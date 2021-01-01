« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 02:49:00 pm
They will bin off Howe as soon as a high profile manager becomes available I reckon.

They may even go for Mourinho if they believe he still has the links to get them some of the big names under Jorge Mendes. He'll rinse them for that extra money in 2/3 years time when they give him a massive new contract.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:49:00 pm
They will bin off Howe as soon as a high profile manager becomes available I reckon.

They may even go for Mourinho if they believe he still has the links to get them some of the big names under Jorge Mendes. He'll rinse them for that extra money in 2/3 years time when they give him a massive new contract.

He's got more than enough credit for me to start next season but I'm not the one who calls the shots!

He's done a brilliant job from the absolute wreck that he inherited from that useless Manc wanker!

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 04:40:58 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
He's got more than enough credit for me to start next season but I'm not the one who calls the shots!

He's done a brilliant job from the absolute wreck that he inherited from that useless Manc wanker!


They prefer blades & hacksaws Paully.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 05:59:35 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm
but there still has been some superb highlights.

In Jason Tindalls hair mostly.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 01:30:54 pm
I certainly wasn't - I know we massively over-achieved last season due to the likes of you lot being shite.

Hopefully we can finish 8th (or 7th depending on FA Cup results which should mean 8th) or above and qualify for Europe next season.

The Tonali ban, Barnes being injured 95% of the season as well as a ridiculous amount of injuries has killed us this season but there still has been some superb highlights.
Yeah a lot of injuries, dont think it has killed you tho as none of them had their heads chopped off, now that kills you.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
Yeah a lot of injuries, dont think it has killed you tho as none of them had their heads chopped off, now that kills you.

The usual engaging replies on here I see!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 07:45:58 pm
The usual engaging replies on here I see!
Have you still not realised you will never get anything different on here whilst you still support the Saudi regime?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm
Have you still not realised you will never get anything different on here whilst you still support the Saudi regime?

I support NUFC, pal.

Rafa helped bring our takeover - do you dislike him because of this? Not to mention he worked in that great human rights place that is China
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:50:41 pm
He's got more than enough credit for me to start next season but I'm not the one who calls the shots!

He's done a brilliant job from the absolute wreck that he inherited from that useless Manc wanker!

Is that the Manc who is actually a Geordie ?

Of course Howe has done a better job he had way way way more money than him to spend !
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm
Is that the Manc who is actually a Geordie ?

Of course Howe has done a better job he had way way way more money than him to spend !

Geordie?! He was nearly in the tears when we beat them 5-0 in the Sky Sports studio in 96! Hes a Manc wanker and the most insufferable and worst manager Ive seen up here!

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Geordie?! He was nearly in the tears when we beat them 5-0 in the Sky Sports studio in 96! Hes a Manc wanker and the most insufferable and worst manager Ive seen up here!

Well maybe he isnt well liked I dont know but its clear why Howe has done better isnt it ?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
I support NUFC, pal.

Rafa helped bring our takeover - do you dislike him because of this? Not to mention he worked in that great human rights place that is China
One and the same.

One of my favourite LFC players ever is Steven Gerrard and he can get to fuck for taking the blood soaked sheckle. Does that answer your question?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm
One and the same.

One of my favourite LFC players ever is Steven Gerrard and he can get to fuck for taking the blood soaked sheckle. Does that answer your question?


I asked about Rafa not Gerrard so it clearly does not answer my question
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 08:27:24 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm


I asked about Rafa not Gerrard so it clearly does not answer my question

What do you get out of coming on here? It's fucking weird not even considering the current issues with your club.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:27:24 pm
What do you get out of coming on here? It's fucking weird not even considering the current issues with your club.

I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 08:35:08 pm
Cartel  ;D

Always know someone is a complete dickhead with no argument when they wheel that one out.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:23:16 pm


I asked about Rafa not Gerrard so it clearly does not answer my question
What part exactly do you think Rafa played in the despotic regimes takeover of the former Newcastle Utd anyway?
What do you class as competitive ? Sportswashing oil states cheating the rules so they can outspend  every club that plays by the rules so only they can win the trophies? Is that your idea of competitiveness?
You sound more and more sportswashed every time you post on here.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 08:41:48 pm
Just ignore him folks, let him talk to himself.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 08:42:40 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?

"The cartel".

The calling card of the sportwashers and the desperate to be sport-washed.

Even more ironic given your owners are the leaders of the biggest fucking cartel on the planet.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?

Where as your fucking Club is owned by a member of an actual cartel, one that used covid & a war to fleece ordinary people.


Do you understand where I am coming from you absolute c*nt ?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 08:50:57 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
I support NUFC, pal.

Rafa helped bring our takeover - do you dislike him because of this? Not to mention he worked in that great human rights place that is China

You do realise that no one on here has an issue with the citizens of Saudi Arabia or the country itself? It's the vile despotic rulers of the country that no one on here, except maybe your wee Geordie mate MonsLibpool, accepts.

I'm sure there are many millions of sound Saudi Arabian people. Just like there will be many millions of sound Chinese people (I've met and worked with loads over the years).

Correct me if I'm wrong, but the club that Rafa joined had absolutely nothing to do with the rulers of China?

So unless I'm mistaken, Rafa going to work at a football club in China isn't in any way similar to the journalist murdering, homophobic, sexist scum that you open your arse cheeks for owning a football club is it?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm



Do you understand where I am coming from you absolute c*nt ?

 :wellin
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 08:54:32 pm
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
The whataboutism is bad enough, but referring to us as part of a Cartel should be an instant ban for stupidity. Their despotic Saudi overlords have a hotline to the uk government ffs. OPEC is quite literally a cartel.

The c*nts have fleeced every single one of us, as well as butchering and murdering innocents with impunity, and Paully is in here tonguing their hole because his team might get a marquee signing.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #2384 on: Today at 01:26:05 am
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:32:53 pm
I was never asked this question pre-takeover, weirdly.

What issues, pal? Your club and the rest of the cartel making the league blatantly uncompetitive for everyone else, I assume youre referring to?
Is this what talking to someone whos been brainwashed feels like? :lmao
