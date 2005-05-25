« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 790808 times)

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11120 on: Yesterday at 05:39:12 pm »
Ped's never faced adversity in his coaching career and hasn't got a clue how to deal with it. Cheating prick.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11121 on: Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:39:12 pm
Ped's never faced adversity in his coaching career and hasn't got a clue how to deal with it. Cheating prick.

Surely he can find a solution

It cant just be because of Rodri
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11122 on: Yesterday at 05:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Surely he can find a solution

It cant just be because of Rodri

Its not just Rodri, half their strongest XI are past it, most of their goals come from just one player and most importantly theyve lost the fear factor they had over other teams, previously teams started games already 2-0 down before it even started, thats not the case anymore.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,512
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11123 on: Yesterday at 05:58:31 pm »
He basically needs to do what we did with our midfield last season and bring in more than one new midfielder.  :D
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11124 on: Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:54:07 pm
Its not just Rodri, half their strongest XI are past it, most of their goals come from just one player and most importantly theyve lost the fear factor they had over other teams, previously teams started games already 2-0 down before it even started, thats not the case anymore.

I think it's partly the fear factor, but a lot is Rodri, him being absent means that the other midfielders have just a bit more to do, and Gundogan and Silva were running at 100% already, and Foden and De Bruyne aren't fit. They'll improve as they adjust gradually.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11125 on: Yesterday at 06:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:10:06 pm
I think it's partly the fear factor, but a lot is Rodri, him being absent means that the other midfielders have just a bit more to do, and Gundogan and Silva were running at 100% already, and Foden and De Bruyne aren't fit. They'll improve as they adjust gradually.

They might improve, because let's face it, they can't get any worse. But there's absolutely no chance they're going on any massive winning run.

All of Walker, DeBruyne and Gundogan are past their best and don't have the legs anymore. Bernardo Silva is getting to that stage as well. These are absolutely huge players who have carried them since 2017.

The rest are either struggling with injury (Ake, Stones and Akanji), or getting exposed as not as good as they were made out to be (Dias, Grealish), or not good enough in the first place (Doku, Nunes, maybe Savinho).

Haaland and Foden are the only ones who are top quality, at good ages and not injured. And Haaland does zilch apart from score, while Foden is way, way out of form.

They're also running the uninjured players into the ground now, which means they won't have their usual extra gear to go to in the New Year.

I'm confident in saying this is a team that's reached the end of the road. They need at least three or four good signings to reboot the team. And hopefully there's punishment that means they can't simply spend their way out of this.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:24:03 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,538
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11126 on: Yesterday at 06:40:37 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:20:55 pm

They're also running the uninjured players into the ground now, which means they won't have their usual extra gear to go to in the New Year.


Yeah, theyve previously always had the luxury of being either able to take key players off or just take their foot completely off the gas and rest players while still on the pitch because they would be 3-0 up by 60 minutes while those around them (including us) were having to run players into the ground because we were still chasing games until the final whistle.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11127 on: Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm »
Apparently their flight home is cancelled cause of wind so they are on a coach
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,394
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11128 on: Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm
Apparently their flight home is cancelled cause of wind so they are on a coach

Pep had too much curry last night?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,364
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11129 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm
Apparently their flight home is cancelled cause of wind so they are on a coach

Hopefully they watch out for flying Koppaberg bottles in the wind
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,195
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11130 on: Yesterday at 07:49:26 pm »
They're not coming back from this to win the title. There is absolutely no hope in hell.
And yet... you'll have those saying they will - against any bit of common or logical sense.

Even a run equalling our's(and their) record-setting win-streak (18), will not be enough. And if they set that record when they were one of the best 2 teams in the world(along with us), there is no way they can equal it, when they are the worst of the top 4 vying for ther title!

THEY ARE DONE!

Title's between us, Chelsea and Arsenal, and I back us, 100%
I don't think the other 2 are good enough.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,288
  • SPQR
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11131 on: Yesterday at 07:50:44 pm »
Pep is a disgrace and there's absolutely something psychologically wrong with him whether it's diagnosed or not.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11132 on: Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm
Hopefully they watch out for flying Koppaberg bottles in the wind

Elton John's great unwritten hit
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11133 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Juventus away midweek
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11134 on: Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm
Juventus away midweek

Juve will wipe the floor with them.   
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11135 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11136 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm
Looks like a Vic Reeves character.



 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11137 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,027
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11138 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
I see Guardiola's acting like a dick again.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,368
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11139 on: Yesterday at 11:17:11 pm »
I'll be honest with you, I won't be entirely comfortable until I see this lot all doing the dying fly.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/joWDBSNButM?si=bGGMkCkzWsK0BRrl" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/joWDBSNButM?si=bGGMkCkzWsK0BRrl</a>
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,195
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11140 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:39:12 pm
Ped's never faced adversity in his coaching career and hasn't got a clue how to deal with it. Cheating prick.
I said before last week that every coach/manager faces this situation in their careers- some more than others.

What is required, is Coaching and tactical changes to turn form around, and Ped's not shown any of that for 2 months now.

