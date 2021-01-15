i think they're going to get relegated and they know it.
thats why pep is acting even weirder than usual
thats why walker wants out (one of my last seasons as a player in the championship? no thanks)
thats why haaland has signed this contract - i'll stay but i want £500k per week - then they'll spin it that hes staying because loves man city (did you know his dad played for them and he had a city kit as a kid?)
don't think they'll get the titles stripped either
Yeah, I really dont see this as a sign they will get off with it, quite the opposite.
Maybe Haaland had a special invite to the embassy where they told him he was going to sign away his career to them. I think they know theyre set for a year in the championship and want to make sure their prize asset will not be tempted elsewhere. Id be surprised if all together he is on less than a million a week.
Also, its not beyond the realms of probability that Peds marriage has broken down because hed promised his wife he wouldnt be in Manchester this long but when he tried to leave they wouldnt let him.