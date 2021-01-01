« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 829089 times)

Offline Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11680 on: Yesterday at 09:54:13 pm »
Didn`t this lot vote for LFC only being allowed to wear that world champions badge for a single game? The sheer neck on them.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,496
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11681 on: Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:14:24 pm
Their pressing game as gone, and that is the fundamental side of how they play. They need a serious rebuild and I am not sure Pep fancies it, given its unlikely he will be able to spend 400mill on fullbacks alone. They are absolutely cooked, the season is done for them. Best thing for them to do is to take their punishment from the 130 charges and rebuild using that academy they have.

Now that you've mentioned their Academy, it is incredible how many talented young players they've failed to develop and integrate into their first team's squad, like Cole Palmer, Douglas Luiz, Pedro Porro, Brahim Diaz, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aleix Garcia, Yangel Herrera, Ko Itakura and the likes. Even Morgan Rogers, who has destroyed them today, is their former youth player ;D
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
  • La la la la la
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11682 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Now that you've mentioned their Academy, it is incredible how many talented young players they've failed to develop and integrate into their first team's squad, like Cole Palmer, Douglas Luiz, Pedro Porro, Brahim Diaz, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aleix Garcia, Yangel Herrera, Ko Itakura and the likes. Even Morgan Rogers, who has destroyed them today, is their former youth player ;D

This is what makes me laugh the most, they've had the next generation at their fingertips but Pep has chosen to grind an ageing squad to dust while these lads have gone on to become rising stars in their own right. If Pep is still their manager at the end of the season I'll be truly amazed, he is absolutely toast and it's fucking marvellous to witness.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,998
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11683 on: Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:59:35 pm
That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).
I've always held this view and thought that 5 key players were fundamental to their success - Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, and Aguero. All of them were leaders and warriors and none of them bought by Guardiola. City's football has become more sterile and metronomic as each of those 5 left or declined.

Guardiola does not create leaders - he prefers players that stick to repeatable patterns of play and that follow his every command. He has no plan B, because everyone is drilled only on plan A - which has to work for them to win. But plan A only works when you have an endless supply of money and can buy as many players as you want with zero consequences.

If the money isn't there and there are injuries, then plan A fails completely and Guardiola is exposed for his inability to deal with adversity. Why? Because he's never had to face any in his career until now. A level playing field is kryptonite to him and he looks utterly lost, bereft of ideas, and his players don't seem to have a clue what to do. His last available leader/warrior (De Bruyne) is old and injury prone, and his most talented player (currently Rodri) is done until next season. The rest don't have the mentality to fight the battle. Below is a link to the players he has bought since 2016, and the hit rate is really poor for the money spent - and miles away from what Jurgen achieved with far less.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pep-guardiola/spielertransfers/trainer/5672/station_id/128184

The myth of Guardiola's legendary coaching talent is being laid bare. He inherited the greatest group of players in football history at Barca, and was still only able to last 4 seasons in a 2 team league (and then took a year off as he was 'tired'). Then he managed in a one team league and inherited a treble winning side and somehow made them worse. Then he managed the biggest cheats in the history of sport.

He's hailed as one of the greatest ever, but he hasn't transformed clubs like Jurgen did at Mainz, Dortmund or Liverpool. He hasn't sustained a 25-year multi-team dynasty like Ferguson, and he hasn't won titles with 5 different clubs in 5 different leagues with the class or panache of Ancellotti. I even have more respect for Mourinho's work at Porto and Inter (with limited resources) than anything Guardiola's done.

When he is described as one of the most gifted coaches in world football, I would say I completely agree. He's been gifted everything a manager could want or need for his entire career.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,108
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11684 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm »
Guardiola will leave at the end of the season and go on "gardening leave."

Two months later he'll be found on a beach after being run over by an SUV.

Three times.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11685 on: Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
Guardiola will leave at the end of the season and go on "gardening leave."

Two months later he'll be found on a beach after being run over by an SUV.

Three times.
Twiiiiiiice !! Surely
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,636
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11686 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
Guardiola will leave at the end of the season and go on "gardening leave."

Two months later he'll be found on a beach after being run over by an SUV.

Three times.

Rob prefers to drive lorries...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,010
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11687 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 10:56:13 pm
Twiiiiiiice !! Surely

I shouldn't laugh.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,010
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11688 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
I've always held this view and thought that 5 key players were fundamental to their success - Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, and Aguero. All of them were leaders and warriors and none of them bought by Guardiola. City's football has become more sterile and metronomic as each of those 5 left or declined.



Yep!  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
God they are bad aren't they?

Watching them reminds me of us in 22/23. Slow, leggy midfield who leave gaps behind them, a disorganised defensive line, players who have ridden the coattails of others during successful periods being found out (Akanji, Grealish, Ederson). Haaland too is particularly useless if he isn't poaching on the edge of the 6 yard box.

