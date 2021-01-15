i think they're going to get relegated and they know it.

thats why pep is acting even weirder than usual

thats why walker wants out (one of my last seasons as a player in the championship? no thanks)

thats why haaland has signed this contract - i'll stay but i want £500k per week - then they'll spin it that hes staying because loves man city (did you know his dad played for them and he had a city kit as a kid?)

don't think they'll get the titles stripped either



Yeah, I really dont see this as a sign they will get off with it, quite the opposite.Maybe Haaland had a special invite to the embassy where they told him he was going to sign away his career to them. I think they know theyre set for a year in the championship and want to make sure their prize asset will not be tempted elsewhere. Id be surprised if all together he is on less than a million a week.Also, its not beyond the realms of probability that Peds marriage has broken down because hed promised his wife he wouldnt be in Manchester this long but when he tried to leave they wouldnt let him.