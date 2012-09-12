« previous next »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
The amount of empty seats today :D
Most commercially successful and watched club in the entire world though don't forget.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:40:46 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm
Hi methods are taxing. He has never been anywhere more than 4 years as coach. He has been at City since 2016. A guy who manages the way he does, basically football by numbers, is going to grind to a halt suddenly when his players cannot do it anymore for him. There is zero independent thought in that City team. Zero. They are chess pieces that are moved about at his whim. No chance you can continue for so long playing under that kind of micro management. I am astounded he signed another contract. But the 130 charges stuff has him snookered, he looks like a rat leaving a sinking ship if he fecked off, so i'm guessing hes trying to show some "loyalty" by staying a weathering the storm. Except he is not, is he?
I'm guessing he signed that contract, knowing the time is up for him and his cheating regime owners.
Another "win" for him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:57:30 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 12:30:59 pm
Is this an episode of fake taxi.

Reverse Fake Taxi

Ped is the one getting fucked
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:04:39 am
The maximum number of points City can get this Season is 88.

That's 20 league games out of 20 to come up 2 points short of 90...!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:38:49 am
Closer in the table to Leicester in 18th than they are to us.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:29:44 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 03:42:30 pm
I am convinced he's lost the dressing room. They simply aren't running for him anymore.
Even if a manager has lost the dressing room, any professional footballer should still give 100% in my view - for 3 key reasons:

1. For the fans
2. For the club/badge
3. For their own professional pride/integrity

'Lost the dressing room' is a phrase often used in football - particularly at clubs like Utd over the last 10 years. But I'd like to think any player who has anything about them would always give their all, regardless of the circumstances. I can't imagine a Gerrard, Keane, Viera, or Van Dijk ever downing tools just because they've lost respect for the manager.

Even under Hodgson (when it was clear he was totally the wrong fit), we didn't give up like City have - our poor form was mainly because we had an average team (that he made even worse with poor signings and dinosaur tactics). Any player that doesn't give their all can get fucked in my view - especially with tens of thousands of fans paying hard-earned money to watch them every week. These City players are all cowards, and with the exception of De Bruyne there's not a single leader amongst them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:38:08 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:29:44 am
Cheaty arent a normal club though, they are a team of mercenaries, they have no affinity to their few fans or the city.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:39:57 am
Jamie Jackson has had the memo.
The Manchester guardian writer reckons ADFC were rampant after their first goal yesterday and describes their attacks in florid prose. He sort of mentions they were lacking in confidence after the penalty though
 Anyone else watching would say they were shite and a relegation threatened Everton did a job on them.
And then under his puff piece, comes a report that the Bald Fraud is hoping for significant reinforcements in January.
So the greatest coach ever is going to buy his way out of trouble with reinforcements in the plural, because he cant get a tune out of a billion£ squad that he bought?
But I thought it was only Rodri who was the problem?
If they are caught bang to rights on all those charges, I expect Jackson and his fellow sycophants will be telling us that poor Pep has never had any luck.
Nauseating stuff.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:48:49 am
Players absolutely do down tools, this notion that they will all play for the club, fans etc isn't true. Some obviously would but just look at this current United team or city even. You'd probably see they are running less than normal. Didn't Gerrard once say he missed a pen or thought about missing one to get Hodgson sacked?
