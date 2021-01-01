That suggests that the players/team he inherited was better than the one he built (bought).



I've always held this view and thought that 5 key players were fundamental to their success - Kompany, Fernandinho, David Silva, De Bruyne, and Aguero. All of them were leaders and warriors and none of them bought by Guardiola. City's football has become more sterile and metronomic as each of those 5 left or declined.Guardiola does not create leaders - he prefers players that stick to repeatable patterns of play and that follow his every command. He has no plan B, because everyone is drilled only on plan A - which has to work for them to win. But plan A only works when you have an endless supply of money and can buy as many players as you want with zero consequences.If the money isn't there and there are injuries, then plan A fails completely and Guardiola is exposed for his inability to deal with adversity. Why? Because he's never had to face any in his career until now. A level playing field is kryptonite to him and he looks utterly lost, bereft of ideas, and his players don't seem to have a clue what to do. His last available leader/warrior (De Bruyne) is old and injury prone, and his most talented player (currently Rodri) is done until next season. The rest don't have the mentality to fight the battle. Below is a link to the players he has bought since 2016, and the hit rate is really poor for the money spent - and miles away from what Jurgen achieved with far less.The myth of Guardiola's legendary coaching talent is being laid bare. He inherited the greatest group of players in football history at Barca, and was still only able to last 4 seasons in a 2 team league (and then took a year off as he was 'tired'). Then he managed in a one team league and inherited a treble winning side and somehow made them worse. Then he managed the biggest cheats in the history of sport.He's hailed as one of the greatest ever, but he hasn't transformed clubs like Jurgen did at Mainz, Dortmund or Liverpool. He hasn't sustained a 25-year multi-team dynasty like Ferguson, and he hasn't won titles with 5 different clubs in 5 different leagues with the class or panache of Ancellotti. I even have more respect for Mourinho's work at Porto and Inter (with limited resources) than anything Guardiola's done.When he is described as one of the most gifted coaches in world football, I would say I completely agree. He's been gifted everything a manager could want or need for his entire career.