Conceding 2 goals after being 2-0 up, and it's not even a story anymore. Down to 6th place with Bournemouth, Villa and Fulham right behind them in good form. Their slow slide to mediocrity is great to watch.



It's been hilarious hearing some of the muppets in the media suggest they'd turned things around, and some were even discussing whether they could get back in the title race.



These lot are cooked and have so many old, injured, and past their peak players that they'll need several transfer windows to be anything like the team they once were. By that time they'll hopefully have been buried by the 115 charges and Guardiola will fuck off on holiday forever.



After Ipswich they have a run of games in the PL and CL of PSG, Chelsea, Brugge, Arsenal, Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs, Forest, Brighton and Utd. They'll be mid table by March.