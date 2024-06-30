« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 806985 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 09:37:25 am »
Man City announce Premier League record revenue of £715m
Source: BBC
Quote
Manchester City have announced a Premier League record revenue of £715m in their latest accounts, to 30 June 2024.

City's revenues rose by £2.2m from £712.8m, which had been the previous best.

That came in a year they could not repeat their historic Treble triumph of 2023, but did secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive English title success and victories in the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

Wages dropped £10.3m to £412.6m as City recorded an overall pre-tax profit of £73.8m. Commercial revenue increased slightly from £341.4m to £344.7m.

City have now recorded a profit every season since 2014-15, with the exception of the Covid-impacted 2019-20 campaign.

In addition, they have confirmed an overall profit of £92.8m in transfer business done since the end of June, which included the sales of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, defender Joao Cancelo and striker Liam Delap.

This means they are well placed to bolster manager Pep Guardiola's squad during next month's transfer window, if, as expected, it is decided reinforcements are required following their 10-game run with only one win.

"Our constant ambition to target and achieve the unprecedented is a mark of the organisation that we have be come," noted City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak in his assessment, which was written before the club's worst run under Guardiola.

"On and off the field, our passion for the next challenge is underpinned by deliberate and detailed planning and a shared belief in the collaborative learning culture that we have built.

"This organisational approach is now part of our DNA. It is a product of the unwavering focus on constant improvement, in every aspect of the organisation, that has been in place since His Highness Sheikh Mansour became the club's custodian in 2008."

That belief is being tested like never before.

The Champions League defeat by Juventus on Wednesday has left City at very real risk of missing out on a play-off place. Winning the tournament in 2023 earned City £111.8m from that competition alone.

They go into Sunday's Manchester derby with United at Etihad Stadium fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

"Winning the Treble in the previous season did not generate any sense of complacency in our teams on or off the pitch," said chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"We understand very well that the relentless pursuit of beautiful football, operational excellence, and constant innovation requires hard work and resilience."

The accounts make no reference to City's recent battle with the Premier League over the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, and only a fleeting reference to City's ongoing case with the Premier League over 115 alleged breaches of financial rules.

On that, the financial statement reads: "On 6 February 2023, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. In February 2023, in response to the charges, the club issued a public statement that it welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position."

'Amounts owed by group undertakings' has risen from £151.4m in 2023 to £267.4m in the latest accounts, which BBC Sport has asked the club about. 'Other external charges' have also risen from £124m in 2022 to £172.4m.

The club are in the middle of a £300m expansion of the North Stand that will raise Etihad Stadium's capacity to 60,000 in time for Euro 2028. Khaldoon also confirmed a new women's training facility will be opened during the 2025-26 season.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 09:42:40 am »
Increasing the capacity of the Etihad to 60k. Why ?  They're not filling that. I'm guessing it's just another way to hide money eh. Balls on them. Charlatans the lot of them.  They must be the only club in the world who fill out a stadium week in week out yet half the fans "just couldn't make it that day"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 09:48:45 am »
Its like jackanory
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 09:51:30 am »
Stay humble





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1jWGvJFJzBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1jWGvJFJzBI</a>
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
They are just Lance Armstrong, aren't they? I quite respect it, and it just blows away any less severe punishments as its the opposite of showing contrition. Most cheaters you'd think would at least try to mask it in some ways, but these lot just have that ridiculous arrogance of going bigger and more ridiculous at every turn. Yes lads, yes of course you're the most profitable and most watched club in the world. Yes of course you fill your ground every week. Who could possibly disprove that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 10:02:17 am »
It's like a group selling cakes to raise money, the super-rich kid in the group buys five hundred themself, declares that they 'win' the fundraising... and expects everyone to congratulate them on how well they did.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 10:10:44 am »
It's just clear and obvious money laundering at this point haha. How the fuck are HMRC not all over them?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 10:13:21 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:10:44 am
It's just clear and obvious money laundering at this point haha. How the fuck are HMRC not all over them?

Because it's not money laundering, in fact it's the exact opposite. They are declaring income they are paying themselves or over reporting income. HMRC are pissing their sides.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 10:14:32 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:10:44 am
It's just clear and obvious money laundering at this point haha. How the fuck are HMRC not all over them?


