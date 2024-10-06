I'm starting to think that Van Der Wen isn't very good.
Most of the good things in his game seem to come from his pace going forward or his pace chasing back, but when it comes to doing the basics right his positioning and decision making is really poor. On the back of the Brighton collapse for Spurs and now the Netherlands performance away to Germany, in situations where he is asked to organise a tight defensive block and make defensive clearances, he just isn't the guy. If our interest was ever real, I think we dodged a major bullet with this one.