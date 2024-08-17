There are a lot of countries which have executions, USA would be the obvious example (but ony 25 in 2024)
The difference is why
On 17 August 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced the execution
of Abdulmajeed al-Nimr, a retired traffic police officer, for terrorism-related offences related to joining Al-Qaeda. However, his court documents tell another story about his charges, which are related to his alleged support for anti-government protests in Saudi Arabias Shia majority Eastern Province.
He was initially sentenced by the Specialized Criminal Court to nine years in prison on 25 October 2021 on charges of seeking to destabilize the social fabric and national unity by participating in demonstrations
supporting riots, chanting slogans against the state and its rulers, as well as dissenting against the decision to arrest and prosecute wanted individuals, and joining a WhatsApp group that included individuals wanted for security purposes. Upon appeal, his punishment was increased to a death sentence.
After Al-Nimrs arrest on 28 October 2017 he was denied access to a lawyer for around two years during his interrogations and pre-trial detention. He spent three months in detention without being informed of the reason for his arrest.
According to a court document, Al-Nimrs conviction was based solely on a confession he said was obtained under duress, including being detained in solitary confinement for a month and a half.
