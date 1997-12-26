« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Lee-87

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11600 on: Today at 07:08:04 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.

Stretch that though, they'd all have to be on the same page and in on the conspiracy. Some of those players are old as shit in that team and expecting them to give up an entire season just doesn't make sense. A plan that wild would find it's way in to the public eye and could surely be done more subtly than almost 10 games in a row (win 2, lose 1, win 1 draw 1, win 3, lose 2 etc would be a lot less obvious)
Sprouts of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11601 on: Today at 07:12:40 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.
Ah, yes. A 'normal team' where not a single one of those players or the manager even considers signing for unless they are a nation state sportswash, paying insane salaries and financially doping their way to illegally gained titles.

As we all know, all sports people age and decline with time. That's not the issue here. The issue is that the team, and indeed the 'club' were illegally assembled and the titles they purchased were done so fraudulently. Nothing can change that.

They're like the ageing Nazi war criminal, caught decades after the war in some country in South America saying "look at me, I'm an old man. You can't jail me now, even though I committed all those crimes. I'm just an ordinary fella you know."
My little Pony Tony

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11602 on: Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!
BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11603 on: Today at 10:24:40 am
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!

A bit like an athlete who won everything pumped up on roids suddenly dying in their 50's.
Elisha S

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:23:46 am
It would be a very lenient punishment, but where would a six point deduction for every season they were found guilty of cheating leave them? The six point deduction being applied to each of those seasons retrospectively. Wouldnt affect any of their cup wins of course, that would be a problem.
decosabute

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11605 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 11:23:46 am
It would be a very lenient punishment, but where would a six point deduction for every season they were found guilty of cheating leave them? The six point deduction being applied to each of those seasons retrospectively. Wouldnt affect any of their cup wins of course, that would be a problem.

Well, the charges only cover 2008-2018, so it would basically cost them the 2012 league title (to United) and the 2014 title (to us). But they'll never do that as it will open a can of worms, because there's also CL qualification that it would've affected etc.

What would be fun is if they added up all those six point deductions and applied them now to this season, cos then they're definitely going down.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:14 pm by decosabute »
stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11606 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!

I think they are being so closely watched that it is going to be harder for them to cheat. They would normally have bought their way out of it but maybe they know they cant.

They may now start to play the victims in that all their players are suffering from the intense media pressure or some other bollix.

Maybe they are now under pressure to stay within the rules. Ironically the high wages they have hidden are a millstone around them.

Hopefully they will get their wings clipped soon and will be forced to play within the rules.
stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11607 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:09:40 pm
Well, the charges only cover 2008-2018, so it would basically cost them the 2012 league title (to United) and the 2014 title (to us). But they'll never do that as it will open a can of worms, because there's also CL qualification that it would've affected etc.

What would be fun is if they added up all those six point deductions and applied them now to this season, cos then they're definitely going down.


One year of punishment is not nearly enough considering their systematic cheating over the years. They need to be punished for an equal number of years at least. In fact the punishment needs to be of a higher order of magnitude otherwise there is no deterrent and no significant punishment.

All this talk of relegating them misses the point. One year is not significant compared to the level of cheating.
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11608 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on December 19, 2024, 05:52:34 pm
His distribution might have been one of the best, but much of the rest of his keeping such as shotstopping was average at best, the way they played simply meant that the former was far more useful to them as he wasn't facing too many shots a game.
dropped today again

Ortega doesn't look anything special either. He looked ok last season but not now

They are so bad
Ray K

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11609 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm
Put a fork in them, cos they are done.

Guardiola won't be their manager by the end of January.
DG

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11610 on: Today at 02:04:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.
This is the most downright insane conspiracy theory Ive read on this forum, and there sure have been a few through the years.
RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11611 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm
They should be banned from European qualification for 5 years that they're in the PL.

They should also be relegated to the League 2.

That should keep them out of CL for the next 8-9 years and force the Owners to leave.
SantaAtHeart

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11612 on: Today at 02:06:56 pm
The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation
Zlen

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11613 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:06:56 pm
The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation

Nobody knows what if anything will be their punishment.
Knight

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11614 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:06:56 pm
The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation

Thatll relegate them if they keep going like this.

Problem with it is theyve looked equally bad in the league cup and CL.

The reality is theyre broken. Old, slow, injured or injury prone. Poor attacking players with very little production.
A Complete Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11615 on: Today at 02:18:52 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:06:56 pm
The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation

If that's all the punishment is then football is finished
BoRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11616 on: Today at 02:19:40 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm
City's injury situation is weird this season. They constantly seem to have most of their defenders in Matchday squads, so nominally available, but in reality unable to properly play. For a little while that was understandable, because maybe some people hadn't had proper preseasons/weren't match fit etc, but it's been ages now. Dias had already missed quite a few games, was back for a bit, now he's gone again. I think they've been unlucky with injuries, but it also feels strange, as though they're nursing players in this really odd way for (obviously) no tangible benefit.

Really feels like the legs have fallen off completely. Either that, or they're deliberately throwing this season to get off with an easier punishment (joking, but only half joking).

