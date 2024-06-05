« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
June 5, 2024, 04:29:21 pm
It's sickening to see this lot cosy up to Abu Dhabi's legal action.

It wasn't that long ago they were chanting "we want our club back" because Mike Ashley was in charge.  Their club is long dead
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
June 5, 2024, 10:08:22 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on June  5, 2024, 04:29:21 pm
It's sickening to see this lot cosy up to Abu Dhabi's legal action.

It wasn't that long ago they were chanting "we want our club back" because Mike Ashley was in charge.  Their club is long dead
Birds of a feather flock together.

Despicable scum owners of both clubs, they can crash and fucking burn for all I care.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 10, 2024, 03:11:36 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cg3j8jll820o

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to leave the club.

They took a 10% share in Newcastle when they helped to orchestrate the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the club in 2021.

The husband and wife's share has since decreased to six per cent as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Reuben family have increased their own shares.

BBC Radio Newcastle understands Staveley and Ghodoussi have now sold their remaining stake and will leave the club.

The pair have been instrumental in the day-to-day running of the club since the takeover, which gave PIF an 80% controlling stake in the Premier League club.

Staveley and Ghodoussi hired manager Eddie Howe in November 2021 to replace Steve Bruce and signed players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier during their first transfer window in charge to help the club survive relegation.

The deed is done, grab the money and run.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 10, 2024, 03:15:41 pm
I wonder if they signed NDAs.      In their own blood.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 10, 2024, 04:45:45 pm
I think they may been a force for restraint within the club, will be interesting to see how they behave if the shackles are now off
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 10, 2024, 04:52:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 10, 2024, 04:45:45 pm
I think they may been a force for restraint within the club, will be interesting to see how they behave if the shackles are now off

It's part if her pay out, they had zero say in the running of the club.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 10, 2024, 04:59:13 pm
I think they probably gave advice, Newcastle have been conspicuous by their seemingly diplomatic behaviour in the last 18 months, that's 3 senior staff who understand this country quite well who have now bowed out.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 11, 2024, 11:13:50 am
Also looks like Paul Mitchell is in charge of the football side now, completely missed that. Seems potentially ominous.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 20, 2024, 04:30:10 pm
Howe seems unhappy about their departure(s) - and their replacements... making noises...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/19/eddie-howe-hints-england-manager-interest-with-newcastle-warning
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 20, 2024, 04:36:33 pm
Eddie Howe the new Mark Hughes .....always going to force him to go that way they can say we gave an English guy the chance and he "quit".
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 20, 2024, 05:15:50 pm
Quote from: Legs on July 20, 2024, 04:36:33 pm
Eddie Howe the new Mark Hughes .....always going to force him to go that way they can say we gave an English guy the chance and he "quit".

Spot on... ready for the 'new Mancini'.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 20, 2024, 06:46:54 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on July 20, 2024, 05:15:50 pm
Spot on... ready for the 'new Mancini'.

Tommy Tuckle?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 20, 2024, 07:34:53 pm
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
July 21, 2024, 12:19:11 am
Phase II commences
remember the City phases,
I buying Robinho, getting all the fans excited, Hughes

II Tevez and the power shift in Manchester, Mancini
III Fraud and domination
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 5, 2024, 02:20:23 pm
What happened with PIF being described in US court docs as "sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and PIF Governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as "a sitting minister of the government" with "sovereign immunity".?

I presume absolutely nothing has been done about it by the Premier League?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65102462
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 5, 2024, 03:10:06 pm
Quote from: Bincey on September  5, 2024, 02:20:23 pm
What happened with PIF being described in US court docs as "sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and PIF Governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as "a sitting minister of the government" with "sovereign immunity".?

I presume absolutely nothing has been done about it by the Premier League?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65102462
The gave the PL legally binding assurances, so that trumps any US court papers.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 5, 2024, 05:21:54 pm
These fucking c*nts are going after a bloke who owns a strip of land & wants a big wedge for it. Calling for a compulsory purchase order, they're only pissed that their bastard owners can't just rock up, claim the land and murder anybody who dares question it.



Starting to hate the c*nts more than those twats down the road.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 16, 2024, 07:49:37 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1835719073004433862

Quote
Exclusive: MI6 involvement in Newcastle United takeover revealed by FOI should be red flag for football regulator foreign policy clause.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 16, 2024, 07:55:12 pm
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 16, 2024, 08:02:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2024, 07:49:37 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1835719073004433862

UEFA are threatening England because a regulator would be "government interference", but MI6 is obviously OK.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 16, 2024, 08:57:28 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 16, 2024, 08:02:53 pm
UEFA are threatening England because a regulator would be "government interference", but MI6 is obviously OK.

The UAE and SA are strategic partners of the UK government - that trumps anything sports related, I'm afraid.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 17, 2024, 09:20:09 am
Footballs done at top level. Its meaningless.
The game is now being run to the whims and demands of Arab oil states.
They own UEFA and now, the EPL.
There's simply no point following it anymore.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 17, 2024, 09:33:07 am
Quote from: Samie on September 16, 2024, 07:49:37 pm
https://xcancel.com/martynziegler/status/1835719073004433862

The responses on this are amusing. No doubt Paully is one of them.

I see it's now a thing that the unwashed sportswashed are now referring to 'red shirts' along with calling everyone that doesn't support their sportswashing a cartel.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 21, 2024, 08:22:52 pm


Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 21, 2024, 08:23:41 pm
Their points total is still hugely flattering, they've been shocking in every game so far, finally caught up with them today.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 21, 2024, 09:24:20 pm
Beheadie might be heading for the dole queue if things get any worse.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
September 21, 2024, 10:06:55 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on September 21, 2024, 08:23:41 pm
Their points total is still hugely flattering, they've been shocking in every game so far, finally caught up with them today.

Based on performances they'd be where Everton are, yet they could have gone top today.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
Yesterday at 05:52:08 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/26/anthony-gordon-newcastle-form-liverpool-harvey-barnes/

Quote
Gordon was keen on a move to his boyhood club in the summer and even told team-mates, while on international duty with England, that the switch was going to happen.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate was well aware the player was distracted by the talk and Telegraph Sport understands this was one of the reasons he was not involved more at the Euros. Gordon played a handful of minutes in the group stage as a substitute and did not appear again.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia: RIP Jamāl Aḥmad Khāshqujī
Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
