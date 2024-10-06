« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs - First Ten Games 23/24 League Champs  (Read 105195 times)

 Spurs supporting bartender was all happy yesterday cos of how well they'd been playing...
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October  6, 2024, 06:31:46 pm
Spurs supporting bartender was all happy yesterday cos of how well they'd been playing...
Does he still sell draught beer or is it bottled?
Quote from: JP! on October  6, 2024, 06:30:33 pm
They're absolute crap. They weren't great last week despite the superlatives, they just managed to play a worse team.

Can't defend for shit.
I dont think theyre absolute crap.  Theyre spurs.
Theyre at exactly the level spurs should be at. Look pretty good sometimes and then get walloped when it really matters

However, their revenues are now crazy high theyre now underperforming their financial muscle by quite a lot
W

Spurs being spursy....
Spurs :lmao never change
Bloody hell.  :lmao
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  6, 2024, 06:33:12 pm
Does he still sell draught beer or is it bottled?

Nice 😂
Weren't they doing a lap of honour with family this time last year?
mate
He still hasn't got them properly defending after all this time. It's pretty incredible really.
Quote from: SK8 Red on October  6, 2024, 08:03:27 pm
Weren't they doing a lap of honour with family this time last year?

Its the title hangover from last October
Quote from: jillc on October  6, 2024, 09:29:35 pm
He still hasn't got them properly defending after all this time. It's pretty incredible really.

It is.

A lesson in why it is better to be pragmatic than dogmatic. 
Reminds me a little bit of our Roy Evans team. Attacking at will but hopeless at the back. Very rigid and seemingly can only play one way but we knew this last season.
Quote from: Felch Aid on October  7, 2024, 08:21:47 am
Reminds me a little bit of our Roy Evans team. Attacking at will but hopeless at the back. Very rigid and seemingly can only play one way but we knew this last season.

Weirdly though, Roys teams tended to be one of the best in the league de so let over a season. And were never really the highest scorers. Think we just fell apart at the wrong times and gave some bad goals away so the view now is that we were very disorganised. In reality we were just a bit soft when it mattered.
Quote from: jillc on October  6, 2024, 09:29:35 pm
He still hasn't got them properly defending after all this time. It's pretty incredible really.
It's all last ditch stuff and reliant on their defenders winning every battle.  As soon as Romero or van de Ven overcommit or miss a tackle it all falls apart for them.

In Postecoglu's defence though, if you're not going to win anything (which they're not with their squad and the approach of their owners) then I'd rather watch an entertaining team.  Going from 0-2 to 1-2 in an away match is a very difficult situation to manage at the best of times as the momentum shift in the stadium is massive - but for a team that aren't really set-up to close out games it's extra tough.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 08:49:13 am
Weirdly though, Roys teams tended to be one of the best in the league de so let over a season.

My Nick translation powers are failing me...

Edit: Mate...
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  7, 2024, 12:36:11 pm
My Nick translation powers are failing me...

Edit: Mate...

I think thats meant to say defensively - obvs!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 12:36:53 pm
I think thats meant to say defensively - obvs!

Desolated I missed that...
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  7, 2024, 08:49:13 am
Weirdly though, Roys teams tended to be one of the best in the league de so let over a season. And were never really the highest scorers. Think we just fell apart at the wrong times and gave some bad goals away so the view now is that we were very disorganised. In reality we were just a bit soft when it mattered.

Yeah it's a total misconception that the Roy Evans teams couldn't defend - we had the second fewest goals conceded in 1995/96 for example. They did have lapses in some big moments though, which gives people the false idea that we conceded goals for fun. The fact that the two 4-3 games vs Newcastle are people's most vivid memories of that era doesn't help either. It is a mis-characterisation though.

And this Spurs team is not fit to be compared to Evans' teams, who actually challenged for the title two seasons in a row, won the League Cup and reached the FA Cup final when it meant something to do that. Ange and this Spurs team are absolute no-marks next to that.
I'm starting to think that Van Der Wen isn't very good. 

Most of the good things in his game seem to come from his pace going forward or his pace chasing back, but when it comes to doing the basics right his positioning and decision making is really poor.  On the back of the Brighton collapse for Spurs and now the Netherlands performance away to Germany, in situations where he is asked to organise a tight defensive block and make defensive clearances, he just isn't the guy.  If our interest was ever real, I think we dodged a major bullet with this one.

