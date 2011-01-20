« previous next »
Spurs - crushers of cheaters

Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1720 on: November 19, 2024, 07:42:09 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on November 18, 2024, 10:41:50 pm
Why are Spurs?
I'll do you one better- When is Spurs?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1721 on: November 19, 2024, 07:47:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 18, 2024, 07:22:37 pm
They have had their chicken remodelled.


Why? Why bother?
And minors have to look at that... /smh/
Who parades around a cock and balls on matchday?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1722 on: November 19, 2024, 08:25:26 pm »
"Tottenham, they've only got one ball.."
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1723 on: November 20, 2024, 07:32:49 am »
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1724 on: November 20, 2024, 02:20:10 pm »
They are appealing the length of the Bentancur ban so it will no doubt be reduced to not include our game :P
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1725 on: November 20, 2024, 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2024, 02:20:10 pm
They are appealing the length of the Bentancur ban so it will no doubt be reduced to not include our game :P

Racism bans tend to not get reduced don't they?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 03:18:35 pm »
Just reading about Postecoglou defending the appeal against the length of Bentancur's ban by saying he's done worse...Not arsed if the ban gets reduced or increased, what I want to know is what Postecoglou has done that's worse 😲 
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 03:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 03:18:35 pm
Just reading about Postecoglou defending the appeal against the length of Bentancur's ban by saying he's done worse...Not arsed if the ban gets reduced or increased, what I want to know is what Postecoglou has done that's worse 😲 

Right, I just want to remind you of the faculty rules:

    Rule One! (Everyone) No Poofters!
    Rule Two, no member of the faculty is to maltreat the Abbos in any way at all  if theres anybody watching.
    Rule Three? (Everyone) No Poofters!!
    Rule Four, now this term, I dont want to catch anybody not drinking.
    Rule Five, (Everyone) No Poofters!
    Rule Six, there is NO  Rule Six.
    Rule Seven, (Everyone) No Poofters!!

Right, that concludes the readin of the rules, Bruce.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2024, 02:20:10 pm
They are appealing the length of the Bentancur ban so it will no doubt be reduced to not include our game :P

Why wasnt Fernandez from Chelsea banned ?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:30:16 pm
Why wasnt Fernandez from Chelsea banned ?

Because that was for FIFA/CONMEBOL to determine.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm »
Any takers on Spurs loosing their next game?
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 07:36:02 pm »
MATE!
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm »
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheats
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 07:58:43 pm »
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 08:07:47 pm »
Full credit to Big Ange, refusing to lie down at the Etihad and not showing them respect like all the other managers in the league.

Showing once more that actually having a go at them shows they're weaker than everyone thinks.
Re: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on November 10, 2024, 05:14:03 pm
I'm sure this is a question that's been asked before, but is Ange basically only surviving at this point because he's likable? I don't see any evidence that he's going to turn things around.
;D
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheats
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 08:32:21 pm »
He's okay, our old Ange! ;D
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheats
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
You gotta extend the contract, mate.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheats
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 09:32:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm
You gotta extend the contract, mate.

Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm »
You fucking ripper. Good on ya.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm »
Does one result really undo all the horrid performances from Spurs at Newcastle/Leicester/Crystal P/Brighton...not to mention the disaster at home to Ipswich?  Maybe I'm being too hard on them?

Postecoglou survives a little longer, but in my mind this result says more about how bad Man City are right now - 5 losses in a row IIRC - than it says about how Spurs are travelling.  They likely go and lose their next game now, whomever that's against.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 09:42:47 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm
Does one result really undo all the horrid performances from Spurs at Newcastle/Leicester/Crystal P/Brighton...not to mention the disaster at home to Ipswich?  Maybe I'm being too hard on them?

Postecoglou survives a little longer, but in my mind this result says more about how bad Man City are right now - 5 losses in a row IIRC - than it says about how Spurs are travelling.  They likely go and lose their next game now, whomever that's against.

For us it does.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:42:12 pm
Does one result really undo all the horrid performances from Spurs at Newcastle/Leicester/Crystal P/Brighton...not to mention the disaster at home to Ipswich?  Maybe I'm being too hard on them?

Postecoglou survives a little longer, but in my mind this result says more about how bad Man City are right now - 5 losses in a row IIRC - than it says about how Spurs are travelling.  They likely go and lose their next game now, whomever that's against.

Its not one result is it? Theyve had plenty of very good results this season. Just plenty of really bad ones too with absolutely no middle ground!
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
Its not one result is it? Theyve had plenty of very good results this season. Just plenty of really bad ones too with absolutely no middle ground!

Yep. 6 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw, but a GD of 14. Second only to us and 5 above anyone else.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm »
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
Its not one result is it? Theyve had plenty of very good results this season. Just plenty of really bad ones too with absolutely no middle ground!

It is if you parse home form from away form.  The only other really good performance in an away game was at Old Trafford, but they got the benefit of a red card and Man Utd have been putrid all season so it's hard to draw too many conclusions from that.   
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
It is if you parse home form from away form.  The only other really good performance in an away game was at Old Trafford, but they got the benefit of a red card and Man Utd have been putrid all season so it's hard to draw too many conclusions from that.

Nah you can't use the red card in that Old Trafford game. They were winning and absolutely battering them.
Re: Spurs - crushers of cheaters
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 04:15:05 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Nah you can't use the red card in that Old Trafford game. They were winning and absolutely battering them.

Yeh, I said that was their 2nd best away performance this season outside of the City game.

My point is that the red card meant we never got to see if they were going to replicate the Spurs that fell apart 2nd half against Leicester/Newcastle/Brighton this season and yes they battered all those teams and still managed to inconceivably draw or lose those games.

Give Spurs the man advantage in any of those games and they probably go onto win them all in a similarly comfortable fashion 2nd half.

As they say, red cards and goals change games.