Heck- Thomas Frank did that 3 times for Brentford! Once in the Champinship, to turn their form around for the rest of the season- winning promotion, then twice in the Prem: after the first few matches, he turned them from the attacking, free-flowing outfit that he had created, to a defensive, low-block one, and turned the form around for the remainder of the season, then once again the following start-of-season, and that did the same. Once he turned them into a more defensive team- with a formation that suited their players, he signed the players as well that fit that system even better.

That is why I have respect for the old man. Tactically and analytically solid - and he can whip up a team and a crowd into an emotional frenzy. Pep? He's not shown that he can overcome his issues with anything other than throwing money at a problem.

There was a "debate" on here during the last int break- a bit furious sometimes, but I think sofar it's clear that the camp that insisted he's not the good manager he's being made out to be, seems to be winning.

With that caliber of players, Slot, Jurgen, Arteta, Frank, Maresca, etc.. would've turned it around by now. Good managers who can get a tune out of a set of players, and change things around, in order to get results- even if they may not be ideal results, but they'll do until he can find better players a few months down the line.
So far, anything Pep's done hasn't even produced better results. The one win is more like a freak result.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,082
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11141 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Has anyone in the media questioned Pip's managerial ability vis-a-vis Foden's decline? I know he had a delayed start to the season while recovering from international duty, but it's been 5 months now and he's still lost. There's no way Klopp would have got away with turning a 24yo English EPL Player of the Season into a bit-part waster without getting the blowtorch treatment. Massive questions going unasked.
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11142 on: Today at 06:00:02 am »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11143 on: Today at 07:31:42 am »
That video instantly reminded me of this scene:



Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11144 on: Today at 08:02:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:42:28 am
Has anyone in the media questioned Pip's managerial ability vis-a-vis Foden's decline? I know he had a delayed start to the season while recovering from international duty, but it's been 5 months now and he's still lost. There's no way Klopp would have got away with turning a 24yo English EPL Player of the Season into a bit-part waster without getting the blowtorch treatment. Massive questions going unasked.
Imagine Klopp had signed a £100m English glory boy and he turned out to be a piss-head bench warmer.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11145 on: Today at 09:48:13 am »
Pep being weird again after the match when asked about the Lewis red card.

Like an annoying, entitled, public schoolboy who has just been given a telling off by someone and he's not used to it at all.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11146 on: Today at 11:07:25 am »
Guardiola: 'It's Rico.'

Reporter: 'Sorry, I couldn't understand you.'

Guardiola: 'It's because it's Rico.'

Reporter: 'It's because it's Rico Lewis you think he got the yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's a yellow card?'

Reporter: 'No, I'm asking you; did you think it was a yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's Rico Lewis.'

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11147 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 11:07:25 am
Guardiola: 'It's Rico.'

Reporter: 'Sorry, I couldn't understand you.'

Guardiola: 'It's because it's Rico.'

Reporter: 'It's because it's Rico Lewis you think he got the yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's a yellow card?'

Reporter: 'No, I'm asking you; did you think it was a yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's Rico Lewis.'

It's like a Monty Python or Spike Milligan sketch.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11148 on: Today at 11:10:00 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:42:04 pm
Surely he can find a solution

It cant just be because of Rodri
It isn't - they have problems everywhere.

Neither Ederson or Ortega are at their best (and both in their 30's). Walker is 34 and past his peak. Defensively they're all over the place - not helped by the out of form keepers behind them, and without the Ballon D'or winner shielding them. Gundogan is 34 and past his peak. No Rodri, which is like losing two players. Bernardo Silva is 30 and his form's fallen off a cliff this season. De Bruyne is 33 and his injuries have caught up with him. Nunes, Savinho and Lewis don't look good enough yet. Grealish is shite and was just a £100m sportswashing buy. Foden looks lost when the rest of the team isn't functioning. Doku is a one trick pony with little end product. Kovacic is 30 and blows hot and cold.
Haaland is still scoring, but not in the games where it matters. They also got rid of Alvarez and Mahrez - two of their biggest offensive threats in previous seasons.

It's all come together in one glorious shitshow season so far, and it's hard to believe that Guardiola and his expensively assembled football structure at the club has allowed this to happen.

This is why some of the posters on the main forum need to have perspective when we get injuries, or have players out of form, or have a bad run. This is Man City who've been cheating for over a decade, yet they're in a complete mess. If this can happen to them with their resources and footballing
structure, then it can happen at any club.

It might be tiredness, or the looming charges, or the squad running out of motivation, or Guardiola losing his marbles. Whatever it is, it's wonderful to witness and I hope they keep unravelling until the PL finally put them out of their misery.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,778
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11149 on: Today at 11:10:07 am »
Pathetic little crackpot, and this is the first real pressure he is under in his time in England. Looking forward to seeing him answer questions after his club is found guilty of being serial cheats. He might peel his face off on live tv.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11150 on: Today at 11:13:01 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/07/its-a-season-to-survive-guardiola-all-but-gives-up-manchester-citys-title-bid

Its a season to survive: Guardiola all but gives up Manchester Citys title bid
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,687
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11151 on: Today at 11:27:13 am »
Quote from: SantaAtHeart on Today at 11:07:25 am
Guardiola: 'It's Rico.'

