being launched from his arms please?
Guy next to him - 'NO! NOT THE KETCHUP!!!'
Farmer Michael ain't happyhttps://youtu.be/X0gU6h85WKs?si=tjhdUydnNrvS1Npe
He's shouting for the Blue Ketchup..
Pickford at the races. He's the Blue one... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUwxDkmjpqE
Iwobi off then. These lot are even weaker than last season.
Have they got the money to play Alli?
I mean, they all hate him, but wasnt he their best outfield player last season?
