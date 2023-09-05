Twitter you had these Sportswashed Muppets yesterday moaning that £40 million a year new Adidas deal for the next 5 years wasn't lucrative enough for them when a tweet posted the top ten PL kit deals.



Their current deal is £6 million a year, they haven't cottoned on that PIF subsidized the new kit deal, no way would Adidas pay a no mark club that has no international fanbase , not been in the CL for 20 years previously or won any trophies in nearly 60 years that size a deal.



If they hadn't been sportswashed they'd still be getting £6 million a year with Castore, Umbro or Hummel for the next 10 years.