Reporter: 'Sorry, I couldn't understand you.'

Guardiola: 'It's because it's Rico.'

Reporter: 'It's because it's Rico Lewis you think he got the yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's a yellow card?'

Reporter: 'No, I'm asking you; did you think it was a yellow card?'

Guardiola: 'It's Rico Lewis.'


It's pure Catch 22.


"Well, Metcalf, suppose you try keeping that stupid mouth of yours shut,and maybe that's the way you learn how. Now where were we? Read me back the last line."
"'Read me back the last line,'" read back the corporal who could take shorthand.

"Not my last line, stupid!" the colonel shouted. "Somebody else's."

"'Read me back the last line,'" read back the corporal.

"That's my last line again!" shrieked the colonel, turning purple with anger.

"Oh, no, sir," corrected the corporal. "That's my last line. I read it to you just a moment ago. Don't you remember, sir? It was only a moment ago."

"Oh, my God! Read me back his last line, stupid. Say, what the hell's your name, anyway?"

"Popinjay, sir."

"Well, you're next, Popinjay. As soon as this trial ends, your trial begins. Get it?"

"Yes, sir. What will he be charged with?"

"What the hell difference does that make? Did you hear what he asked me? You're going to learn, Popinjay - the minute we finish with Clevinger you're going to learn. Cadet Clevinger, what did - You are Cadet Clevinger, aren't you, and not Popinjay?"

"Yes, sir."

"Good. What did-"

"I'm Popinjay, sir."

"Popinjay. Is your father a millionaire, or a member of the Senate?"

"No, sir."

"Then you're up shit creek, Popinjay, without a paddle.He's not a general or a high-ranking member of the Administration, is he?"

"No, sir."

"That's good. What does your father do?"

"He's dead, sir."

"That's very good. You really are up the creek, Popinjay. Is Popinjay really your name? Just what the hell kind of name is Popinjay, anyway? I don't like it."

"It's Popinjay''s name, sir," Lieutenant Scheisskopf explained.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11152 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:27:13 am
It's pure Catch 22.


"Well, Metcalf, suppose you try keeping that stupid mouth of yours shut,and maybe that's the way you learn how. Now where were we? Read me back the last line."
"'Read me back the last line,'" read back the corporal who could take shorthand.

"Not my last line, stupid!" the colonel shouted. "Somebody else's."

"'Read me back the last line,'" read back the corporal.

"That's my last line again!" shrieked the colonel, turning purple with anger.

"Oh, no, sir," corrected the corporal. "That's my last line. I read it to you just a moment ago. Don't you remember, sir? It was only a moment ago."

"Oh, my God! Read me back his last line, stupid. Say, what the hell's your name, anyway?"

"Popinjay, sir."

"Well, you're next, Popinjay. As soon as this trial ends, your trial begins. Get it?"

"Yes, sir. What will he be charged with?"

"What the hell difference does that make? Did you hear what he asked me? You're going to learn, Popinjay - the minute we finish with Clevinger you're going to learn. Cadet Clevinger, what did - You are Cadet Clevinger, aren't you, and not Popinjay?"

"Yes, sir."

"Good. What did-"

"I'm Popinjay, sir."

"Popinjay. Is your father a millionaire, or a member of the Senate?"

"No, sir."

"Then you're up shit creek, Popinjay, without a paddle.He's not a general or a high-ranking member of the Administration, is he?"

"No, sir."

"That's good. What does your father do?"

"He's dead, sir."

"That's very good. You really are up the creek, Popinjay. Is Popinjay really your name? Just what the hell kind of name is Popinjay, anyway? I don't like it."

"It's Popinjay''s name, sir," Lieutenant Scheisskopf explained.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11153 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:08:54 am
It's like a Monty Python or Spike Milligan sketch.  ;D
like a real-life version of the argument sketch  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11154 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:10:07 am
Pathetic little crackpot, and this is the first real pressure he is under in his time in England. Looking forward to seeing him answer questions after his club is found guilty of being serial cheats. He might peel his face off on live tv.
he'll be on a plane somewhere the instant that news breaks.  never to be seen again.
Logged

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11155 on: Today at 12:21:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:11:02 pm
he'll be on a plane somewhere the instant that news breaks.  never to be seen again.

"I never wanted to be a Football Manager..."
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11156 on: Today at 12:49:06 pm »
Kyle Walker not having his best season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,195
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11157 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm
Juventus away midweek
It just get's worse.
When will they catch a break? ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,195
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11158 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:09 pm
like a real-life version of the argument sketch  ;D
An argument isn't the same as Contradiction.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online My little Pony Tony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee but will have to settle for a Pony...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #11159 on: Today at 02:00:48 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:55:57 pm
An argument isn't the same as Contradiction.

Yes it is!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 