HMRC are [presumably] happy because the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project is [presumably] paying tax on the falsely-inflated profit.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 09:37:25 am
Man City announce Premier League record revenue of £715m
Source: BBC

Shouldn't the BBC be fact-checking their claims? Not just posting their press release word for word.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 10:37:02 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:35:06 am
Shouldn't the BBC be fact-checking their claims? Not just posting their press release word for word.
* Manchester Citys preposterous income claims have not been verified by the BBC, or anyone else.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 10:45:18 am »


Match day revenue has gone from £13.6mil to £75mil over 16 years despite massive improvements to their stadium
Commercial revenue from £25mil to £345mil over the same time period.

Totally legit..

Wonder what happened in 11/12 where they went mental in the market and wages then commercial revenue jumped to cover it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:45:18 am


Match day revenue has gone from £13.6mil to £75mil over 16 years despite massive improvements to their stadium
Commercial revenue from £25mil to £345mil over the same time period.

Totally legit..

Wonder what happened in 11/12 where they went mental in the market and wages then commercial revenue jumped to cover it.

Some people will pretend to believe anything.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 10:47:45 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:43:58 am
'Most watched'.

 :lmao

The exact line I came here to laugh at :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
That's the difference between a reporter and a journalist. A reporter will do just that - report what they're given. An actual journalist will dig into the BS, investigate it, and then say what they found.

Not the least surprising that City have doubled down. Their message is clear: "We'll keep doing this until you block up each and every exit, loophole and legal recourse we can take".

No compromise, no "gentlemen's agreements" to tone it down a bit. Their paymasters will fight tooth and nail because nobody tells them what to do.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 10:47:45 am
The exact line I came here to laugh at :lmao
It's a joke, isn't it. Absolutely laughable. Their own fans don't even seem to watch them, and for the neutral they are generally seen as an abomination to avoid or a borefest to avoid.

Everything about that lot is false. A front with no genuine substance. All froth and no pint.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
Their ground emptied when they were hanging on at home in an important CL game against Feyenord, they have to take massive banners to cover empty seats at Wembley, there are thousands of empty seats at every home game, yet we are expected to believe they are the most watched team on the planet?
:lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 11:10:54 am »
The most watched club in the world, removed 1100 seats that they couldn't fill and replaced them with advertising boards. There's 1000's of empty seats at every home game, they can't fill away ends & the less said about their Wembley "support" the better. There's no way in hell they sell more shirts than us, United, Arsenal and probably a few others.

It's amazing that year after year, they publish these bullshit financial reports and no journalists ever seem to pick them apart. It's so blatant.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:43:58 am
'Most watched'.

 :lmao
On Youtube:
City Treble winning parade 675k views

Liverpool FC Parade 2022 2.9m views
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:43:58 am
'Most watched'.

 :lmao

Words fail me. The bulllshit is so blatant. They're like flat earthers
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 11:26:27 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:43:58 am
'Most watched'.

By UEFA.
By The FA.
By The Premier League
By every club that's be robbed of titles, trophies, promotion.
By other petro-states wanting to replicate their fraudulent actions.
By Micah Richards as he's got nothing else to do.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
The 'most watched team in the world' aren't even the most watched team in their own city. Their absurd bullshit is insane.  :odd :odd :odd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 11:34:50 am »
Just seen their turnover results. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 11:39:02 am »


Man City fans (they do exist apparently) must know it's utterly contrived bollocks
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 11:39:19 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 11:30:56 am
The 'most watched team in the world' aren't even the most watched team in their own city. Their absurd bullshit is insane.  :odd :odd :odd

As evidence just now.

Quote
Manchester Airport is red: Man City come in second for number of shirts bought according to new data

Plenty of fans love to wear their football clubs colours when at the airport
Fans do so with pride, and those using Manchester Airport are no different. Research carried out by the airport has shown which club shirts are bought the most by passengers at the airport.

The airport regularly welcomes players from both Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as the likes of Liverpool when they travel abroad for European games and pre-season tours. But when it comes to fans, it is Man United that had the tills ringing more than their noisy neighbours, claiming top spot for the past three years, ahead of City in second place on each occasion.

https://www.manchesterworld.uk/travel/manchester-airport-news-travel-man-city-man-united-4908277
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11385 on: Today at 11:52:59 am »
^
Liverpool shirts usually the third biggest seller in Manchester Airport. Only pipped to third this time by England shirts due to the Euros shirt sale bounce.

In all the times I've been to Manchester over the years it's seemed like City (now Abu Dhabi) have less representation there than Everton do in Liverpool. And we all know Everton only have a quarter of Liverpool.

