Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 846445 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11840 on: December 26, 2024, 11:52:42 pm »
The amount of empty seats today :D
Most commercially successful and watched club in the entire world though don't forget.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11841 on: Yesterday at 12:40:46 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on December 26, 2024, 11:19:28 pm
Hi methods are taxing. He has never been anywhere more than 4 years as coach. He has been at City since 2016. A guy who manages the way he does, basically football by numbers, is going to grind to a halt suddenly when his players cannot do it anymore for him. There is zero independent thought in that City team. Zero. They are chess pieces that are moved about at his whim. No chance you can continue for so long playing under that kind of micro management. I am astounded he signed another contract. But the 130 charges stuff has him snookered, he looks like a rat leaving a sinking ship if he fecked off, so i'm guessing hes trying to show some "loyalty" by staying a weathering the storm. Except he is not, is he?
I'm guessing he signed that contract, knowing the time is up for him and his cheating regime owners.
Another "win" for him.
« Reply #11842 on: Yesterday at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on December 26, 2024, 12:30:59 pm
Is this an episode of fake taxi.

Reverse Fake Taxi

Ped is the one getting fucked
« Reply #11843 on: Yesterday at 01:04:39 am »
The maximum number of points City can get this Season is 88.

That's 20 league games out of 20 to come up 2 points short of 90...!
« Reply #11844 on: Yesterday at 01:38:49 am »
Closer in the table to Leicester in 18th than they are to us.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on December 26, 2024, 03:42:30 pm
I am convinced he's lost the dressing room. They simply aren't running for him anymore.
Even if a manager has lost the dressing room, any professional footballer should still give 100% in my view - for 3 key reasons:

1. For the fans
2. For the club/badge
3. For their own professional pride/integrity

'Lost the dressing room' is a phrase often used in football - particularly at clubs like Utd over the last 10 years. But I'd like to think any player who has anything about them would always give their all, regardless of the circumstances. I can't imagine a Gerrard, Keane, Viera, or Van Dijk ever downing tools just because they've lost respect for the manager.

Even under Hodgson (when it was clear he was totally the wrong fit), we didn't give up like City have - our poor form was mainly because we had an average team (that he made even worse with poor signings and dinosaur tactics). Any player that doesn't give their all can get fucked in my view - especially with tens of thousands of fans paying hard-earned money to watch them every week. These City players are all cowards, and with the exception of De Bruyne there's not a single leader amongst them.
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:29:44 am
Even if a manager has lost the dressing room, any professional footballer should still give 100% in my view - for 3 key reasons:

1. For the fans
2. For the club/badge
3. For their own professional pride/integrity

'Lost the dressing room' is a phrase often used in football - particularly at clubs like Utd over the last 10 years. But I'd like to think any player who has anything about them would always give their all, regardless of the circumstances. I can't imagine a Gerrard, Keane, Viera, or Van Dijk ever downing tools just because they've lost respect for the manager.

Even under Hodgson (when it was clear he was totally the wrong fit), we didn't give up like City have - our poor form was mainly because we had an average team (that he made even worse with poor signings and dinosaur tactics). Any player that doesn't give their all can get fucked in my view - especially with tens of thousands of fans paying hard-earned money to watch them every week. These City players are all cowards, and with the exception of De Bruyne there's not a single leader amongst them.

Cheaty arent a normal club though, they are a team of mercenaries, they have no affinity to their few fans or the city.
Jamie Jackson has had the memo.
The Manchester guardian writer reckons ADFC were rampant after their first goal yesterday and describes their attacks in florid prose. He sort of mentions they were lacking in confidence after the penalty though
 Anyone else watching would say they were shite and a relegation threatened Everton did a job on them.
And then under his puff piece, comes a report that the Bald Fraud is hoping for significant reinforcements in January.
So the greatest coach ever is going to buy his way out of trouble with reinforcements in the plural, because he cant get a tune out of a billion£ squad that he bought?
But I thought it was only Rodri who was the problem?
If they are caught bang to rights on all those charges, I expect Jackson and his fellow sycophants will be telling us that poor Pep has never had any luck.
Nauseating stuff.
Players absolutely do down tools, this notion that they will all play for the club, fans etc isn't true. Some obviously would but just look at this current United team or city even. You'd probably see they are running less than normal. Didn't Gerrard once say he missed a pen or thought about missing one to get Hodgson sacked?
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 08:48:49 am
Players absolutely do down tools, this notion that they will all play for the club, fans etc isn't true. Some obviously would but just look at this current United team or city even. You'd probably see they are running less than normal. Didn't Gerrard once say he missed a pen or thought about missing one to get Hodgson sacked?

The one he smashed high over the bar at Blackburn is the one I think he missed on purpose.

The team did try to play though, but tactics like "Reina, just boot it downfield" don't win games
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 01:04:39 am
The maximum number of points City can get this Season is 88.

That's 20 league games out of 20 to come up 2 points short of 90...!

