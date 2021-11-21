they actually mentioned on the US commentary today about their fans - the fact they couldnt sell out the away allocation today, with obvious gaps in the stands.
What a pathetic fanbase.
There was a whole line of Spanish guys in Barca shirts in their end as well. About 8 of them!
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"
Fucking prick
What a fucking dickhead comment to make.
Why was he playing anyway, have I missed something about Ederson being injured?
Edit: just seen the Pep quote above on Ederson