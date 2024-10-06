Weirdly though, Roys teams tended to be one of the best in the league de so let over a season. And were never really the highest scorers. Think we just fell apart at the wrong times and gave some bad goals away so the view now is that we were very disorganised. In reality we were just a bit soft when it mattered.



Yeah it's a total misconception that the Roy Evans teams couldn't defend - we had the second fewest goals conceded in 1995/96 for example. They did have lapses in some big moments though, which gives people the false idea that we conceded goals for fun. The fact that the two 4-3 games vs Newcastle are people's most vivid memories of that era doesn't help either. It is a mis-characterisation though.And this Spurs team is not fit to be compared to Evans' teams, who actually challenged for the title two seasons in a row, won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final when it meant something to do that. Ange and this Spurs team are absolute no-marks next to that.