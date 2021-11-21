I think it's partly the fear factor, but a lot is Rodri, him being absent means that the other midfielders have just a bit more to do, and Gundogan and Silva were running at 100% already, and Foden and De Bruyne aren't fit. They'll improve as they adjust gradually.



They might improve, because let's face it, they can't get any worse. But there's absolutely no chance they're going on any massive winning run.All of Walker, DeBruyne and Gundogan are past their best and don't have the legs anymore. Bernardo Silva is getting to that stage as well. These are absolutely huge players who have carried them since 2017.The rest are either struggling with injury (Ake, Stones and Akanji), or getting exposed as not as good as they were made out to be (Dias, Grealish), or not good enough in the first place (Doku, Nunes, maybe Savinho).Haaland and Foden are the only ones who are top quality, at good ages and not injured. And Haaland does zilch apart from score, while Foden is way, way out of form.They're also running the uninjured players into the ground now, which means they won't have their usual extra gear to go to in the New Year.I'm confident in saying this is a team that's reached the end of the road. They need at least three or four good signings to reboot the team. And hopefully there's punishment that means they can't simply spend their way out of this.