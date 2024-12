At what point does Haaland’s dickhead of a father and parasite of an agent start making noises? They’re doing alright out of him at the moment but they won’t want their cash cow to continue to look like the donkey he’s been the last few weeks. They had their eyes on a big transfer to a European giant, another fat contract and possible Balon D’Or talk.



They’ll not get any of that if this continues, we’re not far off the first “if he’s not tapping in chances that are laid on for him, what does he do?” articles.