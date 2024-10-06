He still hasn't got them properly defending after all this time. It's pretty incredible really.



It's all last ditch stuff and reliant on their defenders winning every battle. As soon as Romero or van de Ven overcommit or miss a tackle it all falls apart for them.In Postecoglu's defence though, if you're not going to win anything (which they're not with their squad and the approach of their owners) then I'd rather watch an entertaining team. Going from 0-2 to 1-2 in an away match is a very difficult situation to manage at the best of times as the momentum shift in the stadium is massive - but for a team that aren't really set-up to close out games it's extra tough.