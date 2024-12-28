« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 854001 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11880 on: December 28, 2024, 11:20:32 am »
Quote from: jepovic on December 28, 2024, 09:39:01 am
Wouldnt it make more sense to bench Foden? 1 goal and 1 assist so far is lousy.
Haaland aint great, but he has 13 goals in 18 matches.

Facinating how Foden gets away with that level of performance. He's just average.

Haaland has 5 in 15 if you take out Ipswich, Brentford, West Ham.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11881 on: December 28, 2024, 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 28, 2024, 11:20:32 am
Haaland has 5 in 15 if you take out Ipswich, Brentford, West Ham.
Has always been a flat track bully who often goes missing in open play in the biggest matches
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11882 on: December 28, 2024, 11:26:20 am »
Quote from: jepovic on December 28, 2024, 09:39:01 am
Wouldnt it make more sense to bench Foden? 1 goal and 1 assist so far is lousy.
Haaland aint great, but he has 13 goals in 18 matches.

Facinating how Foden gets away with that level of performance. He's just average.



Foden has just fell off a cliff at the moment, but hes far from average.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11883 on: December 28, 2024, 11:27:30 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on December 28, 2024, 11:25:31 am
Has always been a flat track bully who often goes missing in open play in the biggest matches

Hasn't scored in 10 of 18 PL matches and has a solitary 1 assist.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11884 on: December 28, 2024, 01:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on December 28, 2024, 11:25:31 am
Has always been a flat track bully who often goes missing in open play in the biggest matches
Unlike Foden ::)?

I'm not arguing that Haaland is great or anything, just that Foden is worse.
Foden is an attacking midfielder with 1 goal and 1 assist in 13 matches / 900 minutes. That's just awful
He has had one really good season in his career, the 2023/24. Otherwise he's been on around 10 goals and 5 assists per year, around 0.5 contributions per game. Really nothing special
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11885 on: December 28, 2024, 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 27, 2024, 03:01:13 pm
It was in the Torygraph start if 2023 that the EFL is under no obligation to take them, so they could be bombed back to non league if the EFL so chooses. Personally, I think the EFL wouldn't want to see the club fold, so would allow them to start again in League two

There's nothing really left of the original club though. The genuine supporters would be better off founding a new club and starting again via non league footie.

The club that was Manchester City would collapse overnight if Abu Dhabi pulled the plug on their financing, so I don't think the club folding is any responsibility for the EFL. That's really a matter of whether City's paymasters threaten to walk away from the club altogether; and of course we know how hard they've worked to buy political influence in Manchester.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11886 on: December 28, 2024, 03:54:24 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 28, 2024, 01:15:11 pm
Unlike Foden ::)?

I'm not arguing that Haaland is great or anything, just that Foden is worse.
I was simply commenting on Haaland, you won't get any argument from me on Foden being generally overrated
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11887 on: December 29, 2024, 11:56:53 pm »
Just wanted to say before retiring to bed that I am enjoying how much less they are living rent free in my head since Winter began.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11888 on: December 31, 2024, 09:27:47 am »
Quote from: markedasred on December 29, 2024, 11:56:53 pm
Just wanted to say before retiring to bed that I am enjoying how much less they are living rent free in my head since Winter began.
This season certainly feels more relaxing without the worry of them breathing down our necks. The chances of them going on one of their long winning runs are also pretty much zero, so Arne and the team just need to stay focused and keep racking up the points.

I think they might have a mini revival and pick up results in the coming games, as their next little run is West Ham, Salford, Brentford and Ipswich. But they have a brutal run starting at the end of January where they'll play PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, us, and Spurs in the space of 4 weeks. If they lose to PSG then their final CL game against Brugge is must-win which really heaps the pressure on.

Wherever they end up in May (hopefully in another league), I'm glad they've had this poor run of form, as it's brought out the very worst of the players and manager. The team pretty much downing tools and not even bothering to track back or get tackles in. Guardiola playing the victim and publicly seeking sympathy by referring to stress, sleep, not being sure what to do, and plenty of other excuses which you'd never see Jurgen or Arne doing in a million years. Guardiola's recent statment that the club 'needs help' in the January transfer window must be the least self-aware comment made by any manager in history - literally one of the worst and most ironic things he could say when his club is facing over a hundred charges of financial malpractice. Once again showing his arrogance, and inability to face the reality of the fraud that he and his team have been shown to be.

