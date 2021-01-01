I support NUFC, pal.



Rafa helped bring our takeover - do you dislike him because of this? Not to mention he worked in that great human rights place that is China



You do realise that no one on here has an issue with the citizens of Saudi Arabia or the country itself? It's the vile despotic rulers of the country that no one on here, except maybe your wee Geordie mate MonsLibpool, accepts.I'm sure there are many millions of sound Saudi Arabian people. Just like there will be many millions of sound Chinese people (I've met and worked with loads over the years).Correct me if I'm wrong, but the club that Rafa joined had absolutely nothing to do with the rulers of China?So unless I'm mistaken, Rafa going to work at a football club in China isn't in any way similar to the journalist murdering, homophobic, sexist scum that you open your arse cheeks for owning a football club is it?