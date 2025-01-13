« previous next »
Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 10:05:56 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January 13, 2025, 09:31:56 pm
Apparently, Ped's Mrs has kicked him out.

The spitting fetish got to her
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 10:11:45 pm
Quote from: mattD on January 13, 2025, 09:53:02 pm
He probably had an affair with Noel Gallagher.
'Fucking in the bushes' no doubt then 'Slide away','Little By Little'  that was 'The Masterplan'. 'D' Ya Know What I mean?'

moondog

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:23:58 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January 13, 2025, 10:11:45 pm
'Fucking in the bushes' no doubt then 'Slide away','Little By Little'  that was 'The Masterplan'. 'D' Ya Know What I mean?'



Sheikhermaker?
Damaged

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:35:21 pm
🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Vitor Reis to Manchester City, here we go! 🇧🇷

Verbal agreement reached right now with Palmeiras on package under 40m fee... and City want it to be IMMEDIATE transfer!

Vitor Reis, set for medical and contract signing as soon as clubs will check all documents.

Yep they gonna end up spending 300million plus in this January window what a joke.
Barneylfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:38:50 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on January 13, 2025, 03:09:36 pm
yep, I buy a lot of signed stuff, the people I buy off say its getting harder and harder, especially since covid

Salah doesnt sign anything (incl a contract lol)

Who do you buy your stuff from?
vivabobbygraham

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:46:41 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on January 13, 2025, 10:03:02 pm
At least we now know why Walker wants out.

Just when he thought he was out, she pulled him back in
Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:50:58 pm
Ped's regretting to have not bought new players in the Summer.  ::)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c4gp2pkz400o
duvva

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
January 13, 2025, 11:52:19 pm
Quote from: moondog on January 13, 2025, 11:23:58 pm


Sheikhermaker?
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January 13, 2025, 10:11:45 pm
'Fucking in the bushes' no doubt then 'Slide away','Little By Little'  that was 'The Masterplan'. 'D' Ya Know What I mean?'


Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 13, 2025, 09:53:38 pm
Dont come back you wanker
;D Very good
rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:38:54 am
How many CBs do they need? 40m on a 19 year old Brazilian who has 22 appearances in all competitions
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:58:09 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:38:54 am
How many CBs do they need? 40m on a 19 year old Brazilian who has 22 appearances in all competitions

Most of there transfers are iffy dont they bother investigating things like that these days scrub that probably a few brown envelopes given
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:41:44 am
Ped admitting he got it wrong in the summer. He thought he could actually be a football manager rather than just throwing money at signings until it works. As we all suspected, he was very , very wrong.
jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:41:16 am
redgriffin73

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
12C

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:49:18 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
Poor Kyle Walker, the tabloids made him act like a complete twat   :(

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/13/kyle-walker-talents-deserved-more-than-tabloid-caricature-manchester-city

Liew getting all pretentious and superior about his colleagues.

As though somehow he isnt part of the crap media circus.
BoRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm
Andy @ Allerton

Yesterday at 06:46:12 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:38:24 pm
Jurgen on the City charges :D

https://xcancel.com/redRiveraa/status/1879189222462234634

"I would have my own parade in my garden!"

:)
only6times

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 07:09:26 pm
Quote from: mattD on January 13, 2025, 09:53:02 pm
He probably had an affair with Noel Gallagher.
Is Noel the physio for the women's team?
keyop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 05:38:15 am
Conceding 2 goals after being 2-0 up, and it's not even a story anymore. Down to 6th place with Bournemouth, Villa and Fulham right behind them in good form. Their slow slide to mediocrity is great to watch.

It's been hilarious hearing some of the muppets in the media suggest they'd turned things around, and some were even discussing whether they could get back in the title race.

These lot are cooked and have so many old, injured, and past their peak players that they'll need several transfer windows to be anything like the team they once were. By that time they'll hopefully have been buried by the 115 charges and Guardiola will fuck off on holiday forever.

After Ipswich they have a run of games in the PL and CL of PSG, Chelsea, Brugge, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs, Forest, Brighton and Utd. They'll be mid table by March.
