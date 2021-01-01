I remember it being bad for us in 20/21 and 22/23 but it was never to this level, was it? Like even when we lost all those consecutive games at Anfield we were still getting some good results in between, like beating Spurs away.



Yeah this is way worse than us in 2020/21. Our bad run was absolutely horrific and lasted a good while (early January til mid March), but as you say, we still won some games in the midst of that to at least temporarily lift the gloom - Spurs and West Ham away on the bounce, as well as progressing in the Champions League.City's run on the other hand. has been almost relentlessly awful and it's on all fronts, with them having dreadful results in the league, CL and league cup. It's nearly a month and a half since it started as well.Most importantly, they have none of the same mitigation. There's only one player out for the season, whereas we had all three CBs out for the season, as well as about 9-10 injuries in general for any given game. Also, we were playing in the totally weird situation of no crowds, which really affected us, and is another excuse City don't have.(even though they're used to having no crowd)