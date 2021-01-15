« previous next »
kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12200 on: Today at 11:39:04 am
Here's a question - where else could Haaland realistically go? I don't see how he would ever fit at Barcelona so it's basically Madrid or nothing. I could see him doing well there playing the position latter Ronaldo and Benzema played.

But basically he only really has two choices for the foreseeable future - City or Madrid.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12201 on: Today at 11:41:37 am
Moronic club contract moronic player for nine and a half years.  It should end in tears but with bottomless pits of money there's never any consequences.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12202 on: Today at 11:50:11 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:39:04 am
Here's a question - where else could Haaland realistically go? I don't see how he would ever fit at Barcelona so it's basically Madrid or nothing. I could see him doing well there playing the position latter Ronaldo and Benzema played.

But basically he only really has two choices for the foreseeable future - City or Madrid.

I find myself struggling to care. He's a one-trick pony - admittedly one that is very, very good at that one trick, but this season has shown that he needs to have a fully functioning team around him for that trick to be effective (in terms of the team's results rather than individual scoring records).

He's not a player I would want in our team.
Tepid water

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,338
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12203 on: Today at 11:51:28 am
This is not a team who has any expectation of losing, or at least that any punishment would just be a blip in their progress

"Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."
"Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off."
W

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,640
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12204 on: Today at 11:58:42 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:39:04 am
Here's a question - where else could Haaland realistically go? I don't see how he would ever fit at Barcelona so it's basically Madrid or nothing. I could see him doing well there playing the position latter Ronaldo and Benzema played.

But basically he only really has two choices for the foreseeable future - City or Madrid.

Saudi is the only other option surely.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12205 on: Today at 11:58:42 am
Does it not feel more player-driven?

Perhaps his agents spotted a weakness/desire to get players tied down given their situation and circumstances that could potentially arise. If he was going to sign a new 4yr deal anyway, what's the harm in a 9yr deal with guaranteed money and a release clause at the same point his previous deal would have expired? Protects his income massively.
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12206 on: Today at 12:01:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:36:23 am
Yep.  They wouldn't have done this, otherwise.

Propbably a fine, or something.
yep they definitely know something
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,250
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12207 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 09:21:02 am
Thought the premier league or whoever put a stop to these long contracts after Chelsea signing all them players?

That was to do with signing them, the transfer fee was spread across the length of the contract.
Haaland has already signed on for that ridiculously low fee. This is Abu Dhabi showing how they were able to keep Aguero from leaving
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12208 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:01:19 pm
yep they definitely know something

Definitely? I highly doubt the IC panel would allow leaks. Who knows, they may get off with a light punishment but I dont think anyone can know right now. Theyll be fed a load of confident tripe from their lawyers and their PR team will use this as spin. I dont think it gives us any real insight to the charges.
12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,250
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12209 on: Today at 12:12:12 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:58:42 am
Does it not feel more player-driven?

Perhaps his agents spotted a weakness/desire to get players tied down given their situation and circumstances that could potentially arise. If he was going to sign a new 4yr deal anyway, what's the harm in a 9yr deal with guaranteed money and a release clause at the same point his previous deal would have expired? Protects his income massively.

Yes perhaps his agent and his father realise City are about to be relegated. Wants a large slice of any transfer fee when they have to sell him to their USA team.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,177
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12210 on: Today at 12:14:26 pm
They lost that case the other month and acted like they won. Theyll do the same this time when theyre in the Vauxhall conference unable to sign Barnaby Raspbridge from Chorley Utd on a free cos of a transfer ban

Theyve got no shame
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,768
  • Dutch Class
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12211 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:39:04 am
Here's a question - where else could Haaland realistically go? I don't see how he would ever fit at Barcelona so it's basically Madrid or nothing. I could see him doing well there playing the position latter Ronaldo and Benzema played.

But basically he only really has two choices for the foreseeable future - City or Madrid.