It's their own fault though. They've spend a shed-load of money over the last two years. They chose to spend big on Haaland, Grealish, Gvardiol. They chose to sign an ageing Kovacic and bring back a 34 year old Gundogan. They've recruited poorly in Doku and Savinho. They sold Cole Palmer who is better than Foden has ever been and Morgan Rodgers seems to be another one that they misjudged.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 12:07:32 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
I've always held this view and thought that 5 key players were fundamental to their success - Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, and Aguero. All of them were leaders and warriors and none of them bought by Guardiola. City's football has become more sterile and metronomic as each of those 5 left or declined.

Guardiola does not create leaders.

What a great point, never realised it like that.

The best players Guardiola has managed are those he never signed.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Questions should asked to PED why he let Palmer and Rogers go.

He was a Man on a mission today Rogers, showing Ped what he could have had in Midfield.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 12:17:28 am »
Not gonna pretend I'm a master wordsmith but did come up with this little ditty today (to the tune of Marry Xmas Everyone)

City are falling
All around me
Haaland failing
And so is Foden
Tis our season
Salah still fantastic
We love you Liverpool
Get those contracts done
Logged

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
This absolute shit stain of a so-called football club is well and truly fucked and I am fucking loving their demise.
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,892
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:41:01 pm
I've always held this view and thought that 5 key players were fundamental to their success - Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, and Aguero. All of them were leaders and warriors and none of them bought by Guardiola. City's football has become more sterile and metronomic as each of those 5 left or declined.

Guardiola does not create leaders - he prefers players that stick to repeatable patterns of play and that follow his every command. He has no plan B, because everyone is drilled only on plan A - which has to work for them to win. But plan A only works when you have an endless supply of money and can buy as many players as you want with zero consequences.

If the money isn't there and there are injuries, then plan A fails completely and Guardiola is exposed for his inability to deal with adversity. Why? Because he's never had to face any in his career until now. A level playing field is kryptonite to him and he looks utterly lost, bereft of ideas, and his players don't seem to have a clue what to do. His last available leader/warrior (De Bruyne) is old and injury prone, and his most talented player (currently Rodri) is done until next season. The rest don't have the mentality to fight the battle. Below is a link to the players he has bought since 2016, and the hit rate is really poor for the money spent - and miles away from what Jurgen achieved with far less.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/pep-guardiola/spielertransfers/trainer/5672/station_id/128184

The myth of Guardiola's legendary coaching talent is being laid bare. He inherited the greatest group of players in football history at Barca, and was still only able to last 4 seasons in a 2 team league (and then took a year off as he was 'tired'). Then he managed in a one team league and inherited a treble winning side and somehow made them worse. Then he managed the biggest cheats in the history of sport.

He's hailed as one of the greatest ever, but he hasn't transformed clubs like Jurgen did at Mainz, Dortmund or Liverpool. He hasn't sustained a 25-year multi-team dynasty like Ferguson, and he hasn't won titles with 5 different clubs in 5 different leagues with the class or panache of Ancellotti. I even have more respect for Mourinho's work at Porto and Inter (with limited resources) than anything Guardiola's done.

When he is described as one of the most gifted coaches in world football, I would say I completely agree. He's been gifted everything a manager could want or need for his entire career.
This is a great post.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,715
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 12:54:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm
Guardiola will leave at the end of the season and go on "gardening leave."

Two months later he'll be found on a beach after being run over by an SUV.

Three times.
Beautiful that Wyclef
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • Ground Control
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 02:32:56 am »
We always wondered what Guardiola would do if forced to manage a 'normal' team, but always figured it would never happen because he wouldn't go to such a team. Who would've guessed the team would come to him?

How he has responded to the last 12 games is a measure of his 'greatness' as a manager. Amazing coach to be sure, but he hasn't been forced to manage anything in his life.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11697 on: Today at 04:50:16 am »
Keyop is spot on. Aside from Rodri and Bernardo Silva, I don't think there is a single player that Guardiola has improved while at City. He's made a lot of them worse. As a teenager Sterling was terrifying opponents, he was electric under Rodgers and looked like the brightest talent the country had produced in years. He went to City and Guardiola turned him into this unremarkable cog in a system. Now he's a joke and he's only just turned 30. Jack Grealish is following a similar pattern, he was quite a fun player to watch at Villa but he's a bit of a non-entity these days and never lived up to the £100m price tag. He'll probably be at West Ham next season.

Haaland feels similar in a way. Zero fun in his game. He has one job, score goals. If he isn't scoring goals he is not contributing.

Foden is a weird one. Did well in City's system last year, dreadful for England. A result of being coached one way only.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 