"The champions have built up enormous reserves in recent years, having made a £336.5 million profit on player sales over the previous five seasons and brought in another £160 million last summer thanks largely to the sales of Alvarez, Joao Cancelo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with just £33 million spent on the young Brazil winger Savinho."
Takes the shine off it a bit that they were all dodgy purchases to start with.
How do they get to £160m?
Alvarez was £65m (with £16m add-ons that haven't been hit
Cancelo £21m
Harwood-Bellis £20m
So £105m (£121m if you include add-ons)
They spent £25m (an artificially low fee paid to a member of the game Abu Dhabi-owned group)
2023/4, they spent £230m, recouped £105m
2022/3, spent £140m, recouped £145m
Net spend last 3 seasons = £40m
2021/2, spent £125m, recouped £80m
2020/1, spent £155m, recouped £55m
Net spend over last 5 seasons = £185m
That reporting from BBC is utter, utter sportwashing fabrication. An absolute disgrace.