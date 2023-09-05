« previous next »
Twitter you had these Sportswashed Muppets yesterday moaning that £40 million a year  new Adidas deal for the next 5 years wasn't lucrative enough for them when a tweet posted the top ten PL kit deals.

Their current deal is £6 million a year, they haven't cottoned on that PIF subsidized the new kit deal, no way would Adidas pay a no mark club that has no international fanbase , not been in the CL for 20 years previously or won any trophies in nearly 60 years that size a deal.

If they hadn't been sportswashed they'd still be getting £6 million a year with Castore, Umbro or Hummel for the next 10 years.

Saudi Arabia V Costa Rica Tomorrow
Saudi Arabia V South Korea Tuesday

Both at St James park

Dont the council own the stadium 🏟️
Twitter you had these Sportswashed Muppets yesterday moaning that £40 million a year  new Adidas deal for the next 5 years wasn't lucrative enough for them when a tweet posted the top ten PL kit deals.

Their current deal is £6 million a year, they haven't cottoned on that PIF subsidized the new kit deal, no way would Adidas pay a no mark club that has no international fanbase , not been in the CL for 20 years previously or won any trophies in nearly 60 years that size a deal.

Newcastle have finalised a £25m-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the leading Saudi Arabian events company Sela. The agreement will provide an early test of the Premier Leagues new fair market value commercial regulations.
The multiyear contract is a sharp increase on the clubs £6.5m-a-season shirt sponsorship with the Chinese online gambling company Fun88, reflecting the teams ascent to the top four and, with it, qualification for next seasons Champions League.
Given that Sela is majority-owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle.
Newcastle have finalised a £25m-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the leading Saudi Arabian events company Sela. The agreement will provide an early test of the Premier Leagues new fair market value commercial regulations.
The multiyear contract is a sharp increase on the clubs £6.5m-a-season shirt sponsorship with the Chinese online gambling company Fun88, reflecting the teams ascent to the top four and, with it, qualification for next seasons Champions League.
Given that Sela is majority-owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle.


Newcastle have finalised a £25m-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the leading Saudi Arabian events company Sela. The agreement will provide an early test of the Premier Leagues new fair market value commercial regulations.
The multiyear contract is a sharp increase on the clubs £6.5m-a-season shirt sponsorship with the Chinese online gambling company Fun88, reflecting the teams ascent to the top four and, with it, qualification for next seasons Champions League.
Given that Sela is majority-owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle.

Quick search and their revenue is $78.5M/year,totally feasible of course that that size of company will give half of their annual turnover for a sports sponsorship deal.

They're taking the piss already.
They need to bring this shit under control now! The EPL is under serious threat of becoming simply a sportswashing/laundering vehicle for sovereign states.

How can that Sela deal possibly be anything other than PIF sponsorship from a related company.

If the EPL do not pick that one up you may as well just remove all pretence of fair competition and allow everything. At least we wouldn't have to swallow this very transparent shit anymore.
Does this mean someone has paid £60m for a single share?




Anyone reckon that, if their shite start to the season continues and speculation about behEddie Howe's position grows, any of the media will have the balls to use headlines like "Howe's head on the block" or "Howe faces the chop"?

Does this mean someone has paid £60m for a single share?



Yeah. And the nominal value £0.05 suggests that share purchase values the club at £1.2bn if the total nominal value of shares issued is £1.
Newcastle have finalised a £25m-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the leading Saudi Arabian events company Sela. The agreement will provide an early test of the Premier Leagues new fair market value commercial regulations.
The multiyear contract is a sharp increase on the clubs £6.5m-a-season shirt sponsorship with the Chinese online gambling company Fun88, reflecting the teams ascent to the top four and, with it, qualification for next seasons Champions League.
Given that Sela is majority-owned by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which holds an 80% stake in Newcastle.

They would have got the same deal at the same price even if they didnt qualify for the top 4, but scraping into the top 4 for one season has given them a good little story for these inflated deals. Even people on here have fell for that line.

Any non-related business would want to wait to see if last season wasnt a one-off before committing to a huge deal. Or at least with staged increases/decreases based on the risk of CL qual being a one-off.
Saudi Arabia V Costa Rica Tomorrow
Saudi Arabia V South Korea Tuesday

Both at St James park

Dont the council own the stadium 🏟️

Just seen reference to these games on the news.  Sportswashing is done overtly these days
Just seen reference to these games on the news.  Sportswashing is done overtly these days
230k tickets sold already for the two fixtures apparently.
230k tickets sold already for the two fixtures apparently.
Can you buy fake beards and packets of gravel for the half time stoning?
Can you buy fake beards and packets of gravel for the half time stoning?
You haven't read the match programme then - plastic flags are placed on the seats, stones under the seats.
So the Saudi regime are playing a game at their stadium in Newcastle but have put a blackout on any post match interviews? WTAF?
So the Saudi regime are playing a game at their stadium in Newcastle but have put a blackout on any post match interviews? WTAF?
Perhaps the possibility of receiving one or two impertinent questions knowing that they don't control the UK media, and that they won't be able to behead those asking them with impunity.
Can you buy fake beards and packets of gravel for the half time stoning?

"All I said was Nunez's 2nd was good enough for Jehovah"
"All I said was Nunez's 2nd was good enough for Jehovah"

More significant was the 20,000 that supposedly turned up, WTF?

Long term some things are now clear. The Saudis see Newcastle as their own domain, to do as they please. They also neatly disconnect teams from geographical locations, so in a few years we won't be too surprised to see a Newcast match being played in Saudi..... probably in their own Saudi All Stars League 
More significant was the 20,000 that supposedly turned up, WTF?

No chance. Looks like there was only the east stand open and that's the smallest stand, and that was barely full. 5k max.

Still 5k idiots too many though.
