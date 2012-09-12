If not for us, this lot would likely have won 8 titles in a row. Nobody seems to think about that.



They've won four on the bounce, a treble last year. Their players are older, past their prime, and have likely lost their hunger. And the weight of officially being branded cheats will be weighing on them, regardless of the punishment.



Too many players who joined up because they saw City as a well paid, cushy life, with easy medals as they were carried along by the good quality players. Now they're expected to actually put a shift in. As a result, the real Man City is resurfacing this season.



With all the media scrutiny, Ped can't spend his way out of trouble - unless his paymasters want to send the whole league a massive "fuck you!" message and try tying everything up in the courts for the next decade.



I think the elephant in the room is the EFL. Say City are found guilty and are relegated, or expelled from the PL - what if EFL refuse to admit City? Is there any rule or law that compels them to allow Abu Dhabi FC into the EFL? If they're a club convicted of industrial scale financial doping, why should the EFL take them on? Presumably they have their own rules on who gets to kick a ball in their leagues.