Jesus Christ, itll be a job well done if they finish top half based on the last few weeks.
Like others have said, this smacks of a manager who has always had it his own way, had the best players and they won the games.  Tactics are easy when you have the best team as the players are also able to manage the game throughout.

Now they don't have the best team so the gaps are there, and he is baffled as to what to do, has no way of improving the form/team without throwing some new world class players in.

I am glad he is being exposed, as if City had been done when top of the league, there would still be lots of praise for Ped now the can see he is a fraud and their cheating team is being exposed too.

Lovely stuff.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:37:26 am
The one he smashed high over the bar at Blackburn is the one I think he missed on purpose.

The team did try to play though, but tactics like "Reina, just boot it downfield" don't win games

Maybe it just didn't translate...
If not for us, this lot would likely have won 8 titles in a row. Nobody seems to think about that.

They've won four on the bounce, a treble last year. Their players are older, past their prime, and have likely lost their hunger. And the weight of officially being branded cheats will be weighing on them, regardless of the punishment.

Too many players who joined up because they saw City as a well paid, cushy life, with easy medals as they were carried along by the good quality players. Now they're expected to actually put a shift in. As a result, the real Man City is resurfacing this season.

With all the media scrutiny, Ped can't spend his way out of trouble - unless his paymasters want to send the whole league a massive "fuck you!" message and try tying everything up in the courts for the next decade.

I think the elephant in the room is the EFL. Say City are found guilty and are relegated, or expelled from the PL - what if EFL refuse to admit City? Is there any rule or law that compels them to allow Abu Dhabi FC into the EFL? If they're a club convicted of industrial scale financial doping, why should the EFL take them on? Presumably they have their own rules on who gets to kick a ball in their leagues.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm
If not for us, this lot would likely have won 8 titles in a row. Nobody seems to think about that.

Travelling about at the minute with some footy mad fans from South America, I was surprised to hear a lot of them basically saying they stopped watching the PL recent seasons as it had become boring with Man City basically buying the league by cheating.

I never expected to hear that for some reason and was really pleasantly surprised that at least in many parts of the world the truth about them cant be hidden as proper fans (without bias like some in the UK) are not fucking stupid.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 09:37:26 am
The one he smashed high over the bar at Blackburn is the one I think he missed on purpose.

The team did try to play though, but tactics like "Reina, just boot it downfield" don't win games
I was always under the impression that gerrard and his mate carragher were instrumental in helping the owl get the job in the  first place and more than happy  helping get Rafa out the job.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:57:30 am
Reverse Fake Taxi

Ped is the one getting fucked
This about the physio from the women's team?
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
Like others have said, this smacks of a manager who has always had it his own way, had the best players and they won the games.  Tactics are easy when you have the best team as the players are also able to manage the game throughout.

Now they don't have the best team so the gaps are there, and he is baffled as to what to do, has no way of improving the form/team without throwing some new world class players in.

I am glad he is being exposed, as if City had been done when top of the league, there would still be lots of praise for Ped now the can see he is a fraud and their cheating team is being exposed too.

Lovely stuff.
What's striking to me is how Pep seems unable to work with hardly anyone anymore. The telling thing is how many top youth prospects have gone elsewhere and done well. Palmer is obviously the main one but there's also Lavia, Porro, Morgan Rogers and Liam Delap, plus Sancho and Eric Garcia if you want to go further back. There's also Bazunu, Trafford, Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle who could probably do a decent job as squad options.

In short, they're sick of him. It would probably be best for everyone if he left in January, but I can't see his pride allowing that.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:54:09 pm
...I think the elephant in the room is the EFL. Say City are found guilty and are relegated, or expelled from the PL - what if EFL refuse to admit City? Is there any rule or law that compels them to allow Abu Dhabi FC into the EFL? If they're a club convicted of industrial scale financial doping, why should the EFL take them on? Presumably they have their own rules on who gets to kick a ball in their leagues.

I've wondered about this for a while now. Why should any other league be forced to accept convicted cheats? It's a bit like asking a householder to accommodate a random career burglar who has nothing to do with them. Surely you can't just banish a fox to someone else's henhouse and expect them to get on with it.
I wish posters in here would call the cheating c*nt by his real name, PED
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
I've wondered about this for a while now. Why should any other league be forced to accept convicted cheats? It's a bit like asking a householder to accommodate a random career burglar who has nothing to do with them. Surely you can't just banish a fox to someone else's henhouse and expect them to get on with it.

It was in the Torygraph start if 2023 that the EFL is under no obligation to take them, so they could be bombed back to non league if the EFL so chooses. Personally, I think the EFL wouldn't want to see the club fold, so would allow them to start again in League two
This lot are broken, I'm.sure a big factor in this is the115 charges and the likelihood of punishments reported back from city's lawyers, can anyone remember the likely outcome date from these FFP charges?
In The Year 2525 ......
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
I've wondered about this for a while now. Why should any other league be forced to accept convicted cheats? It's a bit like asking a householder to accommodate a random career burglar who has nothing to do with them. Surely you can't just banish a fox to someone else's henhouse and expect them to get on with it.

