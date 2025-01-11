« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 877187 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12040 on: Yesterday at 09:35:27 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 11, 2025, 04:48:59 pm
https://xcancel.com/LFC_Liam66/status/1878102502396043560

Nothing new there the level of corruption of that season has been discussed at great length on these boards.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12041 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 11, 2025, 10:56:45 pm
I'd say Serie A.

I think hes nailed on for Bayern Munich. The manager is his mate and Kane is there too
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12042 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:35:27 am
Nothing new there the level of corruption of that season has been discussed at great length on these boards.

That tackle on Hendo was horrendous and was simply ignored by VAR
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12043 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 am »
VAR was absolutely determined we lose points in the Spurs game. The Jota penalty not given has to be seen to be believed.

And on the subject of penalties given and not given;

DCL runs into a Trent who is sat on the floor
Verdict: Penalty. It didnt matter that Trent knew nothing about it and the collision was purely accidental

Gomez is taken out in the penalty area vs Fulham
Verdict: No penalty. The Fulham player was blocking a shot and the collision with Gomez was purely accidental
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12044 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 am »
Walker been told they'll be getting a new RB probably this window and his ego couldn't handle it so he threw his Toys out of the Pram with the public transfer request.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12045 on: Yesterday at 12:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:35:27 am
Nothing new there the level of corruption of that season has been discussed at great length on these boards.

Pretty stark having it laid out all in one place with accompanying clips, though. We often talk about the Spurs game etc. but I'd forgotten some of these or wasn't sure whether I just remembered the incidents being worse in my head due to residual bitterness from being robbed of the title.

Ironically, though, the extent of the dubious ref decisions that season actually ends up getting shorter shrift with non-Liverpool fans, because it's the equivalent of having one of those corkboards with all the bits of string connecting the evidence.

The act of compiling everything in one place almost makes you appear a conspiracy theorist by default, and when I've talked to people about that season before (and probably with only half the examples presented in that thread) I just get: "oh, every club could do that for their season" or "typical Liverpool moaning about ref decisions". Whereas if I only talk about the Rodri handball at the key turning point, even though it was one of a catalogue of similarly dodgy calls, they're more grudgingly sympathetic.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12046 on: Yesterday at 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:37:44 am
Walker been told they'll be getting a new RB probably this window and his ego couldn't handle it so he threw his Toys out of the Pram with the public transfer request.

Wasn't it Guardiola who made it public?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12047 on: Yesterday at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 11, 2025, 04:48:59 pm
https://xcancel.com/LFC_Liam66/status/1878102502396043560
I've said it for a long time- since a few years after I started watching and supporting Liverpool.

Football is a game that makes a lot of money for betting and the rich and powerful. And sometimes, there may be other goals than just money. "Control" is one. It determines the emotions and actions of entire cities and regions of a country.

How do you get the rich and powerful to influence games? Simples. Officials! (refs, linesmen, 4th officials, VARs, etc..)
That's the backdoor into football. Their "guys" on the ground.

Either wittingly(pay them off somehow - indirectly of course... such as refereeing games in the ME, or trips to the Far East, etc... increased pensions, make them feel as if they owe the benefactor, etc) or unwittingly(appoint biased refs in certain games).

And you don't have to do it all the time... let it play out naturally. Now and then, you "work your magic". Yes, I dare say that, cause that is my opinion watching games for over 35 years! You can say that I'm a nutter and that I bring the game in disrepute(who doesn't these days? The refs and players are the worst.), or that I'm paranoid and that I make us look bad(it's not just about us), etc..
Doen't bother me one bit- I will continue to say it, cause it is certainly true.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12048 on: Yesterday at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January 11, 2025, 04:48:59 pm
https://xcancel.com/LFC_Liam66/status/1878102502396043560
It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if other irregularities are uncovered during the investigations - such as 'expenses' payments to accounts that can be traced back to specific referees. Barca and Juventus have bribed referees before (including the chief referee of La Liga in Barca's case), and were able to do it with far less resources at their disposal than City.

What's also interesting is City's failure to co-operate with investigations for the financial year ending 2018 onwards, and how they shut down any attempt to look into those year's accounts, transactions and transfers. That period covers:

2017/18 where they got 100 points
2018/19 where we got 97 points and City won with 98
2021/22 where we got 92 points and City won with 93

The favourable decisions they received over those 3 seasons were scandalous and highly suspicious - as were the decisions that went against us.

I'm really hoping the outcome of the first set of punishments is severe, as it sets the bar for the next set of charges. They'll have plenty more scrutiny for the period covering the last 6 years, which will hopefully consign them to the footballing dustbin for eternity
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12049 on: Yesterday at 04:04:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on January 11, 2025, 05:20:56 pm
Corruption is the only way to describe that season.
yep there are too many "odd" decisions going in their favour to put it down to incompetence
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12050 on: Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on January 11, 2025, 09:31:49 pm
No no, Pep says he wants to explore playing abroad  ;D

Nothing to do with money obviously

2.5 year deal on the table according to the Telegraph. No wonder he's eager to jump ship
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 07:20:13 am »
Dead to him.