If they carry on like this, even a modest points deduction could see them relegated. :)
Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11617 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm
These city players have wanted to be in their mansions since the first goal
gazzalfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11618 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm
Merry Christmas with all the Turkeys coming home to roost
Chris~

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11619 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm
Beginning to wonder if they even finish top half now
FiSh77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11620 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm
Absolute fraud of a manager, doesn't even look capable of turning things around

Give him a few hundred million in January so he can wow us all with his genius
keyop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11621 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm
November 2024: Never write City or Guardiola off. They'll turn it around eventually.

December 2024:


mattD

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11622 on: Today at 02:38:30 pm
One of the best things about this hilarity is keeping Noel effin Gallagher off our TV screens.

That fair weather c**t nowhere to be seen when City are shocking.
keyop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11623 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.
Nice conspiracy theory, but the verdicts will be based on the evidence, not their form. Their results since the charges were announced are irrelevant, and although the looming verdicts will have had a big impact on their mental state this season, there's plenty of other factors such as Rodri, ageing stars, players out of form, and new signings being crap. If they really wanted to adopt the tactics you suggest, why would they wait until late October to start collapsing?

The idea that they'll somehow get sympathy or diminish their cheating by collapsing in form is like a murderer in court saying 'But I haven't killed anyone in months'.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:35 pm by keyop »
LFC Is Red

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11624 on: Today at 02:42:45 pm
Its boss seeing their downfall. Cheats.
Agent99

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11625 on: Today at 02:43:04 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:15:20 pm
Thatll relegate them if they keep going like this.
Sounds fine to me.
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11626 on: Today at 02:43:13 pm
Hook these fraud interviews to my veins!

Getting all bitchy with the female interviewer there. Eating shit all the way through. Love it.

 ;D
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11627 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.

Not really once the worlds eyes were on them and they had to live within none cheating means the wheels have come off, proves everything theyve won was only through cheating.
vblfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11628 on: Today at 02:51:34 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:42:12 pm
Nice conspiracy theory, but the verdicts will be based on the evidence, not their form. Their results since the charges were announced are irrelevant, and although thelooming verdicts will have had a big impact on their mental state this seadon, theres plenty of other factors such as Rodri, ageing stars, players out of form, and new signings being crap. If they really wanted to adopt the tactics you suggest, why would they wait until late October to start collapsing?

The idea that they'll somehow get sympathy or diminish their cheating by collapsing in form is like a murderer in court saying 'But I haven't killed anyone in months'.
I sort of agree and hope everything is clean, clear and above board. But I really dont get why they would wait for months to communicate a verdict. It leaves so much time to negotiate, influence, buy or manufacture an outcome. Meanwhile commentary on match today saying City have loads of money to spend on transfers. And -  No mention of 130.
smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11629 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:51:34 pm
I sort of agree and hope everything is clean, clear and above board. But I really dont get why they would wait for months to communicate a verdict. It leaves so much time to negotiate, influence, buy or manufacture an outcome. Meanwhile commentary on match today saying City have loads of money to spend on transfers. And -  No mention of 130.

The hearing has finished but that doesnt mean they have reached a verdict yet. The panel will now be deliberating over the evidence among themselves. With 130+ charges to consider, that will take time. Theyre not just sitting on the verdict and waiting for their moment, its an ongoing process. Theres no way they are allowing outside influences to affect their judgment at this stage. They have shown at every stage of the process that they want to do things properly, theres no need for conspiracy theorising.
keyop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11630 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 02:06:56 pm
The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation
Any points deduction would be a total piss-take for the scale of charges and corruption. Their failure to co-operate since 2018 will also surely be a key factor in any pre-2018 charges.

A points deduction would be like telling Lance Armstrong that everyone else gets a head start - it's simply not addressing the root cause or the main legal issue at hand. Teams have had points deductions in the past for going into administration or breaching FFP/PSR - but this is on a completely different level, and is fraud and corruption on an industrial scale for over 10 years.

This is the opportunity to press a reset button on the Premier League, and set moral and legal precedents for the future of the game in this country. Whatever pressures there are from Abu Dhabi or their UK connections, the risk of getting this wrong has huge implications for the credibility of the sport, and I don't think the PL would've raised so many charges if they didn't plan to follow through properly. The strength of their reputation hangs on this case, and if City get away with a slap on the wrist, then all bets are off and the game is truly fucked forever.
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11631 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
Piggies in Blankies

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11632 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm
Theyll drop £400-500m and be fine again.

Love every moment of this while you can
WillG.LFC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11633 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm
Footy's harder when you can't cheat shocker
gazzalfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11634 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm
Manchester City have lost 9 of their last 12 games in all competitions (W1 D2). The last time other selected clubs had a run of 9 defeats in 12 games:

Chelsea - 25/05/2023
Tottenham - 26/12/1997
Arsenal - 23/03/1977
Man Utd - 16/12/1961
Liverpool - 23/01/1954
Ray K

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11635 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm
Pep to Haaland at full time

peelyon

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating
« Reply #11636 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm »
I'm never normally bothered about other teams - but damn, so many of their superstars are just anonymous.

It's a reason why I think the likes of Foden etc are good, but theyre not GREAT.  Why arent the better players stepping up?  None of them seem interested to even be there.  Which (taking Foden as the example) is more shocking knowing hes a City player born and raised.  Where the passion and pride for gods sake?!  Can't ever see himgrab a game by the scruff of the neck and drags the team over the line.
