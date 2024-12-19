« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11600 on: Today at 07:08:04 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.

Stretch that though, they'd all have to be on the same page and in on the conspiracy. Some of those players are old as shit in that team and expecting them to give up an entire season just doesn't make sense. A plan that wild would find it's way in to the public eye and could surely be done more subtly than almost 10 games in a row (win 2, lose 1, win 1 draw 1, win 3, lose 2 etc would be a lot less obvious)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11601 on: Today at 07:12:40 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:59:11 am
Been saying this for a while now, I do think that's the case. "We are as vulnerable as everyone else, we're just a normal team that happened to win many titles in the past, but are suffering now..." That narrative can save them from getting their titles revoked.
Ah, yes. A 'normal team' where not a single one of those players or the manager even considers signing for unless they are a nation state sportswash, paying insane salaries and financially doping their way to illegally gained titles.

As we all know, all sports people age and decline with time. That's not the issue here. The issue is that the team, and indeed the 'club' were illegally assembled and the titles they purchased were done so fraudulently. Nothing can change that.

They're like the ageing Nazi war criminal, caught decades after the war in some country in South America saying "look at me, I'm an old man. You can't jail me now, even though I committed all those crimes. I'm just an ordinary fella you know."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11602 on: Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11603 on: Today at 10:24:40 am
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!

A bit like an athlete who won everything pumped up on roids suddenly dying in their 50's.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11604 on: Today at 11:23:46 am
It would be a very lenient punishment, but where would a six point deduction for every season they were found guilty of cheating leave them? The six point deduction being applied to each of those seasons retrospectively. Wouldnt affect any of their cup wins of course, that would be a problem.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11605 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 11:23:46 am
It would be a very lenient punishment, but where would a six point deduction for every season they were found guilty of cheating leave them? The six point deduction being applied to each of those seasons retrospectively. Wouldnt affect any of their cup wins of course, that would be a problem.

Well, the charges only cover 2008-2018, so it would basically cost them the 2012 league title (to United) and the 2014 title (to us). But they'll never do that as it will open a can of worms, because there's also CL qualification that it would've affected etc.

What would be fun is if they added up all those six point deductions and applied them now to this season, cos then they're definitely going down.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11606 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm
Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Today at 10:12:42 am
Of course, that argument can also work in reverse - this is what they have become now they are having to work within the rules so you can clearly see the effects the breaches have had...!

I think they are being so closely watched that it is going to be harder for them to cheat. They would normally have bought their way out of it but maybe they know they cant.

They may now start to play the victims in that all their players are suffering from the intense media pressure or some other bollix.

Maybe they are now under pressure to stay within the rules. Ironically the high wages they have hidden are a millstone around them.

Hopefully they will get their wings clipped soon and will be forced to play within the rules.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11607 on: Today at 01:33:06 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 01:09:40 pm
Well, the charges only cover 2008-2018, so it would basically cost them the 2012 league title (to United) and the 2014 title (to us). But they'll never do that as it will open a can of worms, because there's also CL qualification that it would've affected etc.

What would be fun is if they added up all those six point deductions and applied them now to this season, cos then they're definitely going down.


One year of punishment is not nearly enough considering their systematic cheating over the years. They need to be punished for an equal number of years at least. In fact the punishment needs to be of a higher order of magnitude otherwise there is no deterrent and no significant punishment.

All this talk of relegating them misses the point. One year is not significant compared to the level of cheating.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11608 on: Today at 01:55:25 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on December 19, 2024, 05:52:34 pm
His distribution might have been one of the best, but much of the rest of his keeping such as shotstopping was average at best, the way they played simply meant that the former was far more useful to them as he wasn't facing too many shots a game.
dropped today again

Ortega doesn't look anything special either. He looked ok last season but not now

They are so bad
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #11609 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm
Put a fork in them, cos they are done.

Guardiola won't be their manager by the end of January.
