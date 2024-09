I can understand Spurs supporters low key not being bothered if they didn’t take anything against City. What struck me was how they made it so obvious in the ground. Chants of stopping Arsenal winning the league when their own team are losing right in front of them, and just the general celebratory vibe … I’d be sad if I ever saw that at Anfield. I’ll always remember being very proud that day when we beat Blackburn and nearly handed Man Utd the title. We showed some self respect. Worth way more than cheap banter