I am convinced he's lost the dressing room. They simply aren't running for him anymore.



Even if a manager has lost the dressing room, any professional footballer should still give 100% in my view - for 3 key reasons:1. For the fans2. For the club/badge3. For their own professional pride/integrity'Lost the dressing room' is a phrase often used in football - particularly at clubs like Utd over the last 10 years. But I'd like to think any player who has anything about them would always give their all, regardless of the circumstances. I can't imagine a Gerrard, Keane, Viera, or Van Dijk ever downing tools just because they've lost respect for the manager.Even under Hodgson (when it was clear he was totally the wrong fit), we didn't give up like City have - our poor form was mainly because we had an average team (that he made even worse with poor signings and dinosaur tactics). Any player that doesn't give their all can get fucked in my view - especially with tens of thousands of fans paying hard-earned money to watch them every week. These City players are all cowards, and with the exception of De Bruyne there's not a single leader amongst them.