The more likely conspiracy theory is that they know a guilty verdict is coming, the punishment will be something like a one-time 25-point deduction so this season is pointless anyway and they've lost all motivation



Any points deduction would be a total piss-take for the scale of charges and corruption. Their failure to co-operate since 2018 will also surely be a key factor in any pre-2018 charges.A points deduction would be like telling Lance Armstrong that everyone else gets a head start - it's simply not addressing the root cause or the main legal issue at hand. Teams have had points deductions in the past for going into administration or breaching FFP/PSR - but this is on a completely different level, and is fraud and corruption on an industrial scale for over 10 years.This is the opportunity to press a reset button on the Premier League, and set moral and legal precedents for the future of the game in this country. Whatever pressures there are from Abu Dhabi or their UK connections, the risk of getting this wrong has huge implications for the credibility of the sport, and I don't think the PL would've raised so many charges if they didn't plan to follow through properly. The strength of their reputation hangs on this case, and if City get away with a slap on the wrist, then all bets are off and the game is truly fucked forever.