« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 776509 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 06:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 04:40:03 pm
is that stat man gaz? absolute clown that fella. "hang on, ang on, ang on, ang on" only time I heard him like you I nearly crashed, he was just tying himself up in knots and Robbie Savage just laughed at him
 I think we did fall apart considering we lost 6 home games in a row and were hovering around mid table in February. We did lose so many players injured, VVD, Gomez and Matip played 32 games between them. Kabak came in and loan and got injured, then Henderson filled in and got injured too, Fabinho I think got injured too. With Phillips and Williams we were playing our 7th and 8th choice centre backs.

Yes I know we fell apart. We didnt fall apart when VVD got injured.
Logged

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,564
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm »
Initially no. But your post could have been taken a few ways.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,564
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 07:06:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:01:31 pm
Can't post a direct link cos of the xcancel stuff, but you can see the old clip here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/comments/eye282/manchester_city_fan_statman_gaz_debates_with/
that's him. I have to listen to it all again.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
  • Bring the noise
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
I wouldn't go near the big Nordic robot - when he's not scoring, he offers absolutely nothing. They can keep him for Salford City away....
[/quote
]


Spooky.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,745
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 12:44:23 am »
While they've been whinging about some harmless ribbing of Ped they've forgotten about their own tragedy chanting, which resulted in nine of them being arrested on Sunday.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nine-arrested-over-tragedy-chanting-30500816
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 