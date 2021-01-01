« previous next »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 07:08:55 pm
Theyre so bad. Not a threat at all this season and its all well and good them spending another few hundred million but if they do so on same level of talent they have last few seasons, itll fix nothing.

Their recruitment has fallen off a cliff.
Yeah Begiristain dropped the ball in the summer and now he's away. They're done for.

They'll be competitive again soon enough, but they won't win another title under Pep.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:38:12 pm
I remember it being bad for us in 20/21 and 22/23 but it was never to this level, was it? Like even when we lost all those consecutive games at Anfield we were still getting some good results in between, like beating Spurs away.

Yeah this is way worse than us in 2020/21. Our bad run was absolutely horrific and lasted a good while (early January til mid March), but as you say, we still won some games in the midst of that to at least temporarily lift the gloom - Spurs and West Ham away on the bounce, as well as progressing in the Champions League.

City's run on the other hand. has been almost relentlessly awful and it's on all fronts, with them having dreadful results in the league, CL and league cup. It's nearly a month and a half since it started as well.

Most importantly, they have none of the same mitigation. There's only one player out for the season, whereas we had all three CBs out for the season, as well as about 9-10 injuries in general for any given game. Also, we were playing in the totally weird situation of no crowds, which really affected us, and is another excuse City don't have.

(even though they're used to having no crowd)
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:23:21 pm
Let's not focus too much on the sympathy for Guardiola. Did anyone worry about Lance Armstrong when his empire crumbled?

There's plenty of other managers that've been under far more pressure, fighting relegation each season, fearing the sack each week, getting chants or death threats from fans - and many of them with no guarantee of a future beyond their current club.

There's also millions more people around the world struggling at this time of year, who can only dream of a world that's even a fraction of what Guardiola's had during his career. Plus the hundreds of innocent non-playing staff who could be impacted if the charges finally stick, and the club can no longer rely on Abu Dhabi sponsorship.

Guardiola is complicit in the whole fraudulent charade that saw us denied multiple titles under Jurgen, and saw numerous other teams denied European places or trophies. The reason he's struggling is because the whole world knows they're cheating, judgement day is looming, his team isn't functioning, and he doesn't have £500m or an array of elite academy graduates to bail him out. For him to play the mental health/victim card speaks volumes about what happens when the arrogant and the privileged meet their demise. If you feel even the slightest bit sorry for him, just think of those two days when we lost the title on the final match, and remember that we'd have been out of sight if it wasn't for him and his gang of oil funded mercenaries.

There should be nothing but contempt for him, the club, and their owners, and the sooner they're all gone - the better for the sport.

He's a c*nt and I am extracting maximum pleasure from every bit of misery this horrible twat has to go through.

Like Lester Freamon says in the Wire, "sometimes life just gives you a moment". This serial cheat will be back being a horrible, insufferable, smug prick in no time, so I'd suggest everyone enjoy it while they can.
Quote from: Alf on Today at 10:29:21 pm
The run City are on reminds me of us in 2002/3. We were unbeaten and top of the league at the beginning of November, then didn't win for 11 PL games until mid January got knocked out of the CL by Basel having been humbled by Rafa's Valencia.

Except we weren't a serial-cheating, despot-owned, financially-doped, cancerous abomination that hadn't  earned a shred of their "success", and was steadily killing the sport in the name of promoting some of the worst people on earth.

Other than that, the two situations are similar.
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:37:20 pm
Yeah Begiristain dropped the ball in the summer and now he's away. They're done for.

They'll be competitive again soon enough, but they won't win another title under Pep.

They will probably become competitive again, but they are light years away from being dominant again. They fucked up the re-build, and with the ongoing investigation and charges, they can't buy their way out of trouble. And it all started with that Grealish ridiculous transfer:

- Grealish 118 million
- Alvarez 21 million (sold, not replaced)
- Haaland 60 million (plus ridiculous signing on fee and wages)
- Phillips 49 million
- Akanji 20 million
- Gomez 15 million
- Perrone 11 million
- Ortega Free transfer
- Gvardiol 90 million
- Nunes 62 million
- Doku 60 million
- Kovacic 29 million
- Echeverri 19 million
- Savinho 25 million
- Gundogan Free transfer
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:12:48 pm
There must be a possibility. He's always been an oddball, but his behaviour is becoming very erratic.
Most definitely.
There was a video a couple of weeks ago of one of his team talks which was frantic and clichéd, and probably the opposite of one of Slots which I'd expect to be with a measured tactical insight.
