Nah you can't use the red card in that Old Trafford game. They were winning and absolutely battering them.



Yeh, I said that was their 2nd best away performance this season outside of the City game.My point is that the red card meant we never got to see if they were going to replicate the Spurs that fell apart 2nd half against Leicester/Newcastle/Brighton this season and yes they battered all those teams and still managed to inconceivably draw or lose those games.Give Spurs the man advantage in any of those games and they probably go onto win them all in a similarly comfortable fashion 2nd half.As they say, red cards and goals change games.