Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī  (Read 202041 times)

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2560 on: October 20, 2024, 11:58:40 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on October 20, 2024, 11:11:35 pm

It does show that Saudi Arabia and the Premier League cannot be trusted.
Fixed it for you
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2561 on: October 21, 2024, 12:04:04 am »
That's been the case since Abramovich took over Chelsea. Everyone looked the other way; those were "good clean money" until the war broke. Yes, they were, he set aside his lunch money for a long time...

The PL is corrupt and, I'm sorry to say it on this forum, so is the British government (not only, but that's relevant at the moment). Who in his right mind would think that they will come hard on Abu Dhabi and Saidu Arabia and lose a few billin dollar military deal?!...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2562 on: October 21, 2024, 02:50:15 am »
To be fair Masters and the PL were stalling it hoping the Saudis would move on, they were threatening to buy Roma as their were getting fed up with the deal no end in sight, it was fucking Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson who pressured the PL to allow it.

I'm sure Ashley was also threatening Legal action of having the right to selling the Club to the Saudis as well.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2563 on: October 21, 2024, 06:27:56 am »
Quote from: stockdam on October 20, 2024, 11:11:35 pm
I read the leaked WhatsApp messages. The takeover was originally blocked due to state involvement but the PL and government were assured that the state were not involved. Now we have leaks that shows that the state were directly involved and were behind the whole negotiations.

Will the PL now review ownership and overturn the sale.i doubt it.

It does show that Saudi Arabia cannot be trusted.

This leak is simply what everybody, including the PL, has always known.

They'll simply wait for it to blow over, say nothing and do nothing.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2564 on: October 21, 2024, 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: stockdam on October 20, 2024, 11:11:35 pm
I read the leaked WhatsApp messages. The takeover was originally blocked due to state involvement but the PL and government were assured that the state were not involved. Now we have leaks that shows that the state were directly involved and were behind the whole negotiations.

Will the PL now review ownership and overturn the sale.i doubt it.

It does show that Saudi Arabia cannot be trusted.

Mate, everyone was in on it.  This is the 'sport' now.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2565 on: October 21, 2024, 10:10:50 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 21, 2024, 10:08:54 am
Mate, everyone was in on it.  This is the 'sport' now.

The PL were lobbied by the government to accept it. Why would the government have lobbied for it if it wasn't the Saudi state?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2566 on: November 8, 2024, 04:20:11 pm »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2567 on: December 27, 2024, 11:15:55 am »
Merrily going about their business, with city in freefall, good chance for Beheddie to get that fourth spot. Think theyll be stronger than Forest in the long run.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2568 on: January 1, 2025, 11:43:22 pm »
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/12/25/middleeast/saudi-executions-rose-sharply-2024

Fit and proper what a shitstain on the sport these c*nts are.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2569 on: January 2, 2025, 12:19:10 am »
There are a lot of countries which have executions, USA would be the obvious example (but ony 25 in 2024)
The difference is why
On 17 August 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced the execution of Abdulmajeed al-Nimr, a retired traffic police officer, for terrorism-related offences related to joining Al-Qaeda. However, his court documents tell another story about his charges, which are related to his alleged support for anti-government protests in Saudi Arabias Shia majority Eastern Province.
He was initially sentenced by the Specialized Criminal Court to nine years in prison on 25 October 2021 on charges of seeking to destabilize the social fabric and national unity by participating in demonstrations  supporting riots, chanting slogans against the state and its rulers, as well as dissenting against the decision to arrest and prosecute wanted individuals,  and joining a WhatsApp group that included individuals wanted for security purposes. Upon appeal, his punishment was increased to a death sentence.

After Al-Nimrs arrest on 28 October 2017 he was denied access to a lawyer for around two years during his interrogations and pre-trial detention. He spent three months in detention without being informed of the reason for his arrest.
According to a court document, Al-Nimrs conviction was based solely on a confession he said was obtained under duress, including being detained in solitary confinement for a month and a half.






Let's just keep it to football Eddie
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2570 on: January 2, 2025, 12:39:36 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  2, 2025, 12:19:10 am



Let's just keep it to football Eddie

Indeed. :(
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2571 on: January 2, 2025, 01:21:02 am »
Come on, lets wait for Paulie to come in and defend them first, before sticking the boot in
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 08:57:16 pm »
If Isak is the best out and out forward inthe league as Eddie Howe claims what does that make Haaaland?!
W

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 08:57:16 pm
If Isak is the best out and out forward inthe league as Eddie Howe claims what does that make Haaaland?!

The ugliest...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 10:36:50 pm »
:D