PSG, Real Madrid or Man City are the only European clubs that could afford to buy him. I doubt he ever goes to a club in the Middle East unless someone wants to bail Man City out
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12212 on: Today at 12:23:28 pm
Every single thing this football club does, absolutely stinks.
They are the single worst thing to happen to football, and indeed any sport, in this country.
cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12213 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm
i think they're going to get relegated and they know it.
thats why pep is acting even weirder than usual
thats why walker wants out (one of my last seasons as a player in the championship? no thanks)
thats why haaland has signed this contract - i'll stay but i want £500k per week - then they'll spin it that hes staying because loves man city (did you know his dad played for them and he had a city kit as a kid?)
don't think they'll get the titles stripped either
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12214 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:14:26 pm
They lost that case the other month and acted like they won. Theyll do the same this time when theyre in the Vauxhall conference unable to sign Barnaby Raspbridge from Chorley Utd on a free cos of a transfer ban

Theyve got no shame
If we miss out on Raspbridge then I'm done with FSG.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,177
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12215 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:26:57 pm
If we miss out on Raspbridge then I'm done with FSG.
;D
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12216 on: Today at 12:32:23 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:10:57 pm
Definitely? I highly doubt the IC panel would allow leaks. Who knows, they may get off with a light punishment but I dont think anyone can know right now. Theyll be fed a load of confident tripe from their lawyers and their PR team will use this as spin. I dont think it gives us any real insight to the charges.
money money money, they could have the panel in their pocket for all we know
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12217 on: Today at 12:33:24 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:32:23 pm
money money money, they could have the panel in their pocket for all we know

Maybe, but thats one hell of a risk for 3 powerful and highly respected KCs.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12218 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 12:26:48 pm
i think they're going to get relegated and they know it.
thats why pep is acting even weirder than usual
thats why walker wants out (one of my last seasons as a player in the championship? no thanks)
thats why haaland has signed this contract - i'll stay but i want £500k per week - then they'll spin it that hes staying because loves man city (did you know his dad played for them and he had a city kit as a kid?)
don't think they'll get the titles stripped either
Yeah, I really dont see this as a sign they will get off with it, quite the opposite.
Maybe Haaland had a special invite to the embassy where they told him he was going to sign away his career to them. I think they know theyre set for a year in the championship and want to make sure their prize asset will not be tempted elsewhere. Id be surprised if all together he is on less than a million a week.

Also, its not beyond the realms of probability that Peds marriage has broken down because hed promised his wife he wouldnt be in Manchester this long but when he tried to leave they wouldnt let him.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:36 pm by JRed »
Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,162
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12219 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:33:24 pm
Maybe, but thats one hell of a risk for 3 powerful and highly respected KCs.
true it's probably me being extremely sceptical because of who they are
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,236
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12220 on: Today at 12:39:27 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:28:15 am
They are getting away with every single charge aren't they.
::)  Of course.


Because Abu Dhabi can afford expensive lawyers they were able to prove that though they were charged with "failing to co-operate with the leagues investigation" they actually did [/size]co-operate but the PL forgot about it.


Right now it seems wherever you go on the forum you meet yet another poster's urine-soaked mattress.
MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12221 on: Today at 12:52:17 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:39:27 pm
::)  Of course.


Because Abu Dhabi can afford expensive lawyers they were able to prove that though they were charged with "failing to co-operate with the leagues investigation" they actually did [/size]co-operate but the PL forgot about it.


Right now it seems wherever you go on the forum you meet yet another poster's urine-soaked mattress.

Their activity over the past few weeks seems to me that they're preparing for something. Almost like they're trying to safeguard themselves in the event of a relegation & transfer ban.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,105
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #12222 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:32:23 pm
money money money, they could have the panel in their pocket for all we know

Wab, there have been no rumours in social media about this not even from the usual Abu Dhabi apologists. Besides which there would be serious repercussions for anyone leaking anything, as of now.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
