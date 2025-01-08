« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 867427 times)

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,991
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11960 on: January 8, 2025, 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Qston on January  8, 2025, 01:14:03 pm
Assuming there are some guilty findings of the 115 (or 130) charges, it will be interesting to see what the various clubs do. I seem to remember that back in November there was a report that a few clubs issued proceedings to protect their position on limitation. Technically, I think those proceedings have to be served within 4 months unless they seek an extension from the court.  Will they bother taking City on given the huge costs involved ?  Maybe not.
Whats the score with that? Will they have to take them on or will the panel tell them what they should give the other clubs as far as compo goes etc?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11961 on: January 8, 2025, 01:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  8, 2025, 12:30:34 pm
My suggestion has always been deduct them enough points to be relegated for the next 5 years in the prem (as points can't be imposed on the EFL as it is a different body).

So deduct them 75 points or something wild each season so they are relegated every time they come up the next 5 times, so for the next decade they are basically a yo-yo club
I like this. A just and fair punishment.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,883
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11962 on: January 8, 2025, 01:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on January  8, 2025, 01:15:44 pm
Whats the score with that? Will they have to take them on or will the panel tell them what they should give the other clubs as far as compo goes etc?

Not sure mate. The panel may give some direction on that, and their decision will make findings that could be helpful in any litigation. The reasoned decision will make a huge difference to how other clubs approach it although I am not sure it would be binding in separate civil litigation. By serving proceedings they would fire the starting gun on costs - I know that much.

All clubs will have also contributed via the PL to the costs of having to investigate them in the first place as well, so I wonder if the panel will make a finding on what city have to pay just on the investigation which is then split between all clubs.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11963 on: January 8, 2025, 01:52:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on January  8, 2025, 01:34:34 pm
I like this. A just and fair punishment.

I like this too actually. A clever idea I'd not thought about.

In this specific situation it's a shame that the Prem and the EFL are two separate entities. I would imagine dishing out a punishment if the league was structured as it was in the pre-Premiership era would be much more straightforward - just relegate City into Division 4 and have them work their way back up. The comment you replied to is the next best alternative imo.

Ideally I'd like the Prem to be able to suspend/expel City for a certain length of time. maybe one season for each season the charges apply (so what, 5-6 seasons?)....just say "no, you can't play in the Premier League. Also, it's not up to us if the EFL will take you in, go ask them". Just let the Premier League wash its hands of them.

The PL is bigger than any one club and I reckon it will lead to some fantastic, tight title races while they're gone. Then, after 5-6 seasons, City will be able to be promoted back to the Prem. If they finish top of the Championship in the meantime, tough. The Conference champions only used to go up to Division 4 by invitation only (way before my time), just give automatic promotion to 2nd/3rd and let 4th-7th contest the playoffs in the meantime.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,746
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11964 on: January 8, 2025, 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on January  8, 2025, 12:19:28 pm
I saw him on YouTube and he said that they couldn't JUST be relegated as the EFL weren't obligated to accept them - BUT he suggested a 60-100 point deduction WOULD see them relegated.

So just kick them clean out of the leagues and let them apply almost as a new club would. It's unfair to put them in the Championship anyway as they would probably be blocking one club being promoted and that isn't fair. It would be the same if they were put into Division 2. They have basically shown that they don't want to compete fairly and it is unfair for them to displace a team that has done nothing wrong.

That's the level of the mess that they have created. The punishment should be so severe that no other team would dare to cheat on that level again. Their cheating has robbed teams of trophies and possibly qualifying for Europe.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,991
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11965 on: January 8, 2025, 02:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Qston on January  8, 2025, 01:42:31 pm
Not sure mate. The panel may give some direction on that, and their decision will make findings that could be helpful in any litigation. The reasoned decision will make a huge difference to how other clubs approach it although I am not sure it would be binding in separate civil litigation. By serving proceedings they would fire the starting gun on costs - I know that much.

All clubs will have also contributed via the PL to the costs of having to investigate them in the first place as well, so I wonder if the panel will make a finding on what city have to pay just on the investigation which is then split between all clubs.
Interesting like an cheers. Wont be long now eh from what i was reading the end of last year
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11966 on: January 8, 2025, 02:14:52 pm »
They surely can't allow the same owners to continue, can they?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,595
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11967 on: January 8, 2025, 02:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  8, 2025, 02:14:52 pm
They surely can't allow the same owners to continue, can they?

Would be farcical if they did.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11968 on: January 8, 2025, 02:21:35 pm »
Quote from: Qston on January  8, 2025, 01:14:03 pm
Assuming there are some guilty findings of the 115 (or 130) charges, it will be interesting to see what the various clubs do. I seem to remember that back in November there was a report that a few clubs issued proceedings to protect their position on limitation. Technically, I think those proceedings have to be served within 4 months unless they seek an extension from the court.  Will they bother taking City on given the huge costs involved ?  Maybe not.

Pretty sure the clubs put their applications for it in already so they didn't get time barred.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,562
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11969 on: January 8, 2025, 02:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  8, 2025, 02:14:52 pm
They surely can't allow the same owners to continue, can they?
I'm sure these cheating c*nts will find a way of cooking the books and cheat even more.
Just expel them completely like a good few have already suggested.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11970 on: January 8, 2025, 02:29:27 pm »
The only fit punishments have to include them not being in the PL and not state-owned. There should be a forced sale, and not to any company/individual with any links to Abu Dhabi or any investment from Abu Dhabi.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,883
  • Believer
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11971 on: January 8, 2025, 02:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January  8, 2025, 02:21:35 pm
Pretty sure the clubs put their applications for it in already so they didn't get time barred.

