Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #200 on: September 2, 2023, 12:07:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  1, 2023, 11:17:17 pm
It is not that Brennan Johnson is a bad player, but what exactly is Tottenham's idea with him?

He's very much a spurs signing. Decent player but I very much doubt elite. No idea where they are going play him unless the plan is to play him as an out and out striker - which he isn't really
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #201 on: September 2, 2023, 01:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Qston on September  2, 2023, 12:07:30 pm
He's very much a spurs signing. Decent player but I very much doubt elite. No idea where they are going play him unless the plan is to play him as an out and out striker - which he isn't really

I actually like him as a player, but I don't see how he fits next to Son, Kulusevski and Richarlison. Than again, he is better than Richarlison, so they might actually use him as a false 9 ...
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #202 on: September 2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm »
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #203 on: September 2, 2023, 08:29:18 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.

They've had a fairly easy start so I wouldn't get too excited about him just yet, he's talented but has never shown much consistency
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #204 on: September 2, 2023, 08:39:31 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 08:20:45 pm
Maddison is some player. Coutinho-esque actually. Can't believe I convinced myself that Grealish was the better player a few years ago.

He will disappear sooner than you expect ...
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #205 on: September 2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm »
Ange is a top coach tbf
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #206 on: September 2, 2023, 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: naka on September  2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm
Ange is a top coach tbf

Yeah, much more suitable than the managers they hired in that weird period where they thought all they needed was "a winner" who could change the loser Spurs image. Poch to Mourinho remains the weirdest managerial transitions possibly ever.

The trouble he has is defining what success is for Spurs. Winning a trophy is the obvious answer. Consistently qualifying for the Champions League? One of the issues with City's ill-gotten dominance is teams like Spurs have basically no hope of transcending themselves.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #207 on: September 2, 2023, 11:34:09 pm »
Quote from: naka on September  2, 2023, 09:49:44 pm
Ange is a top coach tbf
And very likable from what I've seen of him so far.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #208 on: September 2, 2023, 11:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2023, 11:34:09 pm
And very likable from what I've seen of him so far.

Likable fellas win fuck all, well apart from Bill, Bob, Joe, Kenny, Ged, Rafa & Jurgen
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #209 on: September 3, 2023, 12:04:38 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on September  2, 2023, 11:20:41 pm
Yeah, much more suitable than the managers they hired in that weird period where they thought all they needed was "a winner" who could change the loser Spurs image. Poch to Mourinho remains the weirdest managerial transitions possibly ever.

The trouble he has is defining what success is for Spurs. Winning a trophy is the obvious answer. Consistently qualifying for the Champions League? One of the issues with City's ill-gotten dominance is teams like Spurs have basically no hope of transcending themselves.

Tottenham really need to create an identity for themselves. Now that they have a new stadium, a solid new manager, a solid team, and have finally released the ballast of the loser Kane, they should start building. Oh, and they should definitely stop making stupid expensive signings like Richarlison. Go back to the basics, find talented young players before their price has exploded, and develop them ...
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #210 on: September 3, 2023, 07:14:40 am »
New manager bounce, no Kane and hungry players.

In the mix for top 4 as no Europe but no injuries to key players as yet and they will face much better sides

Doesnt Maddison have long term fitness issues?

Solid start but long way to go..
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #211 on: September 3, 2023, 07:22:22 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on September  2, 2023, 08:29:18 pm
They've had a fairly easy start so I wouldn't get too excited about him just yet, he's talented but has never shown much consistency

I do think he's a very good player and never understood why he got so criticised outside of Leicester. He is a bit streaky though and does tend to miss games with knocks.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #212 on: September 3, 2023, 07:26:00 am »
It's a bit mad how in our massive rebuild summer (after having fuck all net spend for years) we've spent £90m net. And yet these, even factoring in the Kane sale, have spent £150m net.

That's after massively outspending us for years, having a billion pound stadium to pay off, and no European football.

Net spends since 2019 (transfermarkt):
Liverpool - 244m
Spurs - 520m

Don't really understand how they're doing that, other than massively loading up on debt to desperately get back to CL. Surprised there's no FFP chat around these.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2023, 07:54:06 am by decosabute »
« Reply #213 on: September 3, 2023, 08:27:21 am »
Theyve also had £1bn stadium to pay for.
Re: Spurs - Perennially Irrelevant
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on September  3, 2023, 12:04:38 am
Tottenham really need to create an identity for themselves. Now that they have a new stadium, a solid new manager, a solid team, and have finally released the ballast of the loser Kane, they should start building. Oh, and they should definitely stop making stupid expensive signings like Richarlison. Go back to the basics, find talented young players before their price has exploded, and develop them ...
Go on, guyuere us a clue what their identity should be. Doesn't have to be a big clue, just a baby bell one?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