I hope they have a trophyless season, finish outside the top 6, lose De Bruyne (and several others) in the summer, and of course - get a severe punishment for the 115 charges. It would mean that they go out with a whimper and will be remembered as a weak and soulless club when the going got tough - just as it should be. Guardiola's legacy is already massively under threat, and this season could prove what everyone has known all along - that on a level playing field he is bang average, and his teams are entirely beatable. Without all the cheat codes he's no better than some of the ofther decent managers in the PL, and his 'genius' tactics have always been based on having the very best players available in all positions and drilling them to pass other teams to death.

This could be a defining season in so many ways - the world seeing how exciting the league can be when it's a level playing field, Utd firmly planting themselves in obscurity with no European football, and hopefully us winning the title after eveyrone thought we'd fall off a cliff after Jurgen.

It's been a long wait for verdicts, and I seriously hope the punishment fits the crime.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11889 on: December 31, 2024, 10:29:48 am »
It's been a long wait for verdicts, and I seriously hope the punishment fits the crime.
[/quote]I dont see how there cant be severe punishments with the PL having taken it this far! Lets be realistic, they are definitely guilty of not cooperating for sure and the evidence in the public domain looks damning to say the least. With the precedents for the punishments of Everton and Forest there looks to be no soft landing available for these serial cheats.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11890 on: December 31, 2024, 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 28, 2024, 11:27:30 am
Hasn't scored in 10 of 18 PL matches and has a solitary 1 assist.
I think it's particularly telling that the erstwhile 'best player in the known universe' (or something like that!) has managed exactly 50% of the goal involvements that our Main Man Mo has achieved in the Prem this Season: 14 G + 1 A = 15 against 17 G + 13 A = 30 & he's played in 19 matches compared with Mo's 18!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11891 on: December 31, 2024, 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on December 31, 2024, 10:29:48 am
It's been a long wait for verdicts, and I seriously hope the punishment fits the crime.
I dont see how there cant be severe punishments with the PL having taken it this far! Lets be realistic, they are definitely guilty of not cooperating for sure and the evidence in the public domain looks damning to say the least. With the precedents for the punishments of Everton and Forest there looks to be no soft landing available for these serial cheats.

The punishment better not be a slap on the wrists or a deduction of points for one season. They have been cheating for years and have made a mockery of the rules. If they cheated for 10 years then they should suffer for 10 years. All this talk of a simple one-off points deduction is nowhere near a fit punishment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11892 on: December 31, 2024, 11:17:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on December 31, 2024, 08:49:14 pm
The punishment better not be a slap on the wrists or a deduction of points for one season. They have been cheating for years and have made a mockery of the rules. If they cheated for 10 years then they should suffer for 10 years. All this talk of a simple one-off points deduction is nowhere near a fit punishment.

Especially when Forest have already shown that it might actually be beneficial to break the financial rules, survive a one-off punishment, and then enjoy the longer term upside of the dodgy dealings. You have some Man Utd fans suggesting it now that they're in meltdown.

Most fans and players would bite your hand off for ten years of success followed by one or two years in the wilderness. The punishment needs to be a serious deterrent otherwise Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Forest and others will go back to business as usual.

All their titles should be stripped (can argue about whether 2nd place should get them, but either way Man City shouldn't) alongside multi-season points deductions. Don't care about fines, it'll mean nothing to them so it's not a punishment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11893 on: December 31, 2024, 11:52:22 pm »
The Sheikh spending money on what he thinks is worth it and not the fraud...

Quote
Quote
Abu Dhabi broke the world record with staggering 53 minute non-stop New Years fireworks display.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 12:38:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2024, 11:52:22 pm
The Sheikh spending money on what he thinks is worth it and not the fraud...


Unfortunately only 12 people turned up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2024, 11:52:22 pm
The Sheikh spending money on what he thinks is worth it and not the fraud...

Quote
Abu Dhabi broke the world record with staggering 53 minute non-stop New Years fireworks display.


Having the 'longest' fireworks display in a shithole doesn't stop it being a shithole.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 01:13:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:38:38 am
Unfortunately only 12 people turned up.

But the attendance was 63,964...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 02:10:34 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:38:38 am
Unfortunately only 12 people turned up.

Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 01:13:56 am
But the attendance was 63,964...

 ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 am »
How fucking boring would a 53 minute firework display be? I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds. Such a Neanderthal form of entertainment. "LOUD NOISES!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 09:02:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
How fucking boring would a 53 minute firework display be? I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds. Such a Neanderthal form of entertainment. "LOUD NOISES!"

You're obviously not watching it if you think it's just 'LOUD NOISES!'.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 09:07:24 am »
The year of reckoning is here motherfucking fuckers.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:38:38 am
Unfortunately only 12 people turned up.
Traffic?
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
How fucking boring would a 53 minute firework display be? I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds. Such a Neanderthal form of entertainment. "LOUD NOISES!"
They're OKish for about a minute then quite literally a pain in the neck.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
How fucking boring would a 53 minute firework display be? I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds. Such a Neanderthal form of entertainment. "LOUD NOISES!"
I can't even watch for 90 seconds.

I understand it's great for kids but for adults?  you've seen fireworks hundreds of times ffs. all they can do is make it louder and go on for longer.  nothing new.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 02:08:52 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds.

Filthy party animal...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:09:59 am
How fucking boring would a 53 minute firework display be? I watched the Sydney NYE fireworks on telly and was starting to clear up and load the dishwasher after about 90 seconds. Such a Neanderthal form of entertainment. "LOUD NOISES!"

Cmon lets be fair. They are also bright lights, and on occasion can be used to help the remnants of civilization survive. Perhaps if you think of them as "skyflowers" your perspective may change.

https://youtu.be/_1LuhWcDRiA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11906 on: Yesterday at 10:33:02 pm »
The funniest thing about fireworks is when you watch them in the crowd and a bunch of grown women - and some men - are going "OOOooohhh! AAAhhhh!" after each major burst. No one sounds genuinely awestruck, it's more like they feel obliged to respond in some way and that's what they settled on.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11907 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:33:02 pm
The funniest thing about fireworks is when you watch them in the crowd and a bunch of grown women - and some men - are going "OOOooohhh! AAAhhhh!" after each major burst. No one sounds genuinely awestruck, it's more like they feel obliged to respond in some way and that's what they settled on.
A bit like when ADFC win a trophy
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11908 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm
Traffic?

Harry Redknapp certainly thought so.
« Reply #11909 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
The clubs that have missed out on the Champions League revenue because of Man City's cheating until 2018:

2011 - Tottenham
2012 - Newcastle
2013 - Tottenham
2014 - Everton
2015 - Tottenham
2016 - Man Utd
2017 - Arsenal
2018 - Chelsea
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11910 on: Yesterday at 11:12:59 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm
Harry Redknapp certainly thought so.

Gotten your yearly funny out the way on Day 1...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11911 on: Today at 12:37:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm
The clubs that have missed out on the Champions League revenue because of Man City's cheating until 2018:

2011 - Tottenham
2012 - Newcastle
2013 - Tottenham
2014 - Everton
2015 - Tottenham
2016 - Man Utd
2017 - Arsenal
2018 - Chelsea

If City are found Guilty but no compensation paid would that count as 'Spursing it'?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 01:10:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:53:06 pm
I can't even watch for 90 seconds.

I understand it's great for kids but for adults?  you've seen fireworks hundreds of times ffs. all they can do is make it louder and go on for longer.  nothing new.
And annoy dogs everywhere
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11913 on: Today at 01:50:20 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on December 31, 2024, 11:17:35 pm
Especially when Forest have already shown that it might actually be beneficial to break the financial rules, survive a one-off punishment, and then enjoy the longer term upside of the dodgy dealings. You have some Man Utd fans suggesting it now that they're in meltdown.

Most fans and players would bite your hand off for ten years of success followed by one or two years in the wilderness. The punishment needs to be a serious deterrent otherwise Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Forest and others will go back to business as usual.

All their titles should be stripped (can argue about whether 2nd place should get them, but either way Man City shouldn't) alongside multi-season points deductions. Don't care about fines, it'll mean nothing to them so it's not a punishment.

This is the thing that many people cant see. A club that has cheated for, say 10 years and reaped the rewards that cant really be removed (other than the records) then there is little deterrent if they get their wings clipped for one year. How many other clubs would love 10 years of success followed by one year with no trophies?

Points deductions are nowhere near enough. Wheres the punishment.

Its a bit like sticking a £100 parking fine on a billionaires car who continually parks illegally outside their house and expecting them to stop.