They will have issued proceedings on a protective basis to stop the limitation clock running (6 years from date of constructive knowledge). Ordinarily you then have 4 months to serve those proceedings. If you don`t, and then don`t have permission from the court to extend the 4 months, then the claim will likely be struck out. So basically any club that has issued proceedings is on the clock to get those proceedings served.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Damaged

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11972 on: January 8, 2025, 07:03:15 pm »
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 Manchester City working on deals to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush + Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. No agreements yet but talks advancing as #MCFC intensify efforts to secure 25yo Egypt intl & 20yo Uzbekistan intl
@TheAthleticFC

Bald Fraud spending his way out of trouble what a joke if they end up spending 300-400 milion over the next two windows :butt
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,595
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11973 on: January 8, 2025, 07:06:59 pm »
Players are mad if they go there while the charges still hang over them. Mo needs to have a word with Marmoush and warn him off.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11974 on: January 8, 2025, 07:30:11 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2025, 07:06:59 pm
Players are mad if they go there while the charges still hang over them. Mo needs to have a word with Marmoush and warn him off.
They'd have release clauses etc so it wouldn't affect them really?
Logged

Offline Micky55

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11975 on: January 8, 2025, 07:48:01 pm »
So the current charges cover 2008 to 2018, is there anything going on about post 2018?🤔
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11976 on: January 8, 2025, 07:51:17 pm »
Another exciting attacking player that Pep will turn into a Robot.

He did the same with the Maverick individual types in Mahrez and Grealish.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,595
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11977 on: January 8, 2025, 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  8, 2025, 07:30:11 pm
They'd have release clauses etc so it wouldn't affect them really?

They have lives and families though, why uproot yourself like that at least until you know how things stand?

Maybe I'm just getting old, it just sounds like an effort ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11978 on: January 9, 2025, 05:52:32 am »
Any idea when the announcement will be for these fuckers over their 115/130 charges? All I read was that it would be in the new year

Here we are in the new year - so when is the verdict gonna be delivered?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11979 on: January 9, 2025, 01:27:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2025, 09:35:09 pm
They have lives and families though, why uproot yourself like that at least until you know how things stand?

Maybe I'm just getting old, it just sounds like an effort ;D
particularly to a shit hole like Manchester
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11980 on: January 9, 2025, 01:28:06 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on January  8, 2025, 12:19:28 pm
I saw him on YouTube and he said that they couldn't JUST be relegated as the EFL weren't obligated to accept them - BUT he suggested a 60-100 point deduction WOULD see them relegated.
he said he didn't think they could relegate them but it's just his opinion of course.  I think anything goes really, if the EFL refuse to take them, even better
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,610
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11981 on: January 9, 2025, 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on January  8, 2025, 02:14:52 pm
They surely can't allow the same owners to continue, can they?

They'd just turn up in disguise anyway and claim to be different people.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,247
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11982 on: January 9, 2025, 10:53:24 pm »
Hello, we are... Snrub Investment Group, and we come from... a land far away. Yes, that will do!
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,502
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11983 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  8, 2025, 07:06:59 pm
Players are mad if they go there while the charges still hang over them. Mo needs to have a word with Marmoush and warn him off.

These players are absolute idiots, unless a lawyer has iron-clad clauses dealing with relegation or other rebarbative justice.

But why go there now, it's even obvious Pep won't be there long???!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11984 on: Yesterday at 08:48:42 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on January  9, 2025, 04:24:38 pm
They'd just turn up in disguise anyway and claim to be different people.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11985 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 am »
£40mil on a 20 year old defender from uzbekistan.. Cheattyyyy.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,584
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11986 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 am »
This has been going on forever. In the meantime, they go ahead and are doing as much damage as they possibly can. They're now looking to spend another +100 million on just 2 players... in January, while being investigated.

I would've thought that during investigations of this nature, there would be an embargo placed on them, or something? Premier League obviously didn't think to put that into the association agreement. What short-sightedness. Otoh, I suppose the fear is that such a thing can be abused to disadvantage a club.

In any case, any idea on when there will be a verdict?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:20 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,704
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11987 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January  9, 2025, 10:53:24 pm
Hello, we are... Snrub Investment Group, and we come from... a land far away. Yes, that will do!
hahahaa

Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:28:43 am


In any case, any idea on when there will be a verdict?
Pep hinted February or March in December, but also said it would make it difficult to sign players in January and yet here we are

So probably not the best source
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11988 on: Today at 12:41:56 am »
Man Utd literally cannot find a pot to piss in, but City can find £100m to sign their equivalent of Ben Davies and Kabak......
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
  • RedOrDead
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11989 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:00:28 am
£40mil on a 20 year old defender from uzbekistan.. Cheattyyyy.

Theyre also trying to sign an 18 year old centre back from Brazil. vitor Reis for £40 million :lmao

How does Pep the genius do it. Guarantee theyll also bring in a midfielder. Will probably spend about £200 mil this transfer window.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,562
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11990 on: Today at 12:52:16 am »
Just flush the c*nts now.  :wanker
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11991 on: Today at 01:45:43 am »
Remember Everton points deduction of 10, 6 on appeal for not being able to count

This is actual Fraud in the first instance in that they mis reported who were the owners to gain advantage, as well as these financial shenanigans and false sponsorships

Minimum 60 points 50 on appeal
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,243
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11992 on: Today at 02:47:01 am »
Ive never understood this idea of giving them one massive single season punishment. Imagine they discovered some very successful athlete, lets say Usain Bolt, had been deceptively and systematically cheating for a decade. And then imagine as a punishment they said, ok, keep your medals and your records, and all the riches; as punishment were going to add 0.3 seconds to your time every race you run *this season*. Thatll teach ya!

It would be absurd.

As an absolute minimum starting point, you take away every reward, financial and otherwise, that theyve benefitted from deliberately cheating. Then you add your actual punishment to that.
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 