The entire Abu Dhabi FC thing is smoke and mirrors. A massively false construction.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 11:55:57 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:59:24 am
They are just Lance Armstrong, aren't they? I quite respect it, and it just blows away any less severe punishments as its the opposite of showing contrition. Most cheaters you'd think would at least try to mask it in some ways, but these lot just have that ridiculous arrogance of going bigger and more ridiculous at every turn. Yes lads, yes of course you're the most profitable and most watched club in the world. Yes of course you fill your ground every week. Who could possibly disprove that.

They're footballs Donald Trump.   We're the richest and we get the biggest crowds and the corrupt deep state are trying to take us down.  Just keep repeating the lies.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
"The champions have built up enormous reserves in recent years, having made a £336.5 million profit on player sales over the previous five seasons and brought in another £160 million last summer thanks largely to the sales of Alvarez, Joao Cancelo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with just £33 million spent on the young Brazil winger Savinho."

Takes the shine off it a bit that they were all dodgy purchases to start with.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 12:09:13 pm »
What coincidence that the announcement of their World-record revenues comes at a time when they are also talking about bringing in 4-6 players... And am I correct in saying that this is the first time these records have been published at all??!?

Nothing to see here of course. No sir. Nothing at all...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:10:54 am
The most watched club in the world, removed 1100 seats that they couldn't fill and replaced them with advertising boards. There's 1000's of empty seats at every home game, they can't fill away ends & the less said about their Wembley "support" the better. There's no way in hell they sell more shirts than us, United, Arsenal and probably a few others.

It's amazing that year after year, they publish these bullshit financial reports and no journalists ever seem to pick them apart. It's so blatant.

Shirts also make almost no money for the club.  They make money for the kit manufacturer - who then pays X for the right to make the kit - but the sales themselves rarely go to the clubs.  If I remember correctly, when Ronaldo was still at Real, they were selling about 3m shirts a year - and that was the most of any club in the world - and were getting somewhere in the region of £5-10 a shirt (and that was relatively generous). 

In 2011/12 they averaged 47k a week in the PL; in 23/24 that had grown to 53k - or a 13.3% increase - that can't be true anyway, so thats lie 1.  Meanwhile, we are led to believe their matchday revenue went from 22m to 76m or a 245% increase?  Thats something that is so obviously BS that its ridiculous that people are "accepting" it
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11390 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:45:18 am


Match day revenue has gone from £13.6mil to £75mil over 16 years despite massive improvements to their stadium
Commercial revenue from £25mil to £345mil over the same time period.

Totally legit..

Wonder what happened in 11/12 where they went mental in the market and wages then commercial revenue jumped to cover it.

Not hard when the owner can buy up the empty seats at inflated values each game. Very quickly adds up. Absolute load of crap.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11391 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm »
What's more glaring in recent times in those Turnover results is the Matchday revenue.

Is this part.




Can any club increase Matchday revenue like that with the same capacity by legit means. ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:07:55 pm
"The champions have built up enormous reserves in recent years, having made a £336.5 million profit on player sales over the previous five seasons and brought in another £160 million last summer thanks largely to the sales of Alvarez, Joao Cancelo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with just £33 million spent on the young Brazil winger Savinho."

Takes the shine off it a bit that they were all dodgy purchases to start with.


 ???

How do they get to £160m?

Alvarez was £65m (with £16m add-ons that haven't been hit
Cancelo £21m
Harwood-Bellis £20m

So £105m (£121m if you include add-ons)


They spent £25m (an artificially low fee paid to a member of the game Abu Dhabi-owned group)


2023/4, they spent £230m, recouped £105m
2022/3, spent £140m, recouped £145m

Net spend last 3 seasons = £40m

2021/2, spent £125m, recouped £80m
2020/1, spent £155m, recouped £55m

Net spend over last 5 seasons = £185m


That reporting from BBC is utter, utter sportwashing fabrication. An absolute disgrace.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:59:24 am
They are just Lance Armstrong, aren't they? I quite respect it, and it just blows away any less severe punishments as its the opposite of showing contrition. Most cheaters you'd think would at least try to mask it in some ways, but these lot just have that ridiculous arrogance of going bigger and more ridiculous at every turn. Yes lads, yes of course you're the most profitable and most watched club in the world. Yes of course you fill your ground every week. Who could possibly disprove that.
Well put.
