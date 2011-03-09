« previous next »
This wasn't some smash and grab by Wolves either, they absolutely battered them after Spurs scored that early goal. If they had a better striker they would have won by 4 or 5

That goal by Sarabia is my goal of the season so far. I just kept saying 'what a goal' for about 5 minutes afterwards
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:45:09 am
Scott Scotty Parker is a myth, the only time he showed any bravery was when he turned up at Anfield wearing this



Is he reaching to put his hand into a wasps nest, not a flinch in sight, or is he holding his arm out for a chinese burn? no problem, brave face on.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:45:09 am
Scott Scotty Parker is a myth, the only time he showed any bravery was when he turned up at Anfield wearing this



Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
I, for one, would do in a heartbeat. Just the sheer innovation of it. Incredible.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.

General PinochetGrigio
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.
;D

I was quite looking forward to Spurs defending on the halfway line with Dier and Davies at central defenders.  I only watched the highlights but it seems they did drop quite a lot deeper.

Postecoglu's revolution may have been as simple as replacing Dier with a competent and mobile central defender.  It's unravelled with one hamstring injury.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:46:03 am
What disappointed most is that spurs abandoned the revolutionary high line. I was so looking forward to seeing it again. I dont understand why after you reinvent football and show us tactics unseen before, ange drops all that genius for some basic tactic.
I know a lot of you here think football is about winning, but thats so limited and short sighted, football is about playing a high line, and gary neville and carra agree with me, as do many other media outlets who have not stopped celebrating since spurs played a high line.
Itll be interesting to see how many of you would swap a cl or a title to play the high line spurs do. Youll probably come out with the usual bitter shite about how youd rather keep your trophies, but deep inside you all know, if we are being honest, you watch that high line front foot revelation and wonder, why cant we be like spurs.

The thing is, the Postecoglou "high line" which is revolutionary, daring and likely to change football forever is very different from the calamitous, dangerous and foolhardy Klopp high line, that every pundit has been harping on about for years.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.
Ot he's about to pat his dog "Pongo" on the head and jump into his Spitfire to win the Battle of Britain single-handed as Squadron Leader Sherwood salutes...

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:44:36 am
Ot he's about to pat his dog "Pongo" on the head and jump into his Spitfire to win the Battle of Britain single-handed as Squadron Leader Sherwood salutes...
;D
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:40:46 am
The thing is, the Postecoglou "high line" which is revolutionary, daring and likely to change football forever is very different from the calamitous, dangerous and foolhardy Klopp high line, that every pundit has been harping on about for years.

Its the same as injuries. The likes of Spurs Man utd chelsea and now even Newcastle drop points because of their injuries. Arsenal and Liverpool because of bad tactics and bad team selection.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:40:46 am
The thing is, the Postecoglou "high line" which is revolutionary, daring and likely to change football forever is very different from the calamitous, dangerous and foolhardy Klopp high line, that every pundit has been harping on about for years.

It is the same as Rafa's zonal marking.

Every team does it now. Whilst Rafa was getting slaughtered despite us conceding the least goals from set pieces at the time.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:26:53 pm
It is the same as Rafa's zonal marking.

Every team does it now. Whilst Rafa was getting slaughtered despite us conceding the least goals from set pieces at the time.

That was just mental the way Rafa got attacked for that. Champions League quarter finals one of them times, and there was an article about how 7 of them 8 teams used zonal marking and they had the best defensive records in the CL.
But you had Sky and Match of the Day put Shearer or Danny Murphy in front of the camera and repeatably say "space doesn't score a goal" any time we conceded and dismiss zonal marking.
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 12:42:31 pm
That was just mental the way Rafa got attacked for that. Champions League quarter finals one of them times, and there was an article about how 7 of them 8 teams used zonal marking and they had the best defensive records in the CL.
But you had Sky and Match of the Day put Shearer or Danny Murphy in front of the camera and repeatably say "space doesn't score a goal" any time we conceded and dismiss zonal marking.
Those brilliant football minds who've gone on to manage great teams and have been likened to Sacchi and Cruyff.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:45:09 am
Scott Scotty Parker is a myth, the only time he showed any bravery was when he turned up at Anfield wearing this


I
Will
Now
Walk
In
That
Direction.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.

I mean...if his had was just a bit higher.........
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:05:11 am
Looks like a Nazi fancy dress outfit.

....
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:04:25 pm
....
I hear your a racist now Parker
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:44:36 am
Ot he's about to pat his dog "Pongo" on the head and jump into his Spitfire to win the Battle of Britain single-handed as Squadron Leader Sherwood salutes...



Squadron Leader Sherwood? Then why is there a pic of Captain Bellend?

Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 12, 2023, 01:28:50 pm
Most teams have only one song of their own - the rest are just variations on the theme of tragedy chants when they play.

I get the point you're trying to make, I think? But it's irrelevant to my point. Spurs have literally one song and it's a funereal dirge. Crap club, crap fans, crap song.
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 05:50:26 pm
I get the point you're trying to make, I think? But it's irrelevant to my point. Spurs have literally one song and it's a funereal dirge. Crap club, crap fans, crap song.

But they sing it slower than other fans so it's unique.  :moon
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:16:08 am
That's a £400 cardi there mate,




Costs more than that.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:16:08 am
That's a £400 cardi there mate,
I'd charge much more to be seen in public wearing that.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:46:45 pm
I'd charge much more to be seen in public wearing that.
I'd like to see a pic first before I'll send my dosh.
Has Postecoglou put his Manager of the Year trophy for the first ten games in the Spurs trophy room yet?

At Everton, he could put it next to the Cuckoo clock.

Not sure if Spurs have one of those.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:12:49 pm
Has Postecoglou put his Manager of the Year trophy for the first ten games in the Spurs trophy room yet?

At Everton, he could put it next to the Cuckoo clock.

Not sure if Spurs have one of those.
He could have his photo taken with it. Say cheese.
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:41:19 am
That goal by Sarabia is my goal of the season so far. I just kept saying 'what a goal' for about 5 minutes afterwards

I watched the goal during highlights and my word, what an incredible goal! The touch and the finish were both immaculate, in a single stride and on the volley.