One would think that if any sort of punishment had been settled on, the EFL would issue a statement on this to clarify their position. That might offer a clue as to what the punishment ultimately might be.

Presumably, if Abu Dhabi FC are sent packing to the EFL, they'd be clapped in strict financial irons, with their spending capped far more harshly than other clubs. They can't be allowed to buy their way back up the table. They need to be given a budget for transfers and what they can offer for wages, and their books need to be managed by an independent body to ensure they can't slip any under the counter money into their contracts. They can't be allowed to negotiate their own deals.

I don't see any other description for them right now other than squatters. They're occupying a place in the PL that another club should have, but equally they shouldn't be forced on the EFL for the same reason.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:07:07 pm
In The Year 2525 ......
Number one the day I was born. Proper dirge.
Time for the glory City fans to support another team.
One trick pony Haaland. They need to bench him.
Quote from: him_15 on Yesterday at 05:04:46 pm
Time for the glory City fans to support another team.

They can fucking stay away from us the c*nts. Any reading this, you're not welcome so fuck off :wave
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 06:22:41 pm
They can fucking stay away from us the c*nts. Any reading this, you're not welcome so fuck off :wave

 ;D
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm
One trick pony Haaland. They need to bench him.

Who do they play instead, they were mad to sell Alvarez
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
Who do they play instead, they were mad to sell Alvarez
Foden? Not sure why they sold him and didn't get any replacement.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
Who do they play instead, they were mad to sell Alvarez

They were mad to sign Haaland in the first place - I expect it was done purely for Sportswashing purposes, because he never fit Peds footy.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 06:58:13 pm
Foden? Not sure why they sold him and didn't get any replacement.

Is he any better form than Haaland?

It was a bizarre move, Alvarez looked brilliant for them and more rounded than Haaland
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:01:13 pm
It was in the Torygraph start if 2023 that the EFL is under no obligation to take them, so they could be bombed back to non league if the EFL so chooses. Personally, I think the EFL wouldn't want to see the club fold, so would allow them to start again in League two

I think a lot of this is purely based on terminology. If they are expelled as a punishment then they have been kicked out and therefore not relegated. City would then have to apply to be accepted by the EFL who would be able to turn them down or make them enter at a level of their choosing. If they suffer a big points deduction and are relegated, they are then in the Championship based on table position and although they would be known as cheats, they still be in the league. They would however have to adhere to the rules in the Championship and could fall foul of this like Leicester did.

I think they should be relegated and titles stripped like Juventus were in Italy. Make them work their way back up the leagues. We'll also see how many of their fans are real. An extended Shitihad in the conference will be funny as fuck.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 06:58:13 pm
Foden? Not sure why they sold him and didn't get any replacement.

Think their idea was to use Savinho and Bobb as his replacement but Bobbs had a big injury and Savinho is strictly a wide player.

Alvarez was an excellent player but probably too good to be a supporting player in an attack. If Barca werent fucked he was the perfect 9 for their style of play, I wouldnt be shocked if he moves from Atletico to there if Barca can sort their finances out, there arent a ton of 9s that look a natural fit for Barcas brand of football but he was one of the standouts.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Is he any better form than Haaland?

It was a bizarre move, Alvarez looked brilliant for them and more rounded than Haaland
Haaland must be earning about £1million per week to lazy lurch around in games with that stupid, smug grin on him.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Is he any better form than Haaland?
Probably not but Haaland is hardly getting the ball & he's not contributing anything is he.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:19:28 am
Think their idea was to use Savinho and Bobb as his replacement but Bobbs had a big injury and Savinho is strictly a wide player.

Alvarez was an excellent player but probably too good to be a supporting player in an attack. If Barca werent fucked he was the perfect 9 for their style of play, I wouldnt be shocked if he moves from Atletico to there if Barca can sort their finances out, there arent a ton of 9s that look a natural fit for Barcas brand of football but he was one of the standouts.
Since Mahrez have they had a successful wide player? Savinho doesn't seem like a good fit much like Doku.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 06:58:13 pm
Foden? Not sure why they sold him and didn't get any replacement.
Wouldnt it make more sense to bench Foden? 1 goal and 1 assist so far is lousy.
Haaland aint great, but he has 13 goals in 18 matches.

Facinating how Foden gets away with that level of performance. He's just average.

Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 08:21:59 am
Probably not but Haaland is hardly getting the ball & he's not contributing anything is he.

I think weve players like that even in bad form you stick with them as the odds are they will turn it around due to the sheer amount they produce across a season. Haaland is a good example, stinking the place out for a good while now and yet hes only a few off top scorer.


Theyre pretty shit overall atm, I saw them score early vs Everton and expected them to just play keep ball and pick them off but that looks less and less likely every week in their games. It all looks so disjointed and I dont think changing Haaland would really transform their fortunes