Quote
Guardiola undecided on whether Kyle Walker plays for Manchester City again

Pep Guardiola is yet to decide if Kyle Walker will play for Manchester City again following the captains request to explore the option of playing abroad.

The 34-year-old was left out of the match-day squad for Saturdays 8-0 FA Cup third round defeat of Salford City after informing the club on Thursday of his wish to depart.

Milan are interested in signing the defender and Guardiola was asked if he will continue to leave out Walker while his future is in the balance. Citys next game is at Brentford on Tuesday.

I dont know. It depends on how we are going to train [players perform in training], said the manager. It depends on him. The transfer window will finish when it finishes [at the end of the month] and I dont know whats going to happen. I said to him: Now its a question of the market.

Guardiola believes Walker could continue his career for another four years. He is an incredible player with incredible physicality, he said. When he is focused he is unstoppable as a right-back. Hes a top class player, if he is fit, he can play one, two, three or four more years as a professional.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/12/nathan-ake-manchester-city-youngsters-kyle-walker
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 11:44:00 am »
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 11:58:25 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:44:00 am
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19
Whats that all aboot? Are they those fellas who flip shirts for a profit or something? Whys he that arsed?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 12:02:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:44:00 am
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19

Those people are complete twats tbf.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
I'm all for hammering him but think he's spot on there to be fair.
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 12:13:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:44:00 am
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19

A career that fits in well with cooking the books
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:44:00 am
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19
I dont get it. What are they doing? Getting autographs to sell?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
I agree with Pep there to be honest those jobless bums usually looking to list stuff on eBay complete saddos.

All the WWE wrestlers have to put up with these fucking idiots at 4am when touching down in airport shoving the merchandise in there faces to sign.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:03:42 pm
I'm all for hammering him but think he's spot on there to be fair.

Yep, really embarrassing behaviour from grown men.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 01:44:23 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:13:00 pm
A career that fits in well with cooking the books
lol

Kyle walker is doing them.a favour. He's done

Theyll probably get 175m for him somehow
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:44:23 pm
lol

Kyle walker is doing them.a favour. He's done

Theyll probably get 175m for him somehow

Wouldn't surprise me if he fucks off to one of their feeder clubs for like £50m or something stupid. All above board of course.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:44:00 am
Guardiola definitely needs time away from the Game.

I don't know if it's a comedy skit, it's bizarre. :lmao

"I used to be a Chef"

https://xcancel.com/NoContext_FanTv/status/1878516380212859326?t=35jtXf0E-ILcAPZ5xsqGAw&s=19

Complete headcase
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 03:05:01 pm »
I dont like the guy but he's right there it would do my head being asked to sign loads of stuff that there just going to put up on ebay to make a quick profit on
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:09:02 pm
Yep, really embarrassing behaviour from grown men.

Surprised they dont just say there not signing stuff anymore
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:05:51 pm
Surprised they dont just say there not signing stuff anymore
yep, I buy a lot of signed stuff, the people I buy off say its getting harder and harder, especially since covid

Salah doesnt sign anything (incl a contract lol)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:09:36 pm
yep, I buy a lot of signed stuff, the people I buy off say its getting harder and harder, especially since covid

Salah doesnt sign anything (incl a contract lol)

Our players were banned from stopping in their cars by the ground a few years back due to the number of people who'd line up at the traffic lights with their eBay items ready.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 03:19:15 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:14:22 pm
Our players were banned from stopping in their cars by the ground a few years back due to the number of people who'd line up at the traffic lights with their eBay items ready.
It didnt help Salah was videoed on his phone

Fella who did that was well known for following players around to sign

Getting kids to do it for him as well, think there was something about him getting a kid to go near a car and pretend their foot was run over so they would get signed stuff as an apology

Story I heard about him too was him approaching Dalglish with stuff just as he exited a restaurant with his family, Kenny told him to piss off


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mo-salah-mobile-phone-autograph-15029494

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2018/08/14/united-fan-whos-got-salah-in-trouble-is-notorious-autograph-hunter-who-uses-children-to-make-money/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm »
I wonder if them items sell on eBay Abu Dhabi for £1M a piece and count towards the official club merchandising accounts?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 03:26:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:24:10 pm
I wonder if them items sell on eBay Abu Dhabi for £1M a piece and count towards the official club merchandising accounts?
for 1.5m extra you can be one of their 100000 season ticket holders too
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:26:35 pm
for 1.5m extra you can be one of their 100000 season ticket holders too
Pay £2m and they dont make you go to the games
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Apparently, Ped's Mrs has kicked him out.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:31:56 pm
Apparently, Ped's Mrs has kicked him out.

Turkey Teeth inbound during the next international break.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 09:41:09 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:31:56 pm
Apparently, Ped's Mrs has kicked him out.

Fed up of him inverting in the bedroom.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #12074 on: Today at 09:43:48 pm »
That's unfortunate

It would explain a lot though.
