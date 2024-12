If I were a spurs fan I’d have thrown my TV out of the window after seeing him sigh, rub his forehead and say “look mate” for the 1000th time. A goalie two centre backs and a full back out? I don’t know how we’d manage….l oh, what? We did just fine… funny that

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W