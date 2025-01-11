I've said it for a long time- since a few years after I started watching and supporting Liverpool.Football is a game that makes a lot of money for betting and the rich and powerful. And sometimes, there may be other goals than just money. "Control" is one. It determines the emotions and actions of entire cities and regions of a country.How do you get the rich and powerful to influence games? Simples. Officials! (refs, linesmen, 4th officials, VARs, etc..)That's the backdoor into football. Their "guys" on the ground.Either wittingly(pay them off somehow - indirectly of course... such as refereeing games in the ME, or trips to the Far East, etc... increased pensions, make them feel as if they owe the benefactor, etc) or unwittingly(appoint biased refs in certain games).And you don't have to do it all the time... let it play out naturally. Now and then, you "work your magic". Yes, I dare say that, cause that is my opinion watching games for over 35 years! You can say that I'm a nutter and that I bring the game in disrepute(who doesn't these days? The refs and players are the worst.), or that I'm paranoid and that I make us look bad(it's not just about us), etc..Doen't bother me one bit- I will continue to say it, cause it is certainly true.