Spurs will hopefully go full strength against Man Utd tomorrow - Postecoglou is under pressure in every game at the moment and after his comments about always winning a trophy in his second season, would be surprised to see him throw away his best chance at silverware.



He really seems tetchy and embattled now - just seen his latest quotes about having to face an election every week. And I do sympathise with him a bit, to be honest (although I stopped liking him after he didn't have the grace to acknowledge the VAR debacle last season). Apparently Spurs' underlying numbers are actually pretty good (being 10th with the third best GD is remarkable), and when you're given a bunch of teenagers plus Solanke to build on last season, competing for 4th seems about the best you can expect. That's not out of the question